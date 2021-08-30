Global Testing Laboratories Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $124.2 Billion by 2027 - Focus on Preventive Maintenance and High Quality Standards Drive Demand for Calibration Services

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Testing Laboratories - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Testing Laboratories Market to Reach $124.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Testing Laboratories estimated at US$82.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$124.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

The Testing Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Prelude

  • Developing Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Criteria for Selecting a Testing Laboratory

  • Companies Prefer Off-Site Testing Laboratory Services

  • Harmonization of Global Standards Remains a Challenge

  • Internet - Creating Novel Business Opportunities for Laboratory Services

  • PATs Gain Rapid Adoption in Electrical Appliance Manufacturing Industry

  • Gradual Improvements in Global Economy Favors Market Growth

  • Competitive Scenario

  • M&A Activity Rife in Testing, Inspection and Certification Industry

  • Challenges Facing Testing Lab Market

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)

  • Bureau Veritas Group (France)

  • Bureau Veritas North America (USA)

  • CSA Group (USA)

  • ELCA Laboratories (India)

  • Eurofins Scientific Group (France)

  • Eurofins GeneScan (Germany)

  • FM Approvals (USA)

  • Foodtest Laboratories Ltd. (UK)

  • Genetic ID (USA)

  • Geotechnical Engineering Ltd. (UK)

  • Intertek Group plc (UK)

  • Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation (USA)

  • MET Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

  • National Technical Systems, Inc. (USA)

  • NGC Testing Services (USA)

  • Retlif Testing Laboratories (USA)

  • SGS S.A. (Switzerland)

  • SGS North America, Inc. (USA)

  • SGS Consumer Testing Services (USA)

  • TUVRheinland (Germany)

  • TUV SUD America, Inc. (USA)

  • Underwriters Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • FOOD TESTING MARKET - A REVIEW

  • Food Testing Laboratories - The Most Prevalent of Them All

  • Factors Impacting Food Safety Testing Volume

  • Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities for Testing Market

  • Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Testing

  • Spurt in Number of Food-Borne Outbreaks Propel the Need for Food Testing

  • A Glance at Select Product Recalls in the US - 2016

  • List of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US (2013-2016)

  • Improper Labeling of Food Products to Help Perk-Up Demand for Food Testing

  • Rising Incidents of Food Allergy Shifts Focus on Allergen Management Measures

  • Food Testing Gaining Prominence in Developing Countries

  • Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing Procedures

  • Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam

  • Food Contract Labs to Outdo Food Plant Labs

  • Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth

  • Nanotechnology in Food Testing

  • Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing

  • Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing:An Opportunity to Tap

  • Prospects for Molecular Diagnostics in Food Testing Grow Brighter

  • AN INSIGHT INTO NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING (NDT) SERVICES MARKET

  • Market Overview

  • Evolving Applications of NDT Inspection: A Positive Trend

  • Developing Countries to Spur Future Growth

  • Aging Infrastructure in Developed Countries Drive Need for NDT Testing

  • Power Generation Sector - The Traditional Revenue Contributor

  • Growing Focus on Solar & Wind Power: Opportunity for NDT Testing Laboratories

  • Government Regulations Provides Strong Business Case for NDT Testing

  • Healthy Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Well for NDT Equipment

  • Rapid Growth of Shale Gas Reserves Promises Bright Prospects for NDT Equipment

  • Growing Preference of NDT Equipment in Marine Industry

  • Automotive Sector - Opportunities Rife in OEM and Aftermarket Segments

  • Automotive Manufacturers Embrace Testing Solutions

  • Demand for NDT Testing of Composites on the Rise

  • Technological Advances Prop Up Growth

  • Price Sensitivity and Lack of Safety Regulations - A Challenge

  • CALIBRATION TESTING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW

  • Prelude

  • Focus on Preventive Maintenance and High Quality Standards Drive Demand for Calibration Services

  • Developing Markets: Opportunities in Store

  • End-Use Industry Dynamics Impact Market Growth

  • Market Drivers & Trends

  • Key Challenges

  • Calibration Services: Provider Landscape

  • FORENSIC TESTING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW

  • A Primer

  • Rise in Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor

  • DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime

  • Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics

  • Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer Forensics

  • Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity

  • All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services

  • Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism

  • Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

