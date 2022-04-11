Global Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) Market Research Report 2022

Company Logo

This report describes and analyzes the field of Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) from an industry perspective as of March 2022.

Targeted protein degradation is a strongly and rapidly emerging new therapeutic modality based on the promise to overcome limitations of traditional small molecule drug modalities, such as limited access to difficult-to-drug targets and development of drug resistance.

TPD technology is being adopted by most major pharmaceutical companies as it is regarded as a key technology platform. Pure-play TPD technology companies make progress by advancing their drug candidates into clinical studies. Many biotech companies are diversifying their platforms by adding TPD technology.

Investors welcome companies with TPD technologies as evidenced by the continuous flow of money to foster the development of TPD technology and TPD drug candidates. Since April of 2020, five pure-play TPD technology companies went public and successfully raised a total of US$ 2.14 bln.

The average market capitalization of five NASDAQ listed TPD technology companies was US$ 1.5 bln as of March 4, 2022. Series A-E financing rounds of 23 pure-play TPD technology companies brought in a total of US$ 1,778 mln of venture capital and equity investment. Partnering revenues are another important source of funding. As the TPD pipeline is maturing with favourable clinical outcomes, a recent licensing deal for a clinical phase II estrogen receptor PROTAC justified up-front payment and equity investment of US$ 1 bln.

This report describes and analyzes the industry landscape of targeted protein degradation by proteasomal-, lysosomal- and autophagy-targeted technologies. The report is based on information retrieved from 69 technology companies, 23 pharmaceutical companies and three academic institutions with publicly known industry ties.

Description of pharmaceutical companies generally is limited to activities with respect to TPD for publicly known in-house activities, for R&D collaboration and licensing and for acquisitions (Merck, Bayer, Amgen and Bristol Myers Squib).

The heterogeneous profiles of the 69 technology companies demands assignation to "clusters" of companies with similar characteristics to allow a systematic comparison of 33 pure-play TPD technology companies focused on proteasomal pathway or non-proteasomal pathway technologies; 26 technologically diversified companies with TPD technologies; and the remainder of 10 companies.

Specific profiles are provided for 31 TPD technologies, separately for proteasomal molecular glue/monovalent degrader; proteasomal heterobifunctional degraders, lysosomal & autophagy pathway degraders and the remainder.

Specific profiles are provided for 48 TPD drug candidates, separately for the same four TPD modalities as for TPD technologies.

All information in the three chapters of Company Profiles, Technology Profiles and Drug Candidate Profiles are fully referenced with 117 scientific references, in most cases with hyperlinks with immediate online access to the source of information (abstracts, Poster, Presentations).

Non-scientific references, such as press releases, annual reports or company presentations, are disclosed within the text with an embedded hyperlink leading to the source of information. Details about R&D strategy, collaboration and licensing agreements, acquisitions, financing rounds and sources are described in the company profiles.

The report provides essential information about and analysis of:

Pure-play TPD technology companies (molecular glues, heterobifunctional degraders, lysosomal and autophagic pathway degraders)

Diversified technology companies with a TPD platform

Major pharma companies with a stake in TPD (in-house, partnering, licensing, acquisition)

Proteasomal protein degrader technologies (heterobifunctional, molecular glue, monovalent degrader)

Rational approaches for monofunctional molecular glue discovery at industry scale

Lysosomal and autophagy pathway degrader technologies (LYTACs, AUTOTACs, ATTECs etc)

Clinical and preclinical experience with molecular glues and PROTACs

Profiles of TPD Drug Candidates

TPD Pipeline Analysis

Preferred Targets of TPDs

Preferred E3 ligases and their binders

Technologies for discovery of binders to proteins-of-interest and E3 ligases

Venture capital financing of TPD technology companies

Financing by IPO and follow-on public offerings

Revenues from TPD discovery and licensing deals

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction, Overview & Methodology



3 Analysis of TPD Stakeholders

3.1 Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) Technology Companies

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Pure-Play TPD Companies Focused on Molecular Glue & Monovalent Proteasomal Degraders

