Global Textile Dyes Market Research Report 2018-2020, 2024 & 2027

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Dyes - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Textile Dyes market accounted for $7.59 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $13.54 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.



High demand for textile dyes in APAC and lower cost of manufacturing owing to availability of raw material and labour at cheaper rates are the major factors propelling market growth. However, stringent environmental regulations are hampering market growth.



Based on the dye type, the reactive segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to it include better environmental performance, low cost and improved technical properties such as a wide range of color compatibility and good wash-fastness.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for textile and garment products from the large population in the region. China is one of the most important producers and customers of textile dyes in the region. The reinforcement economy of countries such as China and India is attracting new investments in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Textile Dyes Market include JAY Chemical Industries Limited, Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff Co., Ltd, Shanghai Anoky Group Co., Ltd, Shandong Qing Shun Chemical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Zhijiang Chemical Co., Ltd., Eksoy Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Kiri Industries Ltd., Atul Ltd., LANXESS AG, Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Runtu Co., Ltd., Jihua Group, Archroma Management LLC., Colorant Limited and Huntsman Corporation.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Textile Dyes Market, By Fiber Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Acrylic

5.3 Cotton

5.4 Nylon

5.5 Polyester

5.6 Viscose

5.7 Wool

5.8 Blended Fibers

5.9 Jute

5.10 Silk



6 Global Textile Dyes Market, By Dye Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cellulose

6.2.1 Reactive

6.2.2 VAT

6.2.3 Direct

6.2.4 Basic

6.3 Synthetic

6.3.1 Disperse

6.4 Protein

6.4.1 Acid

6.5 Disperse

6.6 Other Dye Types

6.5.1 Azoic Dyes

6.5.2 Mordant Dyes

6.5.3 Solvent Dyes



7 Global Textile Dyes Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Home Textile

7.3 Industrial Textile

7.4 Clothing & Apparels



8 Global Textile Dyes Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 JAY Chemical Industries Limited

10.2 Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff Co. Ltd.

10.3 Shanghai Anoky Group Co. Ltd.

10.4 Shandong Qing Shun Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.5 Jiangsu Zhijiang Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.6 Eksoy Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

10.7 Kiri Industries Ltd.

10.8 Atul Ltd.

10.9 LANXESS AG

10.10 Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd.

10.11 Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd.

10.12 Jihua Group

10.13 Archroma Management LLC

10.14 Colorant Limited

10.15 Huntsman Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwo118

Story continues

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



