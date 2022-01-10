Global Supply Chain Management Market (2021 to 2027) - by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Supply Chain Management Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Supply Chain Management Market size is expected to reach $42.46 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Supply chain management software helps in organizing and managing various activities of the whole supply chain. This software is utilized across various supply chain transactions and assists in managing supplier relationships and business procedures. Further, it offers precise information and an end-to-end insight into supply chain procedures.

By implementing effective supply chain management systems, companies can bring down the cost, wastage, and time of the entire production cycle. The recent trend of a just-in-time supply chain is fueling the demand for supply chain management systems as it automatically notifies the manufacturers to replenish orders. Companies also evaluate the data from supply chain partners to look after the areas for enhancements, which is among the ways to boost the supply chain processes.

Factors such as the high growth of the e-commerce sector, increasing popularity of cloud solutions among SMEs, and improving business continuity by reducing the potential failures are estimated to propel the growth of the supply chain management market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has disturbed all aspects & sections of life & society along with businesses. In the current scenario, widespread communication is possible because of the internet and hence, playing a crucial role in managing and operating businesses. The pandemic has provided a great opportunity for businesses to go digital.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, several regulatory authorities and governments have made it compulsory to follow the rules to maintain social distance and adopt new practices of teleworking. Hence, companies are following the new Business Continuity Plan (BCP) to proceed with their business properly and timely. Due to digitalization, companies are excessively adopting supply chain management solutions and services to protect their data from breaches.

Market Growth Factors:

Increase in the demand for high visibility & transparency in supply chain data and processes

Low transparency and visibility pose major challenges for many companies in terms of fulfilling their supply chain's objectives. Due to low transparency and visibility in supply chain processes, companies are unable to foresee the future and avoid interruptions and inventory imbalance. This results in hampering the management of data that is spread across the different sectors of the company. The evolving technologies and fast-growing digital age are creating challenges for supply chain organizations to grow at the same speed to provide facilities to the investors.

Growing demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software

In the supply chain, transportation is defined as the movement of various products from one location to another that starts from the initial stage of the supply chain since raw materials make their way to the warehouse and maintain their way to the end-user with the customer's order provided at the doorstep. The high significance of transportation is motivating warehouse managers to evaluate transportation within their supply chains. Eventually, in this manner, companies can bring down the overall cost for a model wherein transportation makes around 60 percent of total operational costs.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Low awareness regarding the advanced supply chain management tools

There is low awareness regarding supply chain management solutions in the market, which is hindering the demand for these solutions. There are several small and medium enterprises across developing nations that have not fully automated their business processes and also have limited knowledge about such solutions and thus, negatively affecting the growth of the supply chain management market during the forecast period.

Component Outlook

The supply chain management market is categorized into solutions and services. The solution segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2020 and is estimated to maintain this trend during the forecast period. It is due to the increasing requirement for comprehensive supply chain management software that organizes complicated supply chain networks.

Deployment Type Outlook

The supply chain management market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. The on-premise segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The on-premise supply chain management solution enables companies to gain better control over security & other connectivity concerns and enhances the reliability, speed, scalability, and connectivity of companies.

Organization Size Outlook

The supply chain management market is segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Among these, the large enterprises segment procured the maximum revenue share in 2020. This segment is expected to further maintain this dominance over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of supply chain management software to combine it with prevailing software and inventories.

Vertical Outlook

The market is categorized into retail & consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, automotive, and others. Among all, the retail & consumer goods segment garnered the largest share in the market in 2020 and is estimated to continue this trend over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

The supply chain management market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region in the supply chain management market. It is because of the increased spending on transportation & logistics activities in this region that is expected to augment the deployment of automation technologies in logistics & supply chain.

Cardinal Matrix - Supply Chain Management Market Market Competition Analysis

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Oracle Corporation, SAP SE and IBM Corporation are the forerunners in the Supply Chain Management Market. Companies such as Blue Yonder (Panasonic), Manhattan Associates, Kinaxis are some of the key innovators in the Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor, Inc. (Koch Industries), IBM Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., American Software, Inc. (Logility, Inc.), Kinaxis, Inc., Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (Panasonic Corporation), and Korber AG.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.2.4 Geographical Expansions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2017, Jun - 2021, Jun) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Supply Chain Management Market by Component
4.1 Global Software Market by Region
4.2 Global Software Market by Type
4.2.1 Global Supplier Management Software Market by Region
4.2.2 Global Procurement Software Market by Region
4.2.3 Global Order Management Software Market by Region
4.2.4 Global Transportation Management Software Market by Region
4.2.5 Global Warehouse Management Software Market by Region
4.2.6 Global Demand Planning Software Market by Region
4.2.7 Global Capital Purchasing Software Market by Region
4.2.8 Global Other Software Type Market by Region
4.3 Global Hardware Market by Region
4.4 Global Hardware Market by Type
4.4.1 Global Barcode & Barcode Scanners Market by Region
4.4.2 Global RFID Tags & Readers Market by Region
4.4.3 Global Others Market by Region
4.5 Global Services Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Supply Chain Management Market by Deployment Type
5.1 Global On-premise Market by Region
5.2 Global Cloud Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Supply Chain Management Market by Organization Size
6.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region
6.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Supply Chain Management Market by Vertical
7.1 Global FMCG, Retail & eCommerce Market by Region
7.2 Global Automotive Market by Region
7.3 Global Healthcare Market by Region
7.4 Global Manufacturing Market by Region
7.5 Global Transportation & Logistics Market by Region
7.6 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Supply Chain Management Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1 American Software, Inc. (Logility, Inc.)
9.1.1 Company Overview
9.1.2 Financial Analysis
9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses
9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:
9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.2 Kinaxis, Inc.
9.2.1 Company Overview
9.2.2 Financial Analysis
9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses
9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:
9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.3 Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (Panasonic Corporation)
9.3.1 Company Overview
9.3.2 Financial Analysis
9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.3.4 Research & Development Expense
9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:
9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:
9.4 Oracle Corporation
9.4.1 Company Overview
9.4.2 Financial Analysis
9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.4.4 Research & Development Expense
9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:
9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.4.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:
9.4.6 SWOT Analysis
9.5 IBM Corporation
9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreement:
9.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.6 SAP SE
9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:
9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.7 Infor, Inc. (Koch Industries)
9.7.1 Company Overview
9.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:
9.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.7.2.2 Product launches and Product Expansions:
9.7.2.3 Acquisitions and Mergers:
9.8 Manhattan Associates, Inc.
9.8.1 Company Overview
9.8.2 Financial Analysis
9.8.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
9.8.4 Research & Development Expenses
9.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:
9.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.8.5.3 Geographical Expansions:
9.9 Descartes Systems Group, Inc.
9.9.1 Company Overview
9.9.2 Financial Analysis
9.9.3 Regional Analysis
9.9.4 Research & Development Expenses
9.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:
9.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.9.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.9.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:
9.1 Korber AG
9.10.1 Company Overview
9.10.2 Financial Analysis
9.10.3 Research & Development Expenses
9.10.4 Recent strategies and developments:
9.10.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebsr18

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


