Global Surgical Lights Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Lights estimated at US$1. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Lights Industry"
5% over the period 2020-2027. LED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $466.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

The Surgical Lights market in the U.S. is estimated at US$466.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$499.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Admetec Solutions
ATMOS MedizinTechnik
Bryton
Coolview
Cuda Surgical
Daray Medical
DRE Medical
Eclipse Loupes and Products
Enova Illumination
Excelitas Technologies
GAES
Heinemann Medizintechnik
Hogies
Invotech Excel
KLS Martin Group
Maxer Endoscopy
North-Southern Electronics Limited
Optomic
Sunoptics Surgical
SurgiTel
Surtex Instruments Ltd
Toffeln Surgical
Vikon Surgical
Xenosys;


