Global Target Drones Market to Reach US$7. 7 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Target Drones estimated at US$4. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.

New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Target Drones Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960240/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Defense, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR to reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Homeland Security segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37% share of the global Target Drones market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Target Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.56% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Commercial Segment Corners a 12.2% Share in 2020



In the global Commercial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$461.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$682.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$882.1 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 180-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

Aerotargets International, LLC

Air Affairs Australia Pty., Ltd.

Airbus Group

Asv Global

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

QinetiQ Group PLC

SAAB AB

The Boeing Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960240/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Target Drones Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Target Drones by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Defense by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Homeland Security

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Homeland Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Homeland Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Aerial by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Ground by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Ground by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ground by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Underwater by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Underwater by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Underwater by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Sea Surface by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Sea Surface by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Sea Surface by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Target Drones Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones by

End-Use - Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Target Drones by End-Use -

Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense, Homeland

Security and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones by

Platform - Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Target Drones by Platform -

Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial, Ground,

Underwater and Sea Surface for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones by

End-Use - Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Target Drones by End-Use -

Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Homeland Security and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones by

Platform - Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Target Drones by Platform -

Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial,

Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones by

End-Use - Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Target Drones by End-Use -

Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Homeland Security and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones by

Platform - Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Target Drones by Platform -

Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial,

Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones by

End-Use - Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: China Historic Review for Target Drones by End-Use -

Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Homeland Security and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones by

Platform - Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: China Historic Review for Target Drones by Platform -

Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial,

Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Target Drones Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Target Drones by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones by

End-Use - Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Target Drones by End-Use -

Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Homeland Security and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones by

Platform - Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Target Drones by Platform -

Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial,

Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones by

End-Use - Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: France Historic Review for Target Drones by End-Use -

Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Homeland Security and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones by

Platform - Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: France Historic Review for Target Drones by Platform -

Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial,

Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones

by End-Use - Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Target Drones by End-Use -

Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Homeland Security and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones

by Platform - Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Target Drones by Platform -

Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial,

Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones by

End-Use - Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Target Drones by End-Use -

Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Homeland Security and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones by

Platform - Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Target Drones by Platform -

Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial,

Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones by

End-Use - Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Target Drones by End-Use -

Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense, Homeland

Security and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Target Drones by

Platform - Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Target Drones by Platform -

Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial, Ground,

Underwater and Sea Surface for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Target

Drones by End-Use - Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Target Drones by

End-Use - Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Homeland Security and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Target

Drones by Platform - Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Target Drones by

Platform - Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones

by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial,

Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Target

Drones by End-Use - Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Target Drones by

End-Use - Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Homeland Security and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Target

Drones by Platform - Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Target Drones by

Platform - Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial,

Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Target

Drones by End-Use - Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Target Drones by

End-Use - Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Homeland Security and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Target

Drones by Platform - Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Target Drones by

Platform - Aerial, Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Target Drones

by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aerial,

Ground, Underwater and Sea Surface for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960240/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



