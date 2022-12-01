Global Sugar Decorations and Inclusions Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sugar Decorations and Inclusions estimated at US$1. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Jimmies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$820 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Caramel Inclusions segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $468.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

The Sugar Decorations and Inclusions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$468.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$405.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Dragees Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR

In the global Dragees segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$208.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$309.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -
Barry Callebaut
Dr. Oetker
Hanns G. Werner
HLR Praline
Kerrry
Meadow Foods
Omnia Ingredients
Pecan Deluxe Candy Company
Signature Brands
Sprinklesï & Co
Stella Ice Cream
Suedzucker
The Kraft Heinz Company


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar
Decorations and Inclusions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Jimmies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Jimmies by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Jimmies by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Caramel Inclusions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Caramel Inclusions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Caramel Inclusions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dragees by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Dragees by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dragees by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Quins by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Quins by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nonpareils by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Nonpareils by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Nonpareils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Single Pieces by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Single Pieces by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Single Pieces by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sanding & Course Sugar by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Sanding & Course Sugar by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Sanding & Course Sugar
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ice-Creams & Frozen Desserts by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Ice-Creams & Frozen
Desserts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Ice-Creams & Frozen
Desserts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cereals & Snack Bars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Cereals & Snack Bars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals & Snack Bars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cakes & Pastries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Cakes & Pastries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Cakes & Pastries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chocolates & Confectionery Products by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Chocolates & Confectionery
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Chocolates &
Confectionery Products by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foodservice Industry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Foodservice Industry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Foodservice Industry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Manufacturers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Food Manufacturers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Manufacturers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Bakers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: World Historic Review for Home Bakers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Bakers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: World Sugar Decorations and Inclusions Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar
Decorations and Inclusions by Type - Jimmies, Caramel
Inclusions, Dragees, Quins, Nonpareils, Single Pieces and
Sanding & Course Sugar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Type - Jimmies, Caramel Inclusions, Dragees,
Quins, Nonpareils, Single Pieces and Sanding & Course Sugar
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Jimmies, Caramel Inclusions, Dragees, Quins, Nonpareils, Single
Pieces and Sanding & Course Sugar for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar
Decorations and Inclusions by Application - Ice-Creams & Frozen
Desserts, Cereals & Snack Bars, Other Applications, Cakes &
Pastries and Chocolates & Confectionery Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: USA Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Application - Ice-Creams & Frozen Desserts,
Cereals & Snack Bars, Other Applications, Cakes & Pastries and
Chocolates & Confectionery Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ice-Creams & Frozen Desserts, Cereals & Snack Bars, Other
Applications, Cakes & Pastries and Chocolates & Confectionery
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sugar
Decorations and Inclusions by End-Use - Foodservice Industry,
Food Manufacturers and Home Bakers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 57: USA Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by End-Use - Foodservice Industry, Food
Manufacturers and Home Bakers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 58: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foodservice Industry, Food Manufacturers and Home Bakers for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by Type - Jimmies, Caramel
Inclusions, Dragees, Quins, Nonpareils, Single Pieces and
Sanding & Course Sugar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Type - Jimmies, Caramel Inclusions, Dragees,
Quins, Nonpareils, Single Pieces and Sanding & Course Sugar
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Jimmies, Caramel Inclusions, Dragees, Quins, Nonpareils, Single
Pieces and Sanding & Course Sugar for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by Application - Ice-Creams &
Frozen Desserts, Cereals & Snack Bars, Other Applications,
Cakes & Pastries and Chocolates & Confectionery Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Application - Ice-Creams & Frozen Desserts,
Cereals & Snack Bars, Other Applications, Cakes & Pastries and
Chocolates & Confectionery Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ice-Creams & Frozen Desserts, Cereals & Snack Bars, Other
Applications, Cakes & Pastries and Chocolates & Confectionery
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by End-Use - Foodservice
Industry, Food Manufacturers and Home Bakers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by End-Use - Foodservice Industry, Food
Manufacturers and Home Bakers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 67: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foodservice Industry, Food Manufacturers and Home Bakers for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by Type - Jimmies, Caramel
Inclusions, Dragees, Quins, Nonpareils, Single Pieces and
Sanding & Course Sugar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Type - Jimmies, Caramel Inclusions, Dragees,
Quins, Nonpareils, Single Pieces and Sanding & Course Sugar
