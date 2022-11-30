Global Sweet Biscuits Market to Reach $135.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sweet Biscuits estimated at US$91. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$135. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sweet Biscuits Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033056/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plain Biscuits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$56.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cookies segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR

The Sweet Biscuits market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Filled Biscuits Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR

In the global Filled Biscuits segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 249 Featured) -
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Burton`s Foods Ltd.
Campbell Soup Company
Groupo Bimbo
Kellogg Company
Kraft Foods Group, Inc.
Mondelez International
Nestle
Parle Products Ltd
United Biscuits


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033056/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sweet Biscuits - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sweet
Biscuits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plain
Biscuits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Plain Biscuits by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Plain Biscuits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cookies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Cookies by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cookies by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Filled Biscuits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Filled Biscuits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Filled Biscuits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Chocolate-Coated
Biscuits by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Sweet Biscuits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Sweet Biscuits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Sweet Biscuits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Sweet Biscuits Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Sweet Biscuits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sweet
Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled
Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Product
Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain Biscuits,
Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other
Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Product
Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Sweet Biscuits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Product
Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Sweet Biscuits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: China Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Product
Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: China 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Sweet Biscuits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sweet Biscuits by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Product
Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Sweet Biscuits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: France Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Product
Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: France 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Sweet Biscuits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Product
Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Product
Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Sweet Biscuits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sweet
Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled
Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: UK Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Product Type -
Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated
Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain Biscuits,
Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other
Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 50: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Spain Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Product
Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 53: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Russia Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Product
Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Sweet Biscuits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sweet Biscuits by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Sweet Biscuits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Australia Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Sweet Biscuits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 68: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: India Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Product
Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: India 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 71: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: South Korea Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits,
Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other
Sweet Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sweet
Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled
Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sweet
Biscuits by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated
Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

LATIN AMERICA
Sweet Biscuits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sweet Biscuits by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 83: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Argentina Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 86: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Brazil Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Product
Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 89: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Mexico Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Product
Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 92: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits,
Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other
Sweet Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Sweet
Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled
Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sweet
Biscuits by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated
Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

MIDDLE EAST
Sweet Biscuits Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sweet Biscuits by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 101: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Iran Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Product
Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 104: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Israel Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Product
Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 107: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies,
Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet
Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 110: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sweet
Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled
Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: UAE Historic Review for Sweet Biscuits by Product
Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits,
Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other Sweet Biscuits Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Sweet Biscuits by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plain
Biscuits, Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits
and Other Sweet Biscuits for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sweet Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits,
Cookies, Filled Biscuits, Chocolate-Coated Biscuits and Other
Sweet Biscuits - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Sweet
Biscuits by Product Type - Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Filled

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033056/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Shake Milton helps short-handed 76ers beat Magic 107-99

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 24 points, a career-high 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Tobias Harris added 23 points for Philadelphia, and reserve Georges Niang made five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points. It was the Sixers' ninth straight win against the Magic. Despite playing without injured stars Joel Embiid and James Harden and blossoming guard Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia shook off a slow start and o

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Hurts sets Eagles rushing record for QB in win over Packers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter w

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Bears fizzle on offense with Fields out, Siemian in vs. Jets

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Justin Fields was ruled out and Trevor Siemian was prepared to step in as the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback. Until something went wrong early in warmups. Siemian strained his oblique before the Bears' 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. And then Chicago announced Nathan Peterman, just elevated Saturday from the practice squad, would get the start. But then Siemian gritted through his oblique injury and threw on the sideline, along with Peterman. “Throwin

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Seahawks happy to be home for a while, set to host Raiders

    SEATTLE (AP) — There was an underrated aspect to what the Seattle Seahawks accomplished through their first 10 games and their surprising surge to the top of the NFC West. They did most of it away from home and flew plenty of miles in the process — most recently to Germany, where they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before their bye week. That changes beginning Sunday, when the Seahawks (6-4) return to Lumen Field and host the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle, which is tied with San Fra

  • 'Humble in our expectations': Ottawa soccer fans take World Cup loss in stride

    Brunch, beer and Canadian cheer — that was the scene Sunday morning at pubs and watch parties across Ottawa as soccer fans tried unsuccessfully to spur the national men's team to World Cup victory. At the Rideau Sports Centre, fans flooded in to watch the Canadian men take on Croatia in their second game of the group stage. Front-and-centre, however, was Vice Skračić, Croatia's ambassador to Canada. And when Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever World Cup goal just 67 seconds into the first

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.