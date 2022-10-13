Global Supercapacitors Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Supercapacitors estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Double Layer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.3% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pseudocapacitor segment is readjusted to a revised 17.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $322.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR
- The Supercapacitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$322.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 13.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16% CAGR.Hybrid Segment to Record 19.6% CAGR
- In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$365 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879137/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Search for Efficient Energy Storage Solutions Beyond the
Conventional Battery Brings Supercapacitors into the Spotlight
Energy Storage Technologies are Vital & Indispensable in
Sustaining a Civilization Founded on the Consumption of Large
Quantities of Energy: Global Energy Storage Deployments (In
Gigawatt Hours) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024
Vendors of Supercapacitors, News & Stories
Recent Industry Activity
Supercapacitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
57 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Importance of Backup Power Drives Demand for
Supercapacitors in UPS
Lost Economic Value Due to Power Outages Pushes Up the Monetary
Value of Electricity Reliability & the Significance of
Supercapacitors in Offering Backup Power: Value Lost Due to
Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms
Growing Demand for Electric Power Backup Capabilities Drives
Interest in the Benefits Offered by Supercapacitors: Global
Back-Up Power Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018,
2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
Automobile "Electronification?& Push Towards Commercializing
EVs & HEVs Drive Focus on Supercapacitors
Rapid Commercialization of EVs as Evidenced by the Expanding
Fleet Size Drives Focus on Developing Better Energy Management
Solutions to Increase Energy Efficiency & Operating Range of
EVs: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for
the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Rise of Microgrids & Increased Integration of Renewable Energy
in the Energy Mix Pushes Up the Importance of Efficient Energy
Storage Solutions
Supercapacitors Find Use as Resiliency Enhancers in Microgrids
Growing Share of Renewable Energy in the Global Power Mix
Creates an Urgent Need for Efficient Energy Storage Solutions
for Utilities: New Capacity Installations Renewables Vs Non-
Renewables (In GW) for the Years 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017,
2019, and 2021
Development of Newer Materials to Accelerate Commercialization
of Supercapacitors
Hybridization of Combustion Engines in Heavy Industrial
Machinery & Industrial Automation to Spur Adoption of
Supercapacitors
Growing Investments in Warehouse & Industrial Automation Brings
Supercapacitors into the Spotlight for Reliable Power Storage &
Delivery: Global Warehouse Automation & Industrial Robots
Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and
2024
Rising Renewable Energy Investments Drive Parallel Demand for
Storage Solutions that Address Grid Stability & Power Quality
Issues
Supercapacitors Step In to Replace Chemical Batteries in Solar
Energy Infrastructure
Supercapacitors Gain Traction in Pitch Control Applications in
Wind Energy Facilities
As Clean Technologies Emerge to the Forefront, Electric Double-
Layer Capacitors (EDLCs) Will Rise in Prominence for
Renewable Energy Applications: Global Investments in Clean
Energy (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 &
2020
A Robust Consumer Electronics Industry Favors Complementary
Integration of Supercapacitors With Batteries
Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics amid Expanding Internet
User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Spells
Opportunities
Smart Home: Major Opportunity for Consumer Grade Supercapacitors
As Digital Consumerism Gains Ground & Ubiquitous Power Source
Become All Important, Supercapacitors Bring the Hope of
Filling-In the Performance Gap of Lithium Batteries: Global
Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2018 Through 2024
Search for Superior Alternatives to Batteries Drives
Applications of Supercapacitors in Medical Implants
Biological Supercapacitors Attract Significant R&D Interest
A Strong Medical Implants Market Supported by Growing Disease
Burden Offers a Fertile Environment for the Development of
Battery-Free Implantables: Global Medical Implant Market by
Region (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2020 and 2023
The Rise of Electronic Wearables Brings New Foldable, Flexible
Supercapacitors Into the Spotlight
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
