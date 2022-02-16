Global Submarine Cable Systems Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Investments by Content Delivery and Streaming Partners to Create Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Submarine Cable Systems Market

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Submarine Cable Systems Market by Application (Communication Cable and Power Cable), Component (Dry Plant Products and Wet Plant Products) Offering, Voltage, Type (Single Core and Multicore), insulation, End User and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The submarine cable system market is projected to reach USD 22,747.8 million by 2026 from USD 13,807.4 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2026.

Submarine power cables are widely used to link shore-based power grids. These cables carry power from one country to another, as well as from one offshore installation to another, and transfer power from offshore renewable energy generation plants, which use wind, wave, and tidal energy for electricity generation to other installations, consumers, regional electrical transmission networks, etc.

By insulation type, the market for Oil-Impregnated Paper (OIP) segment is expected to hold largest share during the forecast period

OIP-insulated submarine power cables offer high voltage insulation and are usually employed for high-voltage DC transmission. These are also called mass-impregnated cables and are sustainable for the environment. This insulation type is the go-to for insulation for submarine power interconnectors, as it is suited for long-distance transmissions at extreme depths.

The offshore wind power generation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the submarine power cable systems market during the forecast period.

Increase in use of submarine power cables for long-distance power transmission by offshore wind power generation plants is expected to fuel the demand for submarine power cables for offshore wind power generation during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the submarine power cable systems market during the forecast period.

Planned investment for using renewable power sources in China, advanced research and development activities in Japan, and related government initiatives in Asian countries are expected drive the regions revenue generation from submarine power cable systems market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Growth Rate Assumptions/Growth Forecasts

3.2 Pre-COVID-19 Scenario

3.3 Post-COVID-19 Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Submarine Cable Systems Market

4.2 Submarine Cable System Market, by Application

4.3 Submarine Communication Cable Market, by Component

4.4 Submarine Power Cable Market, by Insulation

4.5 Submarine Power Cable Market, by End-user & Region, 2021

4.6 Submarine Power Cable Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Expanding Offshore Wind Power Capacity

5.2.1.2 Increasing Penetration of Internet and Collaborations Among Tier-1 Vendors

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Bandwidth due to Emergence of 5G

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand in Pacific Region Owing to Increased Traffic

5.2.1.5 Increasing Network of Submarine Power Cable Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Investments Act as Entry Barrier for Smes

5.2.2.2 Involvement of Multi-Country Government Bodies Leads to Complexities and Delays in Approvals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Upcoming Projects in Europe

5.2.3.2 Increasing Investments by Content Delivery and Streaming Partners to Create Opportunities in Pacific

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Scarcity of Commissioning and Repair Vessels

5.2.4.2 Alternative Modes of Internet Service Provisioning

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

6 Submarine Cable Systems Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Communication Cables

6.2.1 Increasing Demand for High-Capacity Communication Infrastructure Leading to Rise in Global Demand for Submarine Communication Cables

6.3 Power Cables

6.3.1 Increasing Offshore Wind Farm Installations to Contribute to Demand for Submarine Power Cables Globally

7 Submarine Communication Cable Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dry Plant Products

7.2.1 Submarine Line Terminal Equipment

7.2.2 Submarine Line Monitors (Slm)

7.2.3 Power Feeding Equipment (Pfe)

7.2.4 Wet Plant Products

7.2.4.1 Repeaters

7.2.4.2 Branching Units (Bu)

7.2.4.3 Cables

7.2.4.4 Others

8 Submarine Communication Cable Market, by Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Installation & Commissioning

8.2.1 Installation & Commissioning Segment to Witness Highest Growth Rate in EMEA

8.3 Maintenance

8.3.1 Transatlantic Region to Account for Largest Share of Submarine Communication Cable Market for Maintenance

8.4 Upgrades

8.4.1 Upgrades Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

9 Submarine Power Cable Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Single Core

9.2.1 Single Core Segment to Lead Submarine Power Cable Market from 2021 to 2026

9.3 Multicore

9.3.1 Multicore Cables Have Reduced Installation Costs as They Lay Complete Circuit in One Trench

10 Submarine Power Cable Market, by Insulation Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cross-Linked Polyethylene (Xlpe)

10.3 Oil-Impregnated Paper (Oip)

10.4 Resin-Impregnated Paper (Rip)

10.5 Resin-Impregnated Synthetics (Ris)

10.5.1 an Emerging Technology Expected to Gain Sizable Traction in Coming Decade

11 Submarine Power Cable Market, by Voltage

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Medium Voltage

11.2.1 Europe Held Largest Share of Medium-Voltage Submarine Power Cable Market in 2020

11.3 High Voltage

11.3.1 Low Transmission Losses Offered by High-Voltage Submarine Power Cables Boost Their Global Demand

12 Submarine Power Cable Market, by End-user

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Offshore Wind Power Generation

12.2.1 Increase in Use of Submarine Power Cables for Long-Distance Power Transmission by Offshore Wind Power Generation Plants

12.3 Intercountry & Island Connection

12.3.1 Improved Power Supply to Islands and Upgrades to Existing Networks Leading to Growth of Intercountry & Island Connection Segment

12.4 Offshore Oil & Gas

12.4.1 Increasing Subsea Operations and Deepwater Drilling Activities are Driving Submarine Power Cable for Offshore Oil & Gas

13 Geographic Analysis of Submarine Power Cable Market

14 Geographic Analysis of Submarine Communication Cable Market

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Revenue Analysis

15.3 Market Share Analysis (2020)

15.4 Market Share Analysis for Submarine Optical Fiber Cable Market (2020)

15.4.1 Top 5 Companies and Countries in Submarine Optical Fiber Cable Ecosystem

15.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

15.5.1 Star

15.5.2 Pervasive

15.5.3 Emerging Leader

15.5.4 Participant

15.6 Competitive Scenario and Trends

16 Company Profiles

16.1 Key Players

16.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia)

16.1.2 Prysmian Group

16.1.3 Subcom

16.1.4 Nec Corporation

16.1.5 Nexans

16.2 Other Players

16.2.1 Google Cloud Products

16.2.2 Saudi Ericsson

16.2.3 Hengtong

16.2.4 Ztt

16.2.5 Nkt

16.2.6 Corning Inc.

16.2.7 The Okonite Company

16.2.8 Apar Industries

16.2.9 Afl

16.3 Innovators

16.3.1 Tele-Fonika Kable (Tf Kable)

16.3.2 Hexatronic

16.3.3 Jdr Cable Systems Ltd.

16.3.4 Cablel Hellenic Cables Group

16.3.5 Ocean Specialists, Inc

16.3.6 Ssg Cable

16.3.7 Occ Corporation

16.3.8 1X Technologies LLC

16.3.9 Tratos

16.3.10 General Cable

16.3.11 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wuadxn

