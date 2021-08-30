Global Testing Laboratories Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $124.2 Billion by 2027 - Focus on Preventive Maintenance and High Quality Standards Drive Demand for Calibration Services

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Testing Laboratories - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Testing Laboratories Market to Reach $124.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Testing Laboratories estimated at US$82.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$124.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Testing Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Prelude

Developing Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Recent Market Activity

Criteria for Selecting a Testing Laboratory

Companies Prefer Off-Site Testing Laboratory Services

Harmonization of Global Standards Remains a Challenge

Internet - Creating Novel Business Opportunities for Laboratory Services

PATs Gain Rapid Adoption in Electrical Appliance Manufacturing Industry

Gradual Improvements in Global Economy Favors Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

M&A Activity Rife in Testing, Inspection and Certification Industry

Challenges Facing Testing Lab Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

FOOD TESTING MARKET - A REVIEW

Food Testing Laboratories - The Most Prevalent of Them All

Factors Impacting Food Safety Testing Volume

Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities for Testing Market

Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Testing

Spurt in Number of Food-Borne Outbreaks Propel the Need for Food Testing

A Glance at Select Product Recalls in the US - 2016

List of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US (2013-2016)

Improper Labeling of Food Products to Help Perk-Up Demand for Food Testing

Rising Incidents of Food Allergy Shifts Focus on Allergen Management Measures

Food Testing Gaining Prominence in Developing Countries

Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing Procedures

Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam

Food Contract Labs to Outdo Food Plant Labs

Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth

Nanotechnology in Food Testing

Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing

Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing:An Opportunity to Tap

Prospects for Molecular Diagnostics in Food Testing Grow Brighter

AN INSIGHT INTO NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING (NDT) SERVICES MARKET

Market Overview

Evolving Applications of NDT Inspection: A Positive Trend

Developing Countries to Spur Future Growth

Aging Infrastructure in Developed Countries Drive Need for NDT Testing

Power Generation Sector - The Traditional Revenue Contributor

Growing Focus on Solar & Wind Power: Opportunity for NDT Testing Laboratories

Government Regulations Provides Strong Business Case for NDT Testing

Healthy Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Well for NDT Equipment

Rapid Growth of Shale Gas Reserves Promises Bright Prospects for NDT Equipment

Growing Preference of NDT Equipment in Marine Industry

Automotive Sector - Opportunities Rife in OEM and Aftermarket Segments

Automotive Manufacturers Embrace Testing Solutions

Demand for NDT Testing of Composites on the Rise

Technological Advances Prop Up Growth

Price Sensitivity and Lack of Safety Regulations - A Challenge

CALIBRATION TESTING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW

Prelude

Focus on Preventive Maintenance and High Quality Standards Drive Demand for Calibration Services

Developing Markets: Opportunities in Store

End-Use Industry Dynamics Impact Market Growth

Market Drivers & Trends

Key Challenges

Calibration Services: Provider Landscape

FORENSIC TESTING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW

A Primer

Rise in Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor

DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime

Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics

Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer Forensics

Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity

All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services

Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism

Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs

