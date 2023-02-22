Global Telecom Tariff Trends Analysis Reports, 2023 Edition: 10 Report Bundle - Insight into Operators' Products and Service Offerings

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tariff Trends SnapShots 2023 Series - An Insight into Operators' Products and Service Offerings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Tariff Trends SnapShot Service now in its 11th year provides in-depth analysis of telecoms pricing issues in an easy-to-read PowerPoint format delivered 10 times a year.

The 2023 Tariff Trends SnapShot Series provides an analysis of key pricing topics in five main sections including the following:

Latest on trends on new services, mobile payment, 5G, FWA etc

Regular hot topics - to include updates on the latest in postpaid and prepaid, Mobile Data pricing, device and plan bundling

How content is bundled and sold to consumers

How are new services positioned and sold, insurance, ehealth, OTT etc.

The key markets - to include surveys of pricing in emerging markets and selected MNO pricing strategies

Key Future Trends - Pricing for Segmentation

Number of pages: Each Snapshot comprises 40+ pages.

Key Topics Covered:

The Snapshots to be published as part of the 2023 Series include:

The latest 5G launches - a survey of 37 launches in 2022. - Released in January 2023

The latest insight into the offerings of existing and new sub-brands launched across the globe - a survey of over 50 such brands, with detailed information for 15 of such brands. - Released in January 2023

The latest trends in Operator's loyalty schemes - a survey of over 50 loyalty schemes across the globe. - Release February 2023

Innovation in selling smartphones via financing schemes - to be published in March 2023

A comparison of entry-priced plans and analysis versus these prices 5 years ago - to be published in April 2023

The German mobile landscape - analysis of post- and prepaid offers from MNOs and sub-brands - to be published in May 2023

Trends in prepaid pricing - to be published in June 2023

Latest Trends in the MVNO segment, a comparison with MNOs offerings - to be published in September 2023

An analysis of how operators award long-term customers - to be published in October 2023.

The move to unlimited offers - to be published in November 2023.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqtd3x-trends?w=12

