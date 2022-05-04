Global Surgical Gloves Market Report 2022 - Increased Healthcare Spending to Boost the Future Growth Potential of the Surgical Gloves Market
The global surgical gloves market generated $2.24 billion in revenue in 2021. An increase in healthcare budgets and a rise in the number of surgical procedures is expected to drive the market revenue to $3.43 billion at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2021 and 2026. The market will also be driven by the increased adoption of eco-friendly and biodegradable products.
The surgical gloves market is fiercely competitive and dominated by global players like Ansell, Cardinal Health, Molnlycke Health Care, Semperit AG Holding, and Medline Industries Ltd. Stringent regulatory norms and an expected increase in the demand for surgical gloves in the coming years opens up potential M&A opportunities for larger manufacturers to remain viable in this highly competitive space.
The latex surgical glove segment generated $1.06 billion in revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow to $1.43 billion by 2026. The powder-free latex surgical gloves sub-segment is expected to witness a growth of 6.4% between 2021 and 2026, reaching $1.26 billion. The growth of latex gloves is expected to be driven by price-sensitive markets such as China and India.
Similarly, the synthetic surgical gloves segment is expected to witness an 11.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2026 to reach $2 billion, driven by an increased concern and awareness about latex allergies. In the synthetic gloves segment, the polyisoprene gloves segment is expected to reach $1.48 billion at an 11.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Surgical Gloves Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Surgical Gloves
Key Findings
Scope of Analysis
Market Segmentation
Forecast Assumptions
Key Growth Metrics
Value Chain
Value Chain Analysis
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Healthcare Spending Per Capita
Medical Doctors and Nurses
Key Competitors
Regulatory Guidelines
Impact of COVID-19 on Surgical Caseload Trends
Global Production Capacity and Supply
Market Trends
Pricing Trends
Methods of Sterilization
Advantages/Disadvantages of Latex Surgical Gloves
Advantages/Disadvantages of Synthetic Surgical Gloves
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
YoY Revenue Growth Rate
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Competitive Environment
Competitive Environment Analysis
Top Competitor Brands - Ansell
Top Competitor Brands - Molnlycke Health Care
Top Competitor Brands - Cardinal Health
Top Competitor Brands - Medline Industries Ltd.
Top Competitor Brands - Semperit AG Holding
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Latex Surgical Gloves
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
YoY Revenue Growth Rate
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast by Product
Forecast Analysis by Product Type
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product and Region
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Region
Competitive Environment
Competitive Environment Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Synthetic Surgical Gloves
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
YoY Revenue Growth Rate
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast by Product
Forecast Analysis by Product Type
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product and Region
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Region
Competitive Environment
Competitive Environment Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Increased Investment in Biodegradable and Eco-friendly Gloves
Growth Opportunity 2: Increased Production and Diversification of Supplier Base
Growth Opportunity 3: Future Sustenance through Focus on Product Development
6. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
Ansell
Cardinal Health
Medline Industries Ltd.
Molnlycke Health Care
Semperit AG Holding
