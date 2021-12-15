Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Research Report 2021: Market will Surpass $100+ Billion in 2021 - Forecast to 2026
Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Targeted Therapeutics Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for targeted therapeutics should grow from $100.9 billion in 2021 to $142.6 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
The global market for small molecules should grow from $60.3 billion in 2021 to $83.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The global market for monoclonal antibodies should grow from $40.6 billion in 2021 to $59.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
The scope of this study entails the worldwide market for targeted therapeutics. The report covers the entire market for targeted therapeutics, which incorporates two main types, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies. Based on application, targeted therapeutics is divided into lung cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer, colorectal cancer and others.
Cancer was the leading cause of death in 2020, accounting for 10 million deaths, globally. This disease includes multi-gene mutations that produce altered proteins controlling the signalling pathway of cells. Usually, proteins encoded by these genes control cell growth, apoptosis, DNA repair, division and checkpoint, creating cancerous cells. But changes in these genes produce altered proteins that enable cancer.
Targeted therapeutics is an emerging and promising approach for oncology treatment, targeting the proteins that stimulate the growth of cancer cells. Small molecules offer more advantages than monoclonal antibodies, targeting molecules inside the cells (along with surface receptors) to modulate protein function. The dynamic field of cancer R&D offers specialization in targeted therapies, which play a crucial role as mediators in cancer and other diseases, modulating diverse cellular activities.
The market for targeted therapeutics has an increasing demand. As the field of targeted therapy matures, market leaders must use technologies and methods for novel targets and therapeutic approaches.
Market Size and Evolution
Emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, have shown growth potential in recent years. Rising affluence in these countries brings a change in lifestyles, resulting in an increased incidence of cancer. Developing countries in Africa and elsewhere are still battling some of the highest proportions of immune-mediated diseases. The need for affordable and innovative medicines drives growth in the targeted therapeutics market in the low- and middle-income developing countries.
Company profiles of major industry players, including Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & Co., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Market Size and Evolution
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Cancer Burden
Causes of Cancer
Genetic Factors
Lifestyle Factors
Environmental Factors
Cancer-Causing Genes
Immune System and Cancer
Cancer Prevention
Types of Cancer Treatment
Non-pharmacological Approaches
Pharmacological Approaches
Gene Therapy
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunity
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 on Market
Overview
Current Outlook
Impact of COVID-19 on Cancer Care
Chapter 5 Regulatory Aspects
Overview
United States
New Drug Application (NDA)
Fast-Track Status
Europe
Japan
India
New Drug Approval
Import Registration Certificate
Import License
China
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Targeted Therapy
Overview
Small Molecules
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Monoclonal Antibodies
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
Overview
Lung Cancer
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Breast Cancer
Blood Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Other Cancers
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Introduction
North America
Market Analysis
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Market Impact
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Industry Structure
Company Landscape
Pipeline Analysis
Phase I Clinical Trials
Phase II Clinical Trials
Phase III Clinical Trials
Phase IV Clinical Trials
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
Amgen Inc.
Astrazeneca
Bayer Ag
Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh
Bristol-Myers Squibb
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Merck & Co., Inc.
Novartis Ag
Pfizer
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/alnu83
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900