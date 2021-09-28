Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Report 2021: How Syndromic Molecular Diagnostics is Replacing Traditional Panel-based Ordering of Infectious Disease Tests

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Markets 2021 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts the market size out to 2025. In a special section, the report looks at the numbers on how syndromic molecular diagnostics is replacing traditional panel-based ordering of infectious disease tests.

The COVID pandemic is ushering in a new world of infectious disease diagnostics. Infectious disease Dx is changing and will change more in the future. Can a rapidly growing market expand even faster? Find out all about it in this comprehensive report on Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics.

Are targeted tests for specific pathogens going to be obsolete? Will diagnostics replace physicians? Will Infectious Disease testing move into the Physician's Office or even the Home?

Syndromic testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting double-digit growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks.

The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time.

Syndromic Testing Recent Developments

QuantuMDx Developing Syndromic Panels for European Launch

Quidel Gains CE Mark for Savanna Analyzer, Respiratory Panel

QuantumDx Gets CE Mark for Rapid PoC PCR System

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Seegene Partner for MDx Development

Baebies to Expand Finder Platform

With Luminex Acquisition, DiaSorin to Broaden MDx Portfolio

Binx Health Targeting Clinics, DTC & OTC With STI Tests

Luminex Lands BARDA Grant to Develop Test for SARS-CoV-2, Flu, RSV

Molzym, Fraunhofer Developing Rapid Sepsis Diagnostic

MiRxes Receives Approval for Multiplex SARS-CoV-2, Flu Test

New Approach Involves Silicon-Based Test for Infectious Disease Screening

Scanogen's Portable Battery Operated Instrument for 90 Minute Multiplex Test

Qiagen sees NeuMoDx as Growth Vehicle

Torus Biosystems Developing Syndromic Test with 30-Minute Turnaround

Roche, SpeeDx Partner to Expand Access to Antibiotic Resistance Tests

BioMerieux's BioFire SARS-CoV-2 Respiratory Panel Wins FDA EAU

Infectious Disease Testing Firm Curative Acquires KorvaLabs

ChromaCode Raises Additional $10M

COVID-19 Patients Need Syndromic Testing

GenMark Diagnostics - New Respiratory Panel due in June

Qiagen Respiratory Panel with Coronavirus Targets Receives CE Mark

Exact Diagnostics launches respiratory panel control

bioMerieux submits enhanced BIOFIRE BCID2 Panel to FDA

Nanomix Receives CE Mark for Diagnostic

Applied BioCode Applies to FDA for Syndromic Respiratory Panel

Expedeon AG and Sona Nanotech to Collaborate on Multiplex POC

QIAGEN's New GI Panel Performance Assessed

McKesson to Distribute QIAstat-Dx Syndromic Testing Solution in USA

Applied BioCode Obtains FDA Clearance

Meridian Bioscience to Acquire GenePOC Inc.

Curetis Introduces Rapid DNA Testing for Antibiotic Resistance

Qiagen gets FDA clearance for syndromic testing system

Entasis Therapeutics Signs Rapid Diagnostic Agreement with bioMerieux

Akonni Biosystems Submits Multiplex Diagnostics System to FDA

Ador Diagnostic to receive $30M in Funding for 100-Plex PoC

SAW Diagnostics Receives Funding for Commercialisation of PoC Platform

QuantuMDx and Molbio announce MoU

Immunexpress Wins $745K Contract for Rapid Sepsis Assay

Mobidiag Inks European, Middle Eastern Distribution Deals

BIOFIRE FILMARRAY System chosen for Phase 3 clinical trial

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Speed of Diagnosis.

Effect of Syndromic Testing on Costs.

Point of Care Advantage.

Syndrome Testing, Accuracy and Diagnostic Risk

Single Visits.

Improvement in Outcomes.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Factors Limiting Growth

Lower Prices.

Administration/reimbursement.

Infectious Disease is Declining But..

Wellness Hurts.

Economic Growth improves Living Standards.

Impact of the Pandemic Recession

Instrumentation and Automation

Instruments Key to Market Share

The Shrinking Machine.

Syndrome Testing Moving to Big Instruments?

Diagnostic Technology Development

Syndromictrends.com

Comparing Syndrome and Targeted Testing

The Multiplex Paradigm Shift

The Sepsis Testing Market - Bellwether for Syndromics

The Single Visit and AntiMicrobial Resistance

Syndromics drives POCT adoption.

A Big Future for PCR?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46s8w8