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Jimmies, Caramel Inclusions, Dragees, Quins, Nonpareils, Single
Pieces and Sanding & Course Sugar for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by Application - Ice-Creams &
Frozen Desserts, Cereals & Snack Bars, Other Applications,
Cakes & Pastries and Chocolates & Confectionery Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Application - Ice-Creams & Frozen Desserts,
Cereals & Snack Bars, Other Applications, Cakes & Pastries and
Chocolates & Confectionery Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ice-Creams & Frozen Desserts, Cereals & Snack Bars, Other
Applications, Cakes & Pastries and Chocolates & Confectionery
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by End-Use - Foodservice
Industry, Food Manufacturers and Home Bakers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by End-Use - Foodservice Industry, Food
Manufacturers and Home Bakers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 76: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foodservice Industry, Food Manufacturers and Home Bakers for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by Type - Jimmies, Caramel
Inclusions, Dragees, Quins, Nonpareils, Single Pieces and
Sanding & Course Sugar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Type - Jimmies, Caramel Inclusions, Dragees,
Quins, Nonpareils, Single Pieces and Sanding & Course Sugar
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Jimmies, Caramel Inclusions, Dragees, Quins, Nonpareils, Single
Pieces and Sanding & Course Sugar for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by Application - Ice-Creams &
Frozen Desserts, Cereals & Snack Bars, Other Applications,
Cakes & Pastries and Chocolates & Confectionery Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: China Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Application - Ice-Creams & Frozen Desserts,
Cereals & Snack Bars, Other Applications, Cakes & Pastries and
Chocolates & Confectionery Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ice-Creams & Frozen Desserts, Cereals & Snack Bars, Other
Applications, Cakes & Pastries and Chocolates & Confectionery
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by End-Use - Foodservice
Industry, Food Manufacturers and Home Bakers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: China Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by End-Use - Foodservice Industry, Food
Manufacturers and Home Bakers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 85: China 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foodservice Industry, Food Manufacturers and Home Bakers for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by Type - Jimmies, Caramel
Inclusions, Dragees, Quins, Nonpareils, Single Pieces and
Sanding & Course Sugar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Type - Jimmies, Caramel Inclusions, Dragees,
Quins, Nonpareils, Single Pieces and Sanding & Course Sugar
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Jimmies, Caramel Inclusions, Dragees, Quins, Nonpareils, Single
Pieces and Sanding & Course Sugar for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by Application - Ice-Creams &
Frozen Desserts, Cereals & Snack Bars, Other Applications,
Cakes & Pastries and Chocolates & Confectionery Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Application - Ice-Creams & Frozen Desserts,
Cereals & Snack Bars, Other Applications, Cakes & Pastries and
Chocolates & Confectionery Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ice-Creams & Frozen Desserts, Cereals & Snack Bars, Other
Applications, Cakes & Pastries and Chocolates & Confectionery
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by End-Use - Foodservice
Industry, Food Manufacturers and Home Bakers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by End-Use - Foodservice Industry, Food
Manufacturers and Home Bakers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foodservice Industry, Food Manufacturers and Home Bakers for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by Type - Jimmies, Caramel
Inclusions, Dragees, Quins, Nonpareils, Single Pieces and
Sanding & Course Sugar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Type - Jimmies, Caramel Inclusions, Dragees,
Quins, Nonpareils, Single Pieces and Sanding & Course Sugar
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Jimmies, Caramel Inclusions, Dragees, Quins, Nonpareils, Single
Pieces and Sanding & Course Sugar for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by Application - Ice-Creams &
Frozen Desserts, Cereals & Snack Bars, Other Applications,
Cakes & Pastries and Chocolates & Confectionery Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: France Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Application - Ice-Creams & Frozen Desserts,
Cereals & Snack Bars, Other Applications, Cakes & Pastries and
Chocolates & Confectionery Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: France 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Ice-Creams & Frozen Desserts, Cereals & Snack Bars, Other
Applications, Cakes & Pastries and Chocolates & Confectionery
Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by End-Use - Foodservice
Industry, Food Manufacturers and Home Bakers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: France Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by End-Use - Foodservice Industry, Food
Manufacturers and Home Bakers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 106: France 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Foodservice Industry, Food Manufacturers and Home Bakers for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by Type - Jimmies, Caramel
Inclusions, Dragees, Quins, Nonpareils, Single Pieces and
Sanding & Course Sugar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Type - Jimmies, Caramel Inclusions, Dragees,
Quins, Nonpareils, Single Pieces and Sanding & Course Sugar
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations
and Inclusions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Jimmies, Caramel Inclusions, Dragees, Quins, Nonpareils,
Single Pieces and Sanding & Course Sugar for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by Application - Ice-Creams &
Frozen Desserts, Cereals & Snack Bars, Other Applications,
Cakes & Pastries and Chocolates & Confectionery Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by Application - Ice-Creams & Frozen Desserts,
Cereals & Snack Bars, Other Applications, Cakes & Pastries and
Chocolates & Confectionery Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations
and Inclusions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ice-Creams & Frozen Desserts, Cereals & Snack Bars,
Other Applications, Cakes & Pastries and Chocolates &
Confectionery Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by End-Use - Foodservice
Industry, Food Manufacturers and Home Bakers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Sugar Decorations and
Inclusions by End-Use - Foodservice Industry, Food
Manufacturers and Home Bakers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 115: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Decorations
and Inclusions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Foodservice Industry, Food Manufacturers and Home Bakers
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sugar Decorations and Inclusions by Type - Jimmies, Caramel
Inclusions, Dragees, Quins, Nonpareils, Single Pieces and
Sanding & Course Sugar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033026/?utm_source=GNW

