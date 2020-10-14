Global Telecom System Integration Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom System Integration - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 143-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Telecom System Integration Market to Reach $31.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telecom System Integration estimated at US$19 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the period 2020-2027.
Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$13.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premises segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Telecom System Integration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- DXC Technology
- Ericsson AB
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Infosys Ltd.
- Nokia Networks
- Stixis Technologies
- Syntel, Inc.
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Telecom System Integration Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 43
