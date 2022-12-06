Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market is Expected to Generate $446.0 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

High growth potential in untapped emerging economies and advancements in the industry serve as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market, as supply chains were disrupted due to restrictions on trade of diagnostics products across countries. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021.

Portland, OR, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by AMR, the global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market size garnered $315.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $446.0 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$315.5 million

Market Size in 2031

$446.0 million

CAGR

3.5%

No. of Pages in Report

247

Segments covered

Product Type, Technology, End User, and Region.

Drivers

Surge in sexually transmitted diseases

Increase in the proportion of sex under the influence of numerous drugs such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis, benzodiazepines, and alcohol

Rise in rates of fatal syphilis infections

Surge in testing facilities

The widespread use of technology in testing

The availability of on-the-spot testing

Opportunities

High growth potential in untapped emerging economies and advancements

Restraints

A lack of knowledge about sexually transmitted diseases and syphilis immunoassay diagnostics among individuals in emerging economies


Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market, as supply chains were disrupted due to restrictions on trade of diagnostic products across countries.

  • Moreover, the spread of coronavirus reduced syphilis testing organizations’ willingness and ability to access the syphilis testing technologies. COVID-19’s interference with the research and development of new test products was one of the most significant blows that has been dealt to the syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market.

  • A report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released in April 2022 shows that the reported cases of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) declined during the first few months of the pandemic, which the CDC agency attributes to a drop in testing services. It is because healthcare facilities were overwhelmed with the rise in the number of COVID-19 patients, which made them temporarily shut their doors to other services, leaving only fewer places for individuals to turn for STD screening.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market based on product type, technology, end-user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the kits and reagents segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on technology, the ELISA segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the CLIA segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end-user, the diagnostic labs segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the blood banks segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Leading market players of the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Danaher Corporation, DiaSorin Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Quidel Corporation, Siemens AG and Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.


