Global Systemic Radiotherapy Market Report 2022: Players Include Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, IBA, Nordion and Polatum
Global Market for Systemic Radiotherapy
Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Systemic Radiotherapy: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Systemic Radiotherapy estimated at US$769 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$997.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
93
Forecast Period
2020 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
$769 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$997.2 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
3.8%
Regions Covered
Global
Hospitals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$795.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Independent Radiotherapy Centers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $209.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Systemic Radiotherapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$209.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$193.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA
IBA SA
Nordion
Polatum;
