Global Telecom Tariff Trends Analysis Reports, 2023 Edition: 10 Report Bundle - Insight into Operators' Products and Service Offerings

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tariff Trends SnapShots 2023 Series - An Insight into Operators' Products and Service Offerings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Tariff Trends SnapShot Service now in its 11th year provides in-depth analysis of telecoms pricing issues in an easy-to-read PowerPoint format delivered 10 times a year.

The 2023 Tariff Trends SnapShot Series provides an analysis of key pricing topics in five main sections including the following:

  • Latest on trends on new services, mobile payment, 5G, FWA etc

  • Regular hot topics - to include updates on the latest in postpaid and prepaid, Mobile Data pricing, device and plan bundling

  • How content is bundled and sold to consumers

  • How are new services positioned and sold, insurance, ehealth, OTT etc.

  • The key markets - to include surveys of pricing in emerging markets and selected MNO pricing strategies

  • Key Future Trends - Pricing for Segmentation

Number of pages: Each Snapshot comprises 40+ pages.

Key Topics Covered:

The Snapshots to be published as part of the 2023 Series include:

  • The latest 5G launches - a survey of 37 launches in 2022. - Released in January 2023

  • The latest insight into the offerings of existing and new sub-brands launched across the globe - a survey of over 50 such brands, with detailed information for 15 of such brands. - Released in January 2023

  • The latest trends in Operator's loyalty schemes - a survey of over 50 loyalty schemes across the globe. - Release February 2023

  • Innovation in selling smartphones via financing schemes - to be published in March 2023

  • A comparison of entry-priced plans and analysis versus these prices 5 years ago - to be published in April 2023

  • The German mobile landscape - analysis of post- and prepaid offers from MNOs and sub-brands - to be published in May 2023

  • Trends in prepaid pricing - to be published in June 2023

  • Latest Trends in the MVNO segment, a comparison with MNOs offerings - to be published in September 2023

  • An analysis of how operators award long-term customers - to be published in October 2023.

  • The move to unlimited offers - to be published in November 2023.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqtd3x-trends?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Steve Bannon's ex-lawyers sue him over nearly $500,000 in unpaid legal bills

    The law firm represented Stephen Bannon when he defied the January 6 committee's subpoena and wa charged over a border wall fundraising scheme.

  • Elon Musk's lawyers are making closing arguments in a trial over his $56 billion pay package that could be decided as soon as today

    The drummer of a heavy metal band alleged Elon Musk's pay package goes "beyond the bounds of reasonable judgment." He sued to get the plan rescinded.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways to catch up (and fast)

    It’s crunch time.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations tumble — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Athena Strand’s mother sues FedEx, contractor, driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl

    The wrongful death lawsuit accuses FedEx and Big Topspin, a delivery contracting company, of negligence in its hiring and management of employees.

  • Airbus blames Germany for delaying exports of Eurofighter jets

    Plans to ramp up production of Eurofighter jets have been held back by German foot-dragging on defence spending, the chief of Airbus has said.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Standard Deduction for People...

  • Europe slashed winter gas use amid energy crisis

    European countries slashed their gas use from August to January, as unusually warm weather curbed household heating, soaring prices curtailed industrial output and governments launched emergency measures to contain the energy crisis. Overall gas use in the 27-nation European Union plunged by 19.3% from August to January compared with the five-year average for the same period, according to data published on Tuesday by EU statistics office Eurostat. Lower gas consumption has helped EU countries near the end of winter with their storage caverns unusually full - increasing confidence that they will avoid shortages.

  • UPDATE 2-Fire-damaged Freeport LNG gets U.S. approval for partial restart

    Freeport LNG, the second largest U.S. liquefied natural gas exporter, said on Tuesday that federal regulators had approved it to partially restart commercial operations at its Texas plant after an outage that lasted more than eight months. Gas processing was halted as federal regulators reviewed its operations and staffing. The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved the partial restart of two of the three gas-liquefaction units, two storage tanks, and a single tanker berth, a filing showed on Tuesday.

  • Nike, Adidas shoe supplier Pou Chen to slash 6,000 jobs in Vietnam -sources

    HANOI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Pou Chen Corp, the world's largest maker of branded sports footwear, plans to cut around 6,000 jobs at its Ho Chi Minh City plant in Vietnam due to weak demand, two local officials familiar with the company's plans said on Tuesday. The firm's Pouyuen Vietnam factory will cut 3,000 jobs this month and not extend labour contracts for another 3,000 workers later this year, the officials said, declining to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media. The Pouyen Vietnam factory supplies global companies such as Nike Inc. and Adidas AG and is one the biggest employers in Ho Chi Minh City, with 50,500 workers.

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • Judge asks if Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay hangs on a legal 'kill shot'

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -A trial challenging Elon Musk's $56 billion pay at Tesla Inc may hang on whether a single material misleading disclosure to shareholders would void the compensation plan, which the judge hearing the dispute called "a kill shot." At Tuesday's closing arguments in a Delaware court, a judge pressed lawyers representing Tesla directors and the investor challenging Musk's pay over whether the company's explosive growth outweighed misleading disclosures about the pay plan in 2018. The arguments followed a five-day trial in November in the Court of Chancery that featured testimony from the Tesla chief executive about the origins of the 2018 pay package and whether its performance goals were difficult to achieve.

  • Natural gas plunges 10% to its lowest level since 2020 as winter demand concerns fade

    US natural gas prices fell as much as 10% to a low of $2.06 per million BTUs on Tuesday, representing a decline of 79% from its August high.

  • Mastercard and Visa to be hit with £7.5bn compensation claim

    The global payment giants Mastercard and Visa are facing the latest in a string of multibillion-pound competition lawsuits with the launch of a potentially vast class action claim on behalf of British companies. Sky News has learnt that Harcus Parker, a London-based commercial litigation law firm, is close to filing what it believes will be among the biggest competition compensation claims in UK history. The filing, at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), will allege that Mastercard and Visa overcharged businesses for so-called multilateral interchange fees (MIFs), which are paid by businesses to their banks to accept payment by credit or debit card.

  • Hyundai supplier plans $300M metal stamping plant, 740 jobs

    A company that stamps metal auto parts will invest $300 million to build a 740-employee plant near Savannah, becoming the fifth Hyundai Motor Group supplier to locate in the region. Sewon Precision Industry Co. said Tuesday that it would locate its plant in Rincon, a Savannah suburb in Georgia's Effingham County. Sewon already has a stamping plant in LaGrange, near the Kia plant in West Point and the Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Alabama.

  • Romania's BSOG: additional tax prevents it from boosting offshore gas production

    Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG), controlled by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP , is being prevented from increasing gas production at its offshore project by an additional solidarity tax, its chief executive said on Tuesday. BSOG, which began production in June 2022, currently covers 12% of Romania's annual gas consumption and has the ability to boost output to 15%, but it expressed concerns about an European Union solidarity tax on top of already existing windfall levies in place. "You should not have a windfall tax on top of a windfall tax," BSOG executive Mark Beacom told an energy seminar.

  • 7 Strategies To Grow Your Savings Account to $1 Million

    Although there is little functional difference between $999,999 and $1 million, the round number of a million dollars is appealing and saving $1 million for retirement is a major milestone....

  • How To Tell if You’re Doing Better With Retirement Savings Than the Average American

    If you're struggling to save a significant amount for retirement, you might think you are doing worse than most people. Surely the average American has many more thousands socked away, right? Learn:...

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.