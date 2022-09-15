The Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market to Show Positive Growth at a CAGR of 7.58% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027) | DelveInsight

The surgical sealants and adhesives market is expected to grow due to the rising prevalence of chronic health issues such as cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, neurological issues, and others. Another factor driving the growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives market is the increase in road accidents requiring emergency surgeries. The rising popularity of cosmetic surgeries and the growing emphasis on improving the safety, affordability, and usability of surgical sealants and adhesives are expected to drive significant revenue growth in the surgical sealants and adhesives market during the forecast period (2022–2027).

New York, USA, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market to Show Positive Growth at a CAGR of 7.58% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027) | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, surgical sealants and adhesives market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key surgical sealants and adhesives companies in the market. 

Key Takeaways from the Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global surgical sealants and adhesives market during the forecast period.

  • Notable surgical sealants and adhesives companies such as Baxter, BD, Johnson & Johnson, CryoLife, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Vivostat A/S, Advanced Medical Solutions Israel (Sealantis) Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CSL, Gem Srl, Adhezion Biomedical, LLC, Terumo Europe NV, TISSIUM, Grünenthal, Advamedica Inc., Polyganics, SkinStitch, LLC, Cardinal Health, Cohera Medical, Connexicon medical, and several others are currently operating in the surgical sealants and adhesives market.

  • In November 2020, TISSIUM received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Investigational Device Exemption application for its vascular sealant.

  • In January 2020, Terumo, a manufacturer of medical devices, launched a novel surgical sealant AQUABRID® for aortic procedures.

  • In December 2019, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), a leading medical technology company, acquired Tissuemed, Ltd., the experts in developing self-adhesive surgical sealant films.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the surgical sealants and adhesives market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Report

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Overview

Surgical sealants and adhesives are products used during surgical procedures to repair injured tissues and wounds and to prevent post-surgical complications such as blood, fluid, and air loss.

Natural or biological products and synthetic products are available for purchase. Natural or biological variants have a larger market share for surgical sealants and adhesives because their extracellular matrix structure is more intact, resulting in a better formation of the natural epidermis required to replace the tissue damaged during surgery. Furthermore, because they are resorbable, which reduces the likelihood of bacterial infections, they are preferred for closing surgical incisions and during plastic or reconstructive surgery. These products include collagen-based adhesives, fibrin sealants, and gelatin-based adhesives.


Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Insights

North America is expected to lead the global surgical sealants and adhesives market in terms of revenue generation. This could be due to various factors such as the prevalence of chronic health problems, an increase in age-related health issues, the presence of key companies in the region involved in producing surgical sealants and adhesives, high-tech medical facilities, and so on.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgery, particularly in the United States, is one of the major factors driving the growth of the North American surgical sealants and Adhesives market. Moreover, as people get older, they are more likely to develop health problems such as heart disease, bone disease, eye problems, and others that necessitate immediate surgery, which is another driver of the surgical sealants and adhesives market. The rise in age-related eye disorders will propel the surgical sealants and adhesives market forward.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the surgical sealants and adhesives market, get a snapshot of the Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Outlook

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Dynamics

Among the notable drivers of the surgical sealants and adhesives Market are the rising prevalence of chronic health issues, the increase in road accidents, the boom in cosmetic surgeries, the increasing age, and the limitations of traditional methods.

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular problems necessitating surgeries such as heart transplantation, bypass surgery, heart valve repair, and others is a major driver of surgical sealants and adhesives market expansion. Furthermore, the rise in road traffic accidents is a major concern for surgical sealants and adhesives market growth.

However, the availability of alternative products, high costs, and complications associated with surgical sealants and adhesives may restrain the surgical sealants and adhesives market growth.

Additionally, the surgical sealants and adhesives market experienced a brief slowdown in market growth due to the implementation of lockdown as a necessary step to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection. During the COVID-19 crisis, many countries suspended medical procedures based on the need for urgent medical care to streamline the workflow. As a result of the decrease in surgeries, the demand for surgical sealants and adhesives products has decreased. However, due to the resumption of suspended surgeries and related procedures, there has been an increase in demand for surgical sealants and adhesives across industries, including the healthcare sector. The post-COVID scenario will boost the growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives market from 2022–2027.

Get a sneak peek at the surgical sealants and adhesives market dynamics @Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Study Period: 2019–2027

  • Market Segmentation By Product Type: Natural (Fibrin, Gelatin, Collagen, and Others), Semi-Synthetic and Synthetic (Cyanoacrylates, Polyurethane-Based, Polyethylene Glycol, and Others)

  • Market Segmentation By Application: General Surgery, Cardiovascular Problems, Cosmetic Surgery, and Others

  • Market Segmentation By Site: Internal and Topical

  • Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Care Centers, and Others

  • Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Key Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Companies: Baxter, BD, Johnson & Johnson, CryoLife, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Vivostat A/S, Advanced Medical Solutions Israel (Sealantis) Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CSL, Gem srl, Adhezion Biomedical, LLC, Terumo Europe NV, TISSIUM, Grünenthal, Advamedica Inc., Polyganics, SkinStitch, LLC, Cardinal Health, Cohera Medical, Connexicon medical, among others

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

DelveInsight Analysis: The surgical sealants and adhesives market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.58% to reach USD 3.39 billion by 2027.

Which MedTech key players in the surgical sealants and adhesives market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Companies 

Interested in knowing the surgical sealants and adhesives market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Product Profiles

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur  info@delveinsight.com  +1(919)321-6187  https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices


