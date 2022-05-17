Global Surfactants (Non-ionic, Anionic & Cationic) Markets, 2022-2026: Introduction of SIMULSO SL 7G Hydrotope Surfactant, Rising Consolidation of Market Players & Preference for Sugar Surfactants

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surfactants Market (Non-ionic, Anionic & Cationic): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surfactants market value is forecasted to reach US$53.84 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.62%, for the period spanning 2022-2026.

Factors such as increasing home care industry, rapid urbanization, improving consumer confidence index, accelerating e-commerce channels and growing household consumption expenditure are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by stringent regulations, volatility in the raw material prices and intense competition.

A few notable trends include rising consolidation of market players, increasing preference of sugar surfactants, growing adoption of surfactants by pharmaceutical companies, and expanding bio-based surfactants market. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the surfactant products sales have declined rapidly between January to March.

The surfactants industry consists of manufacturers of non-ionic, anionic, cationic and amphoteric surfactants. Major application fields of surfactants are Household Cleaning, Industrial & Institutional (I&I) Cleaning and Personal Care Industry. In terms of raw materials, surfactants are prepared from petrochemicals or bio-products.

The major regional markets (Asia-Pacific, North America and Western Europe) have been analysed along with country coverage of China, Japan, India, US, Canada, Germany, France and UK.

The company profiles of leading players i.e. BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Stepan Company and Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are presented in detail

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Types
1.3 Manufacturing Process
1.4 Uses
1.5 End Users and Applications

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Introduction
2.2 High Demand for Bio-Surfactants
2.3 US Personal & Health Care Market

Global Surfactants Market Analysis
3.1 Global Surfactants Market Value
3.2 Global Surfactants Market Value Forecast
3.3 Global Surfactants Market Value by Segments
3.3.1 Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Value
3.3.2 Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Value Forecast
3.3.3 Global Anionic Surfactants Market Value
3.3.4 Global Anionic Surfactants Market Value Forecast
3.3.5 Global Cationic Surfactants Market Value
3.3.6 Global Cationic Surfactants Market Value Forecast
3.3.7 Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market Value
3.3.8 Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market Value Forecast
3.4 Global Surfactants Market Value by Applications
3.4.1 Global Industrial Application Surfactants Market Value
3.4.2 Global Industrial Application Surfactants Market Value Forecast
3.4.3 Global Household Cleaning Surfactants Market Value
3.4.4 Global Household Cleaning Surfactants Market Value Forecast
3.4.5 Global Household Cleaning Surfactants Market Value by Segments
3.4.6 Global Personal Care Surfactants Market Value
3.4.7 Global Personal Care Surfactants Market Value Forecast
3.4.5 Global Personal Care Surfactants Market Value by Segments
3.5 Global Surfactants Market Value by Region
3.6 Global Surfactants Market Volume
3.7 Global Surfactants Market Volume Forecast
3.8 Global Surfactants Market Volume by Segments
3.8.1 Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Volume
3.8.2 Global Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Volume Forecast
3.8.3 Global Anionic Surfactants Market Volume
3.8.4 Global Anionic Surfactants Market Volume Forecast
3.8.5 Global Cationic Surfactants Market Volume
3.8.6 Global Cationic Surfactants Market Volume Forecast
3.8.7 Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market Volume
3.8.8 Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market Volume Forecast

4. Regional Benzene Market Analysis
4.1 Asia-Pacific
4.1.1 Asia-Pacific Surfactants Market Value
4.1.2 Asia-Pacific Surfactants Market Value Forecast
4.1.3 Asia-Pacific Surfactants Market Value by Country
4.1.4 China Surfactants Market Value
4.1.5 China Surfactants Market Value Forecast
4.1.6 Japan Surfactants Market Value
4.1.7 Japan Surfactants Market Value Forecast
4.1.8 India Surfactants Market Value
4.1.9 India Surfactants Market Value Forecast
4.1.10 India Surfactants Market Value by Segments
4.1.11 India Anionic Surfactants Market Value
4.1.12 India Anionic Surfactants Market Value Forecast
4.1.13 India Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Value
4.1.14 India Non-Ionic Surfactants Market Value Forecast
4.1.15 India Cationic Surfactants Market Value
4.1.16 India Cationic Surfactants Market Value Forecast
4.1.17 India Surfactants Market Value by Applications
4.2 North America
4.3 Western Europe

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Home Care Industry
5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization
5.1.3 Improving Consumer Confidence Index
5.1.4 Accelerating E-Commerce Channels
5.1.5 Growing Household Consumption Expenditure
5.2 Key Trends and Developments
5.2.1 Rising Consolidation of Market Players
5.2.2 Increasing Preference for Sugar Surfactants
5.2.3 Growing Adoption of Surfactants by Pharmaceutical Companies
5.2.4 Introduction of SIMULSO SL 7G Hydrotope Surfactant
5.2.5 Expanding Bio-Based Surfactants Market
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Stringent Regulations
5.3.2 Volatility in the Raw Material Prices
5.3.3 Intense Competition

6. Company Profiles

  • BASF SE

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

  • Stepan Company

  • Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9vn4ru

Attachment

