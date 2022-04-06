Global Surgical Sutures Market (2022 to 2028) - Featuring Lotus Surgicals, Medtronic and Teleflex Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Sutures Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report puts forth that the global surgical sutures market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecasted phase 2022-2028.

The increasing number of surgeries and enhanced availability of surgical sutures are the prime factors driving the growth of the market. In addition to this, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is also contributing to the surgical sutures market's growth. On the other hand, the availability of alternate wound care treatments is hindering this growth process. However, the emergence of nanofiber yarn-based sutures, preference for stitchless sutures over conventional sutures, and the rising development of smart sutures are creating lucrative opportunities for development.

The global market for surgical sutures covers the regions of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is the largest market for surgical sutures globally, and is expected to continue its lead in the forthcoming years. According to industry sources, every year, an estimated 48.3 million surgical and non-surgical procedures are performed in the United States. The growth in such procedures is contributing to the development of the surgical sutures market in the region. Moreover, it is also home to companies operating in this field. The presence of such key players in North America has strengthened the growth of the surgical sutures market in North America.

Competitive Outlook

The noteworthy players profiled in the report on the surgical sutures market include Internacional Farmaceutica SA De CV, Conmed Corporation, Lotus Surgicals, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Unisur Lifecare Pvt Ltd, Ethicon Inc (Johnson & Johnson), Demetech Corporation, Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (AMS Group), Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew Plc, Corza Medical, and Teleflex Incorporated.

Boston Scientific Corporation is a company manufacturing medical devices used in interventional medical specialties. It offers suturing materials such as FixateT tissue band and CapioT SLIM suture capturing device. Boston Scientific has a robust research and development network, which differentiates it from its competitors. In 2020, the company spent $1.14 billion on R&D. It operates in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells its products to over 35,000 hospitals, clinics, medical offices, and outpatient facilities in 130 countries. Boston Scientific was founded in 1979, and has a strong workforce of 38,000 employees.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Surgical Sutures Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Surgical Sutures Market
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. Human Tendon-Based Surgical Sutures
2.2.2. Utilizing Barbed Sutures for Laparoscopic and Minimally Invasive Surgeries
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Key Market Strategies
2.6.1. Divestitures
2.7. Market Drivers
2.7.1. Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
2.7.2. Increased Availability of Surgical Sutures
2.7.3. Growing Number of Surgeries
2.8. Market Challenges
2.8.1. Availability of Alternative Wound Care Treatments
2.9. Market Opportunities
2.9.1. Nanofiber Yarn-Based Sutures
2.9.2. Rising Development of Smart Sutures
2.9.3. Preference for Stitchless Sutures Over Conventional Sutures

3. Global Surgical Sutures Market Outlook - by Product Type
3.1. Sutures
3.1.1. Absorbable Sutures
3.1.1.1. Synthetic Sutures
3.1.1.1.1. Vicryl Sutures
3.1.1.1.2. Monocryl Sutures
3.1.1.1.3. Polydioxanone Sutures
3.1.1.1.4. Polyglycolic Sutures
3.1.1.1.5. Other Synthetic Sutures
3.1.1.2. Natural Sutures
3.1.2. Non-Absorbable Sutures
3.1.2.1. Stainless Steel Sutures
3.1.2.2. Nylon Sutures
3.1.2.3. Prolene Sutures
3.1.2.4. Other Non-Absorbable Sutures
3.2. Automated Suturing Device

4. Global Surgical Sutures Market Outlook - by Type
4.1. Monofilament
4.2. Multifilament

5. Global Surgical Sutures Market Outlook - by Application
5.1. Cardiovascular Surgery
5.2. General Surgery
5.3. Gynecology Surgery
5.4. Orthopedic Surgery
5.5. Ophthalmic Surgery
5.6. Other Applications

6. Global Surgical Sutures Market - Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (Ams Group)
7.2. B Braun Melsungen AG
7.3. Boston Scientific Corporation
7.4. Conmed Corporation
7.5. Corza Medical
7.6. Demetech Corporation
7.7. Ethicon Inc (Johnson & Johnson)
7.8. Internacional Farmaceutica Sa De Cv
7.9. Lotus Surgicals
7.10. Medtronic plc
7.11. Smith & Nephew plc
7.12. Stryker Corporation
7.13. Teleflex Incorporated
7.14. Unisur Lifecare Pvt Ltd
7.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

8. Research Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ep19a2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs consistency against rivals gives fans reason to believe

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses a series of significant wins for the Maple Leafs against their biggest rivals, a trend that should give Toronto fans reason to believe their team is ready to perform in the playoffs.

