Global Sustained Release Excipients Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sustained Release Excipients estimated at US$1. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sustained Release Excipients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033055/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$848.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sugars segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $333.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

The Sustained Release Excipients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$333.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$305.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

Alcohol Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR

In the global Alcohol segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$148.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$211.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Alkermes plc
Allergan plc
Aradigm Corporation
AstraZeneca
Capsugel
Coating Place, Inc.
Corium International, Inc.
Depomed, Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Mayne Pharma Group Limited
Mylan N.V.
Novartis AG
Orbis Biosciences, Inc.
Pfizer, Inc.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.


