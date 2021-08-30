Global Testing Laboratories Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $124.2 Billion by 2027 - Focus on Preventive Maintenance and High Quality Standards Drive Demand for Calibration Services
Global Testing Laboratories Market to Reach $124.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Testing Laboratories estimated at US$82.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$124.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Testing Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Prelude
Developing Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Recent Market Activity
Criteria for Selecting a Testing Laboratory
Companies Prefer Off-Site Testing Laboratory Services
Harmonization of Global Standards Remains a Challenge
Internet - Creating Novel Business Opportunities for Laboratory Services
PATs Gain Rapid Adoption in Electrical Appliance Manufacturing Industry
Gradual Improvements in Global Economy Favors Market Growth
Competitive Scenario
M&A Activity Rife in Testing, Inspection and Certification Industry
Challenges Facing Testing Lab Market
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
FOOD TESTING MARKET - A REVIEW
Food Testing Laboratories - The Most Prevalent of Them All
Factors Impacting Food Safety Testing Volume
Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities for Testing Market
Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Testing
Spurt in Number of Food-Borne Outbreaks Propel the Need for Food Testing
A Glance at Select Product Recalls in the US - 2016
List of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US (2013-2016)
Improper Labeling of Food Products to Help Perk-Up Demand for Food Testing
Rising Incidents of Food Allergy Shifts Focus on Allergen Management Measures
Food Testing Gaining Prominence in Developing Countries
Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing Procedures
Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam
Food Contract Labs to Outdo Food Plant Labs
Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth
Nanotechnology in Food Testing
Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing
Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing:An Opportunity to Tap
Prospects for Molecular Diagnostics in Food Testing Grow Brighter
AN INSIGHT INTO NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING (NDT) SERVICES MARKET
Market Overview
Evolving Applications of NDT Inspection: A Positive Trend
Developing Countries to Spur Future Growth
Aging Infrastructure in Developed Countries Drive Need for NDT Testing
Power Generation Sector - The Traditional Revenue Contributor
Growing Focus on Solar & Wind Power: Opportunity for NDT Testing Laboratories
Government Regulations Provides Strong Business Case for NDT Testing
Healthy Outlook for Oil & Gas Bodes Well for NDT Equipment
Rapid Growth of Shale Gas Reserves Promises Bright Prospects for NDT Equipment
Growing Preference of NDT Equipment in Marine Industry
Automotive Sector - Opportunities Rife in OEM and Aftermarket Segments
Automotive Manufacturers Embrace Testing Solutions
Demand for NDT Testing of Composites on the Rise
Technological Advances Prop Up Growth
Price Sensitivity and Lack of Safety Regulations - A Challenge
CALIBRATION TESTING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW
Prelude
Focus on Preventive Maintenance and High Quality Standards Drive Demand for Calibration Services
Developing Markets: Opportunities in Store
End-Use Industry Dynamics Impact Market Growth
Market Drivers & Trends
Key Challenges
Calibration Services: Provider Landscape
FORENSIC TESTING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW
A Primer
Rise in Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor
DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime
Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics
Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer Forensics
Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity
All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services
Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism
Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs
