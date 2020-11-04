Global Synthetic Biology Market to Reach $41. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Synthetic Biology estimated at US$11. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.
New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synthetic Biology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375238/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Synthetic DNA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.1% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic Oligos segment is readjusted to a revised 16.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR
The Synthetic Biology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.8% and 16.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.
Synthetic Genes Segment to Record 19.3% CAGR
In the global Synthetic Genes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 197-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Codexis, Inc.
- Editas Medicine, Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- GENEWIZ
- GeneWorks Pty., Ltd.
- GenScript USA, Inc.
- Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.
- OriGene Technologies, Inc.
- OriGene Technologies, Inc.
- Proterro, Inc.
- Synthetic Genomics, Inc.
- Synthorx, Inc.
- TeselaGen Biotechnology
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Twist Bioscience
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375238/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Synthetic Biology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Synthetic Biology Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Synthetic Biology Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Synthetic DNA (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Synthetic DNA (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Synthetic Oligos (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Synthetic Oligos (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Synthetic Genes (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Synthetic Genes (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Software Tools (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Software Tools (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Chassis Organisms (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Chassis Organisms (Product) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Synthetic Clones (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Synthetic Clones (Product) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: Synthetic Cells (Product) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Synthetic Cells (Product) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing (Technology) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing (Technology) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Bioinformatics (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Bioinformatics (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Microfluidics (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Microfluidics (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Genetic Engineering (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 24: Genetic Engineering (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics (Application) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Chemicals (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 28: Chemicals (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: Biofuels (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Biofuels (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Bioplastics (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Bioplastics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Synthetic Biology Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 35: United States Synthetic Biology Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: United States Synthetic Biology Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Synthetic Biology Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: United States Synthetic Biology Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: United States Synthetic Biology Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 40: Synthetic Biology Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 41: Canadian Synthetic Biology Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 42: Synthetic Biology Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027
Table 43: Synthetic Biology Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: Canadian Synthetic Biology Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: Canadian Synthetic Biology Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 46: Canadian Synthetic Biology Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 47: Japanese Market for Synthetic Biology: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Japanese Synthetic Biology Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Synthetic
Biology Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: Japanese Synthetic Biology Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Synthetic
Biology in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 52: Synthetic Biology Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 53: Chinese Synthetic Biology Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: Chinese Synthetic Biology Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 55: Synthetic Biology Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: Synthetic Biology Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 57: Chinese Demand for Synthetic Biology in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: Chinese Synthetic Biology Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Synthetic Biology Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 59: European Synthetic Biology Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 60: European Synthetic Biology Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Synthetic Biology Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 62: European Synthetic Biology Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: European Synthetic Biology Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 64: Synthetic Biology Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 65: European Synthetic Biology Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 66: European Synthetic Biology Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Synthetic Biology Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: French Synthetic Biology Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 69: French Synthetic Biology Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 70: French Synthetic Biology Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 71: Synthetic Biology Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 72: French Synthetic Biology Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Synthetic Biology Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Synthetic Biology Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 75: German Synthetic Biology Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 76: German Synthetic Biology Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 77: Synthetic Biology Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 78: Synthetic Biology Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Synthetic Biology Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Italian Synthetic Biology Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 81: Synthetic Biology Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 82: Synthetic Biology Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 83: Italian Demand for Synthetic Biology in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 84: Italian Synthetic Biology Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Synthetic Biology: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Synthetic Biology Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 87: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Synthetic Biology Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Synthetic Biology Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Synthetic Biology in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 90: Synthetic Biology Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Synthetic Biology Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Synthetic Biology Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 93: Rest of Europe Synthetic Biology Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 94: Synthetic Biology Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Synthetic Biology Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 96: Rest of Europe Synthetic Biology Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Synthetic Biology Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 101: Synthetic Biology Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Rest of World Synthetic Biology Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Synthetic Biology Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and
2027
Table 105: Synthetic Biology Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 106: Rest of World Synthetic Biology Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 107: Rest of World Synthetic Biology Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 108: Rest of World Synthetic Biology Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 51
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375238/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001