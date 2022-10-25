Global Surgical Lights Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Lights estimated at US$1. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Lights Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06356405/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the period 2020-2027. LED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $466.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Surgical Lights market in the U.S. is estimated at US$466.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$499.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Admetec Solutions

ATMOS MedizinTechnik

Bryton

Coolview

Cuda Surgical

Daray Medical

DRE Medical

Eclipse Loupes and Products

Enova Illumination

Excelitas Technologies

GAES

Heinemann Medizintechnik

Hogies

Invotech Excel

KLS Martin Group

Maxer Endoscopy

North-Southern Electronics Limited

Optomic

Sunoptics Surgical

SurgiTel

Surtex Instruments Ltd

Toffeln Surgical

Vikon Surgical

Xenosys;





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06356405/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Surgical Lights - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for LED by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for LED by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiac Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cardiac Surgery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Surgery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gynecological Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Gynecological Surgery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Gynecological Surgery

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurosurgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Neurosurgery by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurosurgery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ENT

Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for ENT Surgery by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for ENT Surgery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ambulatory Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Surgical Lights Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Surgical Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Surgical Lights by Technology -

LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological

Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,

Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Surgical Lights by End-Use -

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Technology - LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological

Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,

Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Lights by End-Use -

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Surgical Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Technology - LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological

Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,

Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Lights by End-Use -

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Surgical Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Technology - LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological

Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,

Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Surgical Lights by End-Use -

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Surgical Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Technology - LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological

Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,

Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Lights by End-Use -

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Surgical Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Technology - LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological

Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,

Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Surgical Lights by End-Use -

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Surgical Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Technology - LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological

Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,

Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Technology - LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological

Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,

Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Lights by End-Use -

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Surgical Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Surgical Lights by Technology -

LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological

Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,

Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Surgical Lights by End-Use -

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Technology - LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and

Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological

Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,

Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac

Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Lights by End-Use -

Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Technology - LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06356405/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



