The Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market is expected to grow by $ 562.39 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 59% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the sustainable aviation fuel market and it is poised to grow by $ 562. 39 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 59% during the forecast period.

New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market 2021-2025 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06070333/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on sustainable aviation fuel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the favorable government policies and rising need for cleaner fuels. In addition, favorable government policies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The sustainable aviation fuel market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.

The sustainable aviation fuel market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Biofuel
• Hydrogen fuel
• Power to liquid fuel

By Geography
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• South America

This study identifies the increasing emissions from airlinesas one of the prime reasons driving the sustainable aviation fuel market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sustainable aviation fuel market covers the following areas:
• Sustainable aviation fuel market sizing
• Sustainable aviation fuel market forecast
• Sustainable aviation fuel market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sustainable aviation fuel market vendors that include Aemetis Inc., Avfuel Corp., Eni Spa, Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Gevo Inc., Neste Corp., SkyNRG BV, Total SA, Velocys Plc, and World Energy. Also, the sustainable aviation fuel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06070333/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 1 schedule released: Cowboys at Buccaneers to kick off opening weekend

    The NFL season kicks off with a healed Dak Prescott facing a triumphant Tom Brady.

  • 10 things: Raptors keep playing for lottery position with another loss to Clippers

    The severely undermanned Raptors got blown out by the Clippers on Tuesday as Toronto's dreadful season slowly and painfully winds down.

  • Drew Robinson hits first HR since losing right eye in suicide attempt

    Drew Robinson lost his right eye in a suicide attempt in 2020, but earned a spot in the River Cats last week.

  • Taylor Hall weighs in on ex-teammate Eichel: 'I know Jack is frustrated'

    Taylor Hall has better insight than most into what Jack Eichel may be thinking these days.

  • Olympic torch relay pulled from Hiroshima in latest COVID setback

    The Tokyo Olympics are set to start in July, yet much of the country is still in a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

  • College pitcher's stolen prosthetic arm found after surge of donations

    Augustana pitcher Parker Hanson, who was born without a left hand, had his prosthetic arm stolen out of his car last week.

  • State auditor: Brett Favre hasn't paid back $600K in welfare funds

    Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 in Mississippi welfare funds more than a year after vowing to do so.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. placed on injured list with COVID-19

    The Padres also placed Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the IL due to contact tracing.

  • Athletics have approval to seek relocation with Oakland ballpark plans in limbo

    The Athletics say they are committed to Oakland, but will look for stadiums in different cities.

  • Breaking down the closest Norris Trophy race in recent memory

    The 2021 Norris Trophy race should be the closest among the major awards, with several candidates in the running. Who should take home the hardware this year?

  • Manchester City wins fifth Premier League title behind Pep Guardiola's reinvention

    Manchester United's loss to Leicester on Tuesday sealed City's crown, but it was won long before that thanks to Guardiola.

  • Medina Spirit will compete in Preakness Stakes with Derby win still in doubt

    Medina Spirit will run in the Preakness Stakes despite a positive test for a regulated substance at the Kentucky Derby.

  • What Wayne Simmonds is showing us about the sacred relationship between a Black man and his barber

    Not every barber can cut Black hair.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Nick Saban films COVID-19 vaccine PSA as Alabama and Auburn want full football stadiums in 2021

    Both Alabama and Auburn have said they're planning on being at full capacity in 2021 as Alabama's vaccination rate lags.