3.1.3 Pure-Play TPD Companies Focused on Heterobifunctional Proteasomal Degraders

3.1.4 Pure-Play TPD Companies Focused on Molecular Glue & Heterobifunctional Proteasomal Degraders

3.1.5 Pure-Play TPD Companies Focused on Lysosomal & Autophagic (Non-Proteasomal) Degradation Technologies

3.1.6 Diversified Technology Companies with One Focus on Heterobifunctional Proteasomal Degraders

3.1.7 Diversified Technology Companies with Various TPD Technology Profiles

3.1.8 Remainder of Technology Companies with Various TPD Technology Profiles

3.2 Pharmaceutical Companies with TPD Interests

3.2.1 Overview of Major Pharma Companies as Stakeholders in TPD

3.2.2 Profile of Major Pharma's Interest in Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) R&D

3.2.3 Scope of Major Pharma's Partnering Activities in Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD)



4 Analysis of TPD Technologies

4.1 Analysis of Molecular Glue & Monovalent Proteasomal TPD Technologies

4.2 Analysis of Heterobifunctional Proteasomal TPD Technologies

4.3 Analysis of Lysosomal & Autophagy Pathway TPD Technologies

4.4 Remainder of TPD Technologies



5 Analysis of TPD Pipeline, Targets and Product Candidates

5.1 Molecular Glue & Monovalent Proteasomal Targeted Protein Degraders

5.1.1 Clinical & Non-Clinical Development Pipeline of Molecular Glue Degraders: Targets and Experience

5.1.2 Preclinical R&D Pipeline & Targets of Molecular Glue & Monovalent Protein Degraders

5.2 Heterobifunctional Proteasomal Targeted Protein Degraders

5.2.1 Clinical & Non-Clinical Development Pipeline of Heterobifunctional Degraders

5.2.2 Preclinical R&D Pipeline of Heterobifunctional Degraders

5.2.3 Protein-of-Interest Targets and E3 Ligases Addressed by Heterobifunctional Proteasomal Degraders

5.2.4 E3 Ligases and Binders

5.3 Lysosomal & Autophagy Pathway Protein Degraders

5.4 Remainder of Targeted Protein Degraders



6 Business, Financing & Partnering



7 Profiles of Stakeholders in Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD)

7.1 Pure-Play TPD Companies Focused on Molecular Glue & Monovalent Proteasomal Degraders

7.2 Pure-Play TPD Companies Focused on Heterobifunctional Proteasomal Degraders

7.3 Pure-Play TPD Companies Focused on Molecular Glue & Heterobifunctional Proteasomal Degraders

7.4 Pure-Play TPD Companies Focused on Lysosomal & Autophagic (Non-Proteasomal) Degraders

7.5 Diversified Technology Companies with One Focus on Heterobifunctional Proteasomal Degraders

7.6 Diversified Technology Companies with Various TPD Technology Profiles

7.7 Remainder of Techology Companies with Various TPD Technology Profiles

7.8 Pharmaceutical Companies with Stakes in Targeted Protein Degradation

7.9 Academia with TPD Industry Partnerships



8 Profiles of Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) Technologies

8.1 Profiles of Molecular Glue & Monovalent TPD Technologies

8.2 Profiles of Heterobifunctional Proteasomal TPD Technologies

8.3 Profiles of Lysosomal & Autophagy Pathway TPD Technologies

8.4 Other TPD-Related Technologies



9 Profiles of TPD Product Candidates

9.1 Molecular Glue & Monovalent Protein Degraders

9.2 Heterobifunctional Proteasomal Targeted Protein Degraders

9.3 Lysosomal & Autophagy Pathway Protein Degraders

9.4 Remainder of Targeted Protein Degraders - Not Defined



10 References



ADDENDUM: Competitor Analysis

Add 1 Molecular Glue & Monovalent Small Molecule Proteasomal Targeted Protein Degradation

Add 2 Heterobifunctional Proteasomal Targeted Protein Degradation

Add 3 Lysosomal & Autophagy Pathway Targeted Protein Degradation

Add 4 Remainder of Targeted Protein Degradation



Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

Accelero Biostructures

Amgen

Amphista Therapeutics

AnHorn Medicines

Arvinas

Ascentage Pharma

Aurigene Discovery

AUTOTAC Bio

Bayer

BeiGene

Biogen

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company

BioTheryX

Blueprint Medicines

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb

C4 Therapeutics

Calico

Calporta Therapeutics

Captor Therapeutics

Caraway Therapeutics

Casma Therapeutics

Celeris Therapeutics

Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Coho Therapeutics

ComInnex

Cullgen

Cullinan Oncology

Dalriada

Deargen

Debiopharm

Degron Therapeutics

Dialectic Therapeutics

Dunad Therapeutics

Eli Lilly

f5 Therapeutics

FIMECS

Frontier Medicines

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Haisco Pharmaceutical Group

Hinova Pharmaceuticals

HitGen

Hoth Therapeutics

Insilico Medicines

Isoprene Pharmaceuticals

Janpix / Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceutical Group of Companies

JW Pharmaceutical

Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals

Kymera Therapeutics

Lycia Therapeutics

Macroceutics (Hotspot Therapeutics)

Merck & Co

Merck KGaA

Monte Rosa Therapeutics

NeoImmuneTech

Novartis

Nurix Therapeutics

Origami Therapeutics

Orionis Biosciences

Orum Therapeutics

Pfizer

Pin Therapeutics

Plexion

Polymed Biopharmaceuticals

PolyProx Therapeutics

Prazer Therapeutics

Progenra

Proteovant Therapeutics

Proxygen

Ranok Therapeutics

Ribon Therapeutics

Roche

Ryvu Therapeutics

Sanofi

Seed Therapeutics

SK Holdings

Sosei Heptares

Trilo Therapeutics

Ubix Therapeutics

University of Dundee (Centre for Targeted Protein Degradation)

Uppthera

VectorY Therapeutics

Venquis Therapeutics

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vipergen

Vividion Therapeutics

Voronoi

XPose Therapeutics

