Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Report 2021: How Syndromic Molecular Diagnostics is Replacing Traditional Panel-based Ordering of Infectious Disease Tests
The report forecasts the market size out to 2025. In a special section, the report looks at the numbers on how syndromic molecular diagnostics is replacing traditional panel-based ordering of infectious disease tests.
The COVID pandemic is ushering in a new world of infectious disease diagnostics. Infectious disease Dx is changing and will change more in the future. Can a rapidly growing market expand even faster? Find out all about it in this comprehensive report on Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics.
Are targeted tests for specific pathogens going to be obsolete? Will diagnostics replace physicians? Will Infectious Disease testing move into the Physician's Office or even the Home?
Syndromic testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting double-digit growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks.
The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time.
Syndromic Testing Recent Developments
QuantuMDx Developing Syndromic Panels for European Launch
Quidel Gains CE Mark for Savanna Analyzer, Respiratory Panel
QuantumDx Gets CE Mark for Rapid PoC PCR System
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Seegene Partner for MDx Development
Baebies to Expand Finder Platform
With Luminex Acquisition, DiaSorin to Broaden MDx Portfolio
Binx Health Targeting Clinics, DTC & OTC With STI Tests
Luminex Lands BARDA Grant to Develop Test for SARS-CoV-2, Flu, RSV
Molzym, Fraunhofer Developing Rapid Sepsis Diagnostic
MiRxes Receives Approval for Multiplex SARS-CoV-2, Flu Test
New Approach Involves Silicon-Based Test for Infectious Disease Screening
Scanogen's Portable Battery Operated Instrument for 90 Minute Multiplex Test
Qiagen sees NeuMoDx as Growth Vehicle
Torus Biosystems Developing Syndromic Test with 30-Minute Turnaround
Roche, SpeeDx Partner to Expand Access to Antibiotic Resistance Tests
BioMerieux's BioFire SARS-CoV-2 Respiratory Panel Wins FDA EAU
Infectious Disease Testing Firm Curative Acquires KorvaLabs
ChromaCode Raises Additional $10M
COVID-19 Patients Need Syndromic Testing
GenMark Diagnostics - New Respiratory Panel due in June
Qiagen Respiratory Panel with Coronavirus Targets Receives CE Mark
Exact Diagnostics launches respiratory panel control
bioMerieux submits enhanced BIOFIRE BCID2 Panel to FDA
Nanomix Receives CE Mark for Diagnostic
Applied BioCode Applies to FDA for Syndromic Respiratory Panel
Expedeon AG and Sona Nanotech to Collaborate on Multiplex POC
QIAGEN's New GI Panel Performance Assessed
McKesson to Distribute QIAstat-Dx Syndromic Testing Solution in USA
Applied BioCode Obtains FDA Clearance
Meridian Bioscience to Acquire GenePOC Inc.
Curetis Introduces Rapid DNA Testing for Antibiotic Resistance
Qiagen gets FDA clearance for syndromic testing system
Entasis Therapeutics Signs Rapid Diagnostic Agreement with bioMerieux
Akonni Biosystems Submits Multiplex Diagnostics System to FDA
Ador Diagnostic to receive $30M in Funding for 100-Plex PoC
SAW Diagnostics Receives Funding for Commercialisation of PoC Platform
QuantuMDx and Molbio announce MoU
Immunexpress Wins $745K Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay
Mobidiag Inks European, Middle Eastern Distribution Deals
BIOFIRE FILMARRAY System chosen for Phase 3 clinical trial
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
Speed of Diagnosis.
Effect of Syndromic Testing on Costs.
Point of Care Advantage.
Syndrome Testing, Accuracy and Diagnostic Risk
Single Visits.
Improvement in Outcomes.
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Factors Limiting Growth
Lower Prices.
Administration/reimbursement.
Infectious Disease is Declining But..
Wellness Hurts.
Economic Growth improves Living Standards.
Impact of the Pandemic Recession
Instrumentation and Automation
Instruments Key to Market Share
The Shrinking Machine.
Syndrome Testing Moving to Big Instruments?
Diagnostic Technology Development
Syndromictrends.com
Comparing Syndrome and Targeted Testing
The Multiplex Paradigm Shift
The Sepsis Testing Market - Bellwether for Syndromics
The Single Visit and AntiMicrobial Resistance
Syndromics drives POCT adoption.
A Big Future for PCR?
Profiles of Key Syndromic Testing Companies
Abacus Diagnostica
Abbott Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics
Ador Diagnostics
Akonni Biosystems
Alveo Technologies
Antelope Dx
Applied BioCode
Aus Diagnostics
Baebies
Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Binx Health
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
Biocartis
BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)
bioMerieux Diagnostics
Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
Cepheid (Danaher)
Credo Diagnostics Biomedical
Cue Health
Curetis N.V./Curetis GmbH
Diagenode Diagnostics
Diasorin S.p.A.
Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
Eurofins Scientific
Fluxergy
Fusion Genomics.
Genetic Signatures
GenMark Dx (Roche)
Hibergene Diagnostics
Hologic
Immunexpress
Inflammatix
Invetech
Janssen Diagnostics
Karius
Lexagene
LightDeck Diagnostics
Lucira Health
Luminex Corp
Maxim Biomedical
Meridian Bioscience
Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)
Millipore Sigma
Mobidiag (Hologic)
Molbio Diagnostics
Nanomix
Novel Microdevices
Operon
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Panagene
Perkin Elmer
Primerdesign (Novacyt)
Prominex
Qiagen Gmbh
Quantumdx
Quidel
Roche Molecular Diagnostics
Saw Diagnostics
Seegene
Siemens Healthineers
Sona Nanotech
SpeeDx
T2 Biosystems
Talis Biomedical
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Veramarx
Visby Medical
XCR Diagnostics
