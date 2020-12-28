Global Tactile Printing Industry
Global Tactile Printing Market to Reach $2. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tactile Printing estimated at US$1. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.
6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.8% over the period 2020-2027. Books, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Maps segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $384.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The Tactile Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$384.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$536.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 180-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Altix Sp. z o. o.
American Thermoform
Braigo Labs Inc.
National Braille Business
ViewPlus Technologies, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Tactile Printing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Tactile Printing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Tactile Printing Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Tactile Printing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Books (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Books (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Books (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Maps (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Maps (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Maps (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Tactile Printing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Tactile Printing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Tactile Printing Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 12: Tactile Printing Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Tactile Printing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Tactile Printing Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 15: Canadian Tactile Printing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tactile
Printing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Japanese Tactile Printing Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 18: Tactile Printing Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Tactile Printing in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Tactile Printing Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Tactile Printing Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Tactile Printing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Tactile Printing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Tactile Printing Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 24: European Tactile Printing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Tactile Printing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 26: Tactile Printing Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Tactile Printing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Tactile Printing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 29: French Tactile Printing Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Tactile Printing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Tactile Printing Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Tactile Printing Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: Tactile Printing Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Demand for Tactile Printing in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Tactile Printing Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Tactile Printing Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Tactile Printing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: United Kingdom Tactile Printing Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Tactile Printing Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Tactile Printing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Tactile Printing Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 42: Spanish Tactile Printing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Tactile Printing Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Tactile Printing Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: Tactile Printing Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Tactile Printing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 47: Tactile Printing Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Tactile Printing Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Tactile Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Tactile Printing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Tactile Printing Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Tactile Printing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Tactile Printing Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Tactile Printing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Tactile Printing Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Tactile Printing Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Tactile Printing Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Tactile Printing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Tactile Printing Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 60: Indian Tactile Printing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Tactile Printing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Tactile Printing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Tactile Printing Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Tactile Printing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tactile Printing Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Tactile Printing Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Tactile Printing Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 68: Tactile Printing Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Tactile Printing Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Demand for Tactile Printing in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Tactile Printing Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Tactile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Tactile Printing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: Tactile Printing Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Tactile Printing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Tactile Printing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Tactile Printing Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Tactile Printing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Tactile Printing Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Tactile Printing Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Tactile Printing Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Tactile Printing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Tactile Printing Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 84: Tactile Printing Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Tactile Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Tactile Printing Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Tactile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Tactile Printing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Tactile Printing Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Tactile Printing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tactile
Printing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Iranian Tactile Printing Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Tactile Printing Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Tactile Printing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: Tactile Printing Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Tactile Printing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Tactile Printing in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Tactile Printing Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Tactile Printing Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Tactile Printing Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Tactile Printing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Tactile Printing Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Tactile Printing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Tactile Printing Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Tactile Printing Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Tactile Printing Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Tactile Printing Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 108: Tactile Printing Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
