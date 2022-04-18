The Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market is expected to grow by $ 693.87 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 10.72% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the tangential flow filtration market and it is poised to grow by $ 693. 87 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 10.

72% during the forecast period. Our report on the tangential flow filtration market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption in the biopharmaceutical sector, the advantages of tangential flow filtration over normal flow filtration, and the growing adoption of single-use technologies such as microfiltration.

The tangential flow filtration market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The tangential flow filtration market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Single-use systems

• Reusable systems



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the strategic initiatives by market vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the tangential flow filtration market growth during the next few years. Also, the increased adoption of good automated manufacturing practice (GAMP) and the growing number of CMOS in APAC will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on tangential flow filtration market covers the following areas:

• Tangential flow filtration market sizing

• Tangential flow filtration market forecast

• Tangential flow filtration market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tangential flow filtration market vendors that include Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Andritz AG, Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Danaher Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, General Electric Co., Koch Industries Inc., Merck KGaA, Novasep Holding SAS, OSMO Membrane Systems GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., PendoTECH, Repligen Corp., Sartorius AG, Synder Filtration Inc., TAMI Industries SAS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Veolia Environment SA. Also, the tangential flow filtration market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

