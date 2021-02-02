Global surface disinfectant market to witness stellar growth through 2025

The research report on ‘global surface disinfectant market’ comprises of vital data regarding the key growth trends, restraining factors and expansion opportunities that are likely to influence the growth matrix of this business domain over the period of 2020-2025.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable predictions, global surface disinfectant market is likely to witness significant growth during the period of 2020-2025. Increased pervasiveness of hospital-acquired infections has propelled the demand for surface disinfectants.

Supportive regulatory outlook which encourages the use of surface disinfectants in pharmaceutical & biotechnology laboratories, analysis & diagnostic labs as well as in hospitals is further aiding the market growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak has augmented the demand for surface decontaminators to wash and disinfect surfaces such as countertops, light-weight switches, doorknobs, and tables. Thus, increasing number of patients with coronavirus is favoring global surface disinfectant market scenario.

Highlighting the market segmentations

Composition

By composition, worldwide surface disinfectant industry is segmented into peracetic acid, chlorine compounds, hydrogen peroxide, quaternary ammonium compounds, alcohol, and others. Estimates cite that the alcohol segment is expected to grow significantly during the study duration.

Alcohol-based surface disinfectants are widely employed for hard surfaces across laboratories and hospitals. In addition, growing demand for ethanol-based disinfectants in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 disease is fueling the segmental share.

Type

As per type, global surface disinfectant market is split into sprays, liquids, and wipes. Among these, the liquids segment is estimated to generate significant revenues in the upcoming years.

Liquid surface disinfectants are biocidal, strong and toxic antimicrobial chemicals which can be used on any contaminated surfaces. The product is quite effective against various types of micro-organisms which cause respiratory or enteric infections as well as wounds.

Application Scope

The application scope of the overall industry consists of healthcare facilities, commercial, and residential segments. Global surface disinfectant industry share from healthcare facilitates is predicted to expand significantly during the estimated timeframe

Technological advancements in this business domain have allowed for the development of surface disinfectants that not only clean, but also help in curbing hospital-acquired pathogens, which in turn is augmenting the product demand in healthcare facilities.

Regional outlook

Considering the geographical landscape, global surface disinfectant market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. As per reliable estimates, North America is likely to capture the largest market share by the end of the forecast period.

Factors such as high occurrence of hospital-acquire infections coupled with strict federal reforms regarding the use of disinfectants in order to reduce the spread of such diseases are adding to North America surface disinfectant industry size. Introduction of several initiatives and guidelines for determining preferred products for use in the healthcare sector, especially childcare, which are based on toxicity levels, cost, and efficiency against specific pathogens are also favoring the regional market outlook.

