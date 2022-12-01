Global Substrate-Like PCB Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Substrate-Like PCB estimated at US$1. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Substrate-Like PCB Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033025/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the period 2020-2027. 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Below 25 / 25 µm segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $504.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.7% CAGR

The Substrate-Like PCB market in the U.S. is estimated at US$504.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$917 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 14.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
ATandS
Bio-Active
China Circuit Technology Corporation
Compeq Manufacturing
HannStar Board Corporation
Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp
SAA
Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech
Simmtech
Symtek Automation Asia
Tripod Technology Corporation
TTM Technologies, Inc
Unimicron Corporation
Unitech
Zhen Ding Tech


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Substrate-Like PCB - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computing & Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Computing &
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Computing &
Telecommunications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Substrate-Like PCB Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 25 /
25 & 30 / 30 µm by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Below 25 / 25 µm by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Below 25 / 25 µm by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Below 25 / 25 µm by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and
Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line /
Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &
30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and
Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/
Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &
30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and
Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/
Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &
30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and
Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/
Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &
30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and
Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/
Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &
30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

FRANCE
Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and
Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/
Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &
30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and
Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &
30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and
Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/
Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 &
30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive,
Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and
Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB by Line /
Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like PCB by Line/
Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 25 / 25 & 30/
30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like
PCB by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications,
Automotive, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm
and Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB
by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like
PCB by Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Substrate-Like PCB Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like
PCB by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications,
Automotive, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm
and Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB
by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like
PCB by Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Substrate-Like PCB by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Computing & Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB
by Application - Consumer Electronics, Computing &
Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like
PCB by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Computing & Telecommunications,
Automotive, Medical and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Substrate-Like PCB by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm
and Below 25 / 25 µm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Substrate-Like PCB
by Line / Space - 25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Substrate-Like
PCB by Line / Space - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
25 / 25 & 30 / 30 µm and Below 25 / 25 µm for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
