Global Textile Films Markets 2021-2028: White Textile, Textile Gold, Textile Silver, PP, PE, PU, Medical, Hygiene, Protective Apparel, Sportswear

The global textile films market size is expected to reach USD 8,518.1 Million in 2028, from USD 5,190.2 Million in 2020 and register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for superior-quality hygiene materials, and growing awareness regarding maintaining female and child hygiene among consumers is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Increasing research and development for innovative and new textile processes by textile film manufacturers.



Expanding range of product applications such as industrial, agriculture, medical, sports, infrastructure, transportation, etc. is one of the major factors expected to drive market growth.



Increasing development of technical textiles with features such as resistance to extreme temperatures, and electric-arc flash discharge, among other features is expected to drive growth of the global textile films market.



However, fluctuating costs of raw materials and high cost of manufacturing breathable films could hamper market growth to some extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the product type segments, the breathable film segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

With regards to availability type segments, the white textile film segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The silver textile segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2020.

Among raw material segments, the Polyethylene (PE) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The Polyurethane (PU) segment is expected to register the highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the medical segment is projected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, and is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, due to growing sports industry as well as construction sector in this region.

The companies are focusing on different strategies including new product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and taking various initiatives for strengthening their market position, which in turn, is expected to have a positive impact on revenue growth of the global market. Expansion is one of the strategies often opted by players for ensuring strong market footprint and revenue growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 - 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Textile Films Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Textile Films Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising application of breathable films for high-end hygiene products in developing nations

4.2.2.2. Increasing awareness about child and woman hygiene

4.2.2.3. The increasing geriatric population

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The volatile price of raw materials

4.2.3.2. Cost-effective breathable film's production

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Textile Films Market By Product Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Non-Breathable Films

5.3. Breathable Films



Chapter 6. Textile Films Market By Availability Insights & Trends

6.1. Availability Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. White Textile film

6.3. Textile Gold

6.4. Textile Silver



Chapter 7. Textile Films Market By Raw Material Insights & Trends

7.1. Raw Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Polypropylene (PP)

7.3. Polyethylene (PE)

7.4. Polyurethane (PU)



Chapter 8. Textile Films Market By Application Insights & Trends

8.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

8.2. Medical

8.3. Hygiene

8.4. Protective Apparel

8.5. Sportswear



Chapter 9. Textile Films Market Regional Outlook

9.1. Textile Films Market share By Region, 2021 & 2028



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4. Market positioning

10.5. Strategy Benchmarking

10.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Berry Global

Mitsui Hygiene Materials (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

RKW Group

Toray Industries

Covestro

American Polyfilm Inc.

Arkema SA

Trioplast Industrier AB

Fatra A.S.

