Global Sugar-Free Confectionery Market Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026: CAGR of 5.81% Forecast From 2020-2026

The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global sugar-free confectionery market to grow with a CAGR of 5.81% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.

The study covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global sugar-free confectionery market over the period of 2018 to 2026.



The Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global sugar-free confectionery market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing health consiousness

Prevelance of diabdetes

Prevelance of obesity

2) Restraints

High cost

3) Opportunities

Advent of online Platforms

Growing awarness about ingredients



Segment Covered

The global sugar-free confectionery market is segmented on the basis of product, sweeteners, and distribution channel.



The Global Sugar-free Confectionery Market by Product

Chocolates

Chewing Gums

Candies

Biscuits/Cookies

Cakes & Pastries

The Global Sugar-free Confectionery Market by Sweeteners

Reduced-calorie Bulk Sweetners

Natural High Potency Sweeteners

High Potency Artificial Sweeteners

The Global Sugar-free Confectionery Market by Distribution Channel

General Stores

Supermarktes/Hypermarkets

Drug Stores

Online

The companies covered in the report include

LILY'S Sweets

Asher's Chocolate Co.

ROY Chocolatier

The Hershey Company

Mars Incorporated

Nestle SA

Mondelez International

Kellogg Co.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

Meiji Co.

Key report features:

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the sugar-free confectionery market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the sugar-free confectionery market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global sugar-free confectionery market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Sugar-free Confectionery Market Highlights

2.2. Sugar-free Confectionery Market Projection

2.3. Sugar-free Confectionery Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Sugar-free Confectionery Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Sugar-free Confectionery Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Sugar-free Confectionery Market



4. Sugar-free Confectionery Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Sugar-free Confectionery Market by Product

5.1. Chocolates

5.2. Chewing Gums

5.3. Candies

5.4. Biscuits/Cookies

5.5. Cakes & Pastries



6. Global Sugar-free Confectionery Market by Sweeteners

6.1. Reduced-calorie Bulk Sweetners

6.2. Natural High Potency Sweeteners

6.3. High Potency Artificial Sweeteners



7. Global Sugar-free Confectionery Market by Distribution Channel

7.1. General Stores

7.2. Supermarktes/Hypermarkets

7.3. Drug Stores

7.4. Online



8. Global Sugar-free Confectionery Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Sugar-free Confectionery Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. LILY'S Sweets

9.2.2. Asher's Chocolate Co.

9.2.3. ROY Chocolatier

9.2.4. The Hershey Company

9.2.5. Mars Incorporated

9.2.6. Nestle SA

9.2.7. Mondelez International

9.2.8. Kellogg Co.

9.2.9. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

9.2.10. Meiji Co.





