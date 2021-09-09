Global Teacher Prize 2021: Two Brits make shortlist for $1 million award

Cat Davison (handout )

Two British teachers are in the running for a $1million prize to find the world’s best teacher.

Cat Davison from Kent and David Swanston from Liverpool are on a shortlist of 50 for the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2021 announced on Thursday morning.

They were selected from more than 8,000 applications from 121 countries around the world, and if they win will walk away with $1million to spend on whatever they want.

The competition organisers have also launched a separate award for the first time this year to find the global student of the year with a £100,000 prize, and two UK students on the shortlist.

The global teacher prize was created to recognize one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession, as well as to highlight the stories of the “hero” teachers who have transformed young people’s lives.

Cat Davison, a Critical Thinking teacher at Sevenoaks School in Kent, was put on the shortlist after working with teachers, students and community members in Ghana and the UK to create EduSpots, a network of 42 community-led solar-powered libraries. She was moved by the injustice of passionate teachers using extremely limited resources.

David Swanston

David Swanston, a teacher at St Vincent’s School in Liverpool has been helping children with visual impairments for over a decade, after finding that these students often go on to face high levels of unemployment and have fewer friends than their sighted peers. He is currently working on the development of rugby specifically for the blind.

Meanwhile, Elliott Lancaster, a 24-year-old student at Keele University, and Enoch Opare Mintah, a 30-year-old student at University of Lincoln, are in the running for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2021.

Elliott helped his family avoid homelessness as a teenager and now campaigns for improved mental health and a solution to homelessness, while Enoch, who was born in Ghana, raised money for university by teaching part time and selling recharge cards and mobile phones for three years. He also set up a project connecting schools in rural Ghana with UK schools.

Story continues

Sunny Varkey, founder of the Varkey Foundation, said: “Congratulations to Cat, David, Elliott, and Enoch for reaching the final 50. Their stories clearly highlight the importance of education in tackling the great challenges ahead – from climate change to growing inequality to global pandemics. It is only by prioritising education that we can safeguard all our tomorrows. Education is the key to facing the future with confidence.”

Read More

Teachers not at increased risk of admission to hospital with Covid, study finds

Comment: Parents must help schools to stay open

Gavin Williamson interview: ‘I’ve got the hide of a rhino’