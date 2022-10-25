Global Surgical Lights Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Lights estimated at US$1. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.
New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Lights Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06356405/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the period 2020-2027. LED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $466.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Surgical Lights market in the U.S. is estimated at US$466.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$499.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Admetec Solutions
ATMOS MedizinTechnik
Bryton
Coolview
Cuda Surgical
Daray Medical
DRE Medical
Eclipse Loupes and Products
Enova Illumination
Excelitas Technologies
GAES
Heinemann Medizintechnik
Hogies
Invotech Excel
KLS Martin Group
Maxer Endoscopy
North-Southern Electronics Limited
Optomic
Sunoptics Surgical
SurgiTel
Surtex Instruments Ltd
Toffeln Surgical
Vikon Surgical
Xenosys;
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06356405/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Surgical Lights - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for LED by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for LED by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiac Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Cardiac Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Surgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gynecological Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Gynecological Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Gynecological Surgery
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurosurgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Neurosurgery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurosurgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ENT
Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for ENT Surgery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for ENT Surgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Surgical Lights Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Surgical Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Surgical Lights by Technology -
LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,
Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Surgical Lights by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Technology - LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,
Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Lights by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Surgical Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Technology - LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,
Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Lights by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Surgical Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Technology - LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,
Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Surgical Lights by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Surgical Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Technology - LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,
Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Lights by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Surgical Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Technology - LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,
Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Surgical Lights by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Surgical Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Technology - LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,
Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical
Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Technology - LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,
Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Lights by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Surgical Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Surgical Lights by Technology -
LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,
Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Surgical Lights by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Technology - LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological
Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Application - Cardiac Surgery, Gynecological Surgery,
Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiac
Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Lights by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Technology - LED and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Technology - LED and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06356405/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001