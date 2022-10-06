Global Textile Adhesive Markets Report 2022: A $1.72 Billion Industry in 2021 - Shifting Consumer Inclination Towards an Alternative to Sewing

Company Logo

The global textile adhesive market was valued at USD1.72 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast years, 2023-2027.

The growth can be attributed to the rising demands for modern designing and shifting consumer inclination towards an alternative approach to sewing garments.

In the coming five years, the global textile adhesive market is expected to rise due to the growing demand for the vogue patterns that are now most popular in the Asia Pacific region. The expansion of the textile industry and the rising number of market participants are supporting the growth of the global textile adhesive market over the next five years.

Textile adhesives are also loosely termed industrial fabric glue. The textile adhesives are used for giving a proper finish to the textile, expert tailoring of the textile. Textile adhesives can be classified into two categories: lingerie adhesives and technical textile adhesives.

Technical textiles adhesive further can be divided into fabric-to-fabric, fabric-to-membrane, and fabric-to-foam adhesives & clothing adhesives. These adhesives are actively utilized for product lamination too. The choice of textile adhesives is highly dependent on the appropriate adhesive technology for the application & purpose desired.

Significant factors propelling the expansion of the global textile adhesive market in the next five years are rising advancements in textile adhesives and advances in textile adhesive technology. Technologies like thermoplastic adhesive bonding, hot melt moisture cure (HMMC) adhesives, polyurethane reactive (PUR) technology, etc., are some of the major innovations used in various types of clothing and uniforms that are produced in response to consumer demand and the need for the wearer's comfort and safety.

Specific electrical modules used in the thermoplastic adhesive bonding technology form a thin layer bond with the textile substrates. Typically, this film is an adhesive non-conductive film that melts under heat or pressure before cooling down. The product is quite effective for the uniform of a rescue worker. Sportswear, lingerie, and outdoor clothes are all given better qualities thanks to the Polyurethane Reactive (PUR) technology.

The technology also works at low heating temperatures, which helps the PTFE films adhere to it. The film's ability to withstand water makes it the finest choice for lingerie and sportswear. Furthermore, rising consumer desires for trendy apparel, fast changing global fashion trends, and the growing personal disposable income of the population are expected to influence the global textile adhesive market's growth positively.

The global textile adhesive market is segmented on the basis of application, resin type, end use industry, profitability potential, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. The fabric-to-fabric segment is expected to register the highest growth in the market owing to rising demands for safe and secure textiles for various uniform clothing manufacturing.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Textile Adhesive Market, By Application:

Fabric to Fabric Lamination

Fabric to Membrane Lamination

Fabric to Foam lamination

Textile Adhesive Market, By Resin Type:

PUR HM

Water Based PU

Solvent Based PU

PUR Liquid

TPU others

Textile Adhesive Market, By End Use Industry:

Lingerie/ Innerwear

Sportswear

Protective Wear

Home Furnishing

Medical

Automotive

Others

Textile Adhesive Market, By Profitability Potential:

Low

Medium

High

Textile adhesive Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