  • Van Dijk out of European Championship, Henderson a doubt

    LIVERPOOL, England — Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has ruled himself out of next month's European Championship, saying he wanted to use the offseason to complete his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury. The Liverpool center back has been out since October after damaging his anterior cruciate ligaments in a challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a Premier League game. “I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the offseason," Van Dijk said in an interview with Liverpool's website on Wednesday. “The full focus will be on preseason with the club and that’s a realistic goal, so I am looking forward to that. Obviously I am very gutted to miss the European Championship and leading out my own country there, but things have been like they have and I have to accept it.” Van Dijk said he is looking at the bigger picture, including helping the Netherlands qualify for next year's World Cup in Qatar. “I am quite mature and I know by now what could be a good decision,” he said, “and I think this decision has definitely been the right one, in my opinion, to give my body and my knee a little bit more extra time to get ready for hopefully a big, big 18 months at least with the club but also with my country because we’re trying to go to the next tournament after this as well and that starts in September.” Van Dijk said he is on schedule to take part in preseason training with Liverpool. The next Premier League season starts Aug. 14. Van Dijk's injury derailed Liverpool's bid to retain the Premier League title, especially with fellow center backs Joe Gomez and Joel Matip also succumbing to long-term injuries. Jurgen Klopp's team is in sixth place with less than two weeks of the campaign remaining and is unlikely to finish in the top four, which would mean missing out on next season's Champions League. Klopp isn't even sure Van Dijk will be fit for the start of next season. “It is one of the most serious injuries you can get," Klopp said. “The injury he has has an average of 11 months. It happened in October so that is September. The plan is he can start a preseason with us but even that is not sure.” “The Euros just came at the wrong moment. The good news for Holland is he will be 100% when he comes back ... He felt the start of rehab was really tough, pain like crazy. When you overcome that, then you make big steps and get more positive and then there is a situation. I never wanted to cut the Euros off but, in common sense, there is no chance.” Klopp said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has yet to return to training after a groin injury that the midfielder sustained in February. Henderson will miss Liverpool's remaining four league games, Klopp said, and could be a doubt for the Euros with England. “That is a decision between (England coach) Gareth (Southgate) and Hendo,” Klopp said. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • Man United fixture pileup a 'crime' by the EPL, says Klopp

    LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticized the Premier League for forcing Manchester United to play three games in five days, a schedule logjam which has inadvertently damaged his team’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League. The postponement of Liverpool’s match at United on May 2 because of fan protests outside Old Trafford led to that game being rearranged for Thursday. United has also had to play against Aston Villa on Sunday and Leicester on Tuesday. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fielded a virtual reserve team on Tuesday given the short turnaround and his team lost 2-1, which has improved Leicester's chances of finishing in the top four and making the Champions League at the expense of Liverpool and West Ham. Klopp sympathized with Solskjaer and said he would also have played a weakened team in the circumstances. His unhappiness, instead, was directed at the league. “To play Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday is a crime,” Klopp said Wednesday. “But that is not the fault of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the players. My question to myself was: would I have done the same? Yes. You have to. We are late in the season, all the players played a lot of games. “The explanation from the Premier League was that no other team should suffer because of the things that happened in Manchester. Let me say it like this — that didn’t work out pretty well (for) West Ham, (for) Liverpool." Leicester’s win lifted the team into third place, eight points clear of West Ham and nine clear of Liverpool. Leicester has two games left — as opposed to West Ham’s three and Liverpool’s four — but is still a huge favorite to secure one of the four Champions League spots along with champion Manchester City, United and probably Chelsea. Liverpool must win at United on Thursday to keep alive any realistic hopes of a top-four finish. “Our plan was to win all the games we played this season, we don’t change that,” Klopp said. “Do we have to take more risks in the last few minutes if it looks a draw? It is possible.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Martin Truex Jr.'s third win of 2021 leads to a Dover pole

    Truex is the only driver with multiple wins in 2021.

  • Leafs, Habs will face off in long-awaited playoff rematch, Oilers will face Jets

    The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens will meet in the playoffs for the first time in 42 years when the 2020-21 NHL post-season gets underway. The seeding for the four playoff teams in the North Division was finalized Tuesday night when the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks. The result locked the Jets into the third spot and a playoff date with the second-place Edmonton Oilers, while division-leading Toronto will take on fourth-place Montreal. It will be the 16th playoff meeting between the Original Six clubs but the first since Montreal swept Toronto in the 1979 quarterfinals. That a playoff rematch has taken so long to materialize is strange, given that the teams have competed in the same division since the 1998-99 season. The Jets will be facing the Oilers for the first time since the NHL returned to Manitoba's capital in 2011-12. The original Winnipeg Jets faced the Oilers six times in the post-season between 1983 and 1990, with Edmonton winning each time. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021. The Canadian Press