  • Yandle scratch justifiable but also unnecessary move from Flyers

    The Ironman Burden is real, but the Philadelphia Flyers had no reason to flex on the idea of meritocracy by scratching Keith Yandle and ending his consecutive games streak.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Spirit rout Pride to remain unbeaten in NWSL Challenge Cup

    The Washington Spirit remained unbeaten after a 4-1 win over the Orlando Pride on Sunday afternoon in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action. Washington entered the game 0-0-3 while Orlando was also looking to get their first win with an 0-2-1 record, but it was the Spirit who dominated the game from the get-go. Washington got on the board right before half-time as Ashley Sanchez scored in the 43rd minute and they followed that up with a goal from Andi Sullivan at the 45th minute. T

  • Fleury stays unbeaten with Wild with 3-1 win over Hurricanes

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 37 saves in another victory since joining Minnesota less than two weeks ago, as the Wild beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Saturday night. Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who won for the eighth time in their last nine games and extended their points streak to nine games. Dmitry Kulikov also scored. Fleury is 3-0-0 since he was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks. He has stopped 92 of 96 shots in those

  • P.K. Subban earns 27 penalty minutes and ejection after standing up for teammate

    P.K. Subban was given an early exit from Sunday's game after fighting Oliver Wahlstrom.

  • Fallout of Jay Beagle's actions sheds light on NHL's systemic violence problem

    Violence in hockey is regularly on display. What sits beneath the surface is how race impacts the perception of fighting in the NHL and other professional sports leagues.

  • Gary Trent Jr. makes it clear Raptors have higher ambitions than play-in game

    Gary Trent Jr. met with reporters after the Raptors beat the Magic for their fifth straight win. He discussed how team chemistry impacts on-court success, what he’s been seeing out of Fred VanVleet lately, and how Toronto is setting the bar much higher than the play-in game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ryan Getzlaf to retire after 17 seasons with Anaheim Ducks

    Ryan Getzlaf may have had more to give, but he's walking away from his tremendous career at the end of the season.

  • Family of Mike Bossy says Islanders great 'resting peacefully' at home, continues cancer battle

    The family of Hall of Fame member and New York Islanders great Mike Bossy says he is resting peacefully at home while continuing his battle with lung cancer, according to Quebec-based sports channel TVA Sports on Monday. The news comes contrary to a report by The Hockey News saying Bossy, 65, had entered palliative care. CBC Sports has not independently confirmed either report. Bossy, an eight-time all-star, announced last October he had been diagnosed with the disease. The illness forced him to

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto will be incredible

    Kyle Lowry could have returned to Toronto earlier in the season but decided not to because of capacity limitations. Now, the greatest player in Raptors franchise history is set to come back to the place he called home for almost a decade. There’s a very valuable win on the table. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Kyle Lowry gets massive ovation, epic tribute video in return to Toronto

    The greatest Raptor of all-time came home to a hero's welcome.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Haula scores two goals, Bruins beat Blue Jackets 5-2

    BOSTON (AP) — Erik Haula scored his second goal of the game with just under 4 minutes left to break a tie and the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Saturday night in the first of a home-and-home between the teams. Brad Marchand scored his 31st of the season, and Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle each added an empty-netter for Boston. Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for the Bruins, who have won six of their past seven games and improved 16-3-1 in the last 20. Gustav Nyquist and Justin

  • Wings end 6-game skid, Nedeljkovic has 47 saves vs. Bruins

    DETROIT (AP) — Jakub Vrána had a goal and an assist, Alex Nedeljkovic made a season-high 47 saves and had an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Boston Bruins 5-3 on Tuesday night. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for Detroit and halted Boston’s three-game win streak. Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen, Filip Zadina and Sam Gagner also scored for Detroit. The Bruins got goals from Erik Haula, Brandon Carlo and Patrice Bergeron, and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves. Zadina broke a

  • Ducks' Trevor Zegras rips Jay Beagle for 'embarrassing' attack on Troy Terry

    Ducks rookie sensation Trevor Zegras was fuming over Jay Beagle's antics toward teammate Troy Terry late in the third period of Anaheim's blowout win.