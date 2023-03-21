Global Stud Welding Machine Market Is Expected to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

The significant expansion of key industry verticals like construction, automotive & robotics, aerospace and shipbuilding, which are increasingly dependent on the use of stud welding machines in their manufacturing processes drive the growth of the global stud welding machine market. Region-wise, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2022 to 2031.

Portland,OR, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global stud welding machine market generated $1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32360

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1 Billion Market Size in 2031 $1.7 Billion CAGR 5.1% No. of Pages in Report 240 Segments Covered Type Of Arc Ignition, Material, Stud Diameter, Operation, End-Use Industry, and Region Drivers The significant expansion of key industry verticals like construction, automotive & robotics, aerospace and shipbuilding, which are increasingly dependent on the use of stud welding machines in their manufacturing processes Existing and emerging applications of stud welding machine across industrial, electronics, mechanical, and heating & ventilation sectors Opportunities The rise in demand for domestic goods Restraints Stud welding process requires proper inspection and planning before commencing the welding

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. This is due to the decline in the demand for stud welding from end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and others.

The shutdown of manufacturing & production facilities and reduced construction activities caused disruptions in the manufacturing and production processes.

Furthermore, import-export restrictions, low availability of manpower, economic crisis, and closed borders had a drastic impact on the stud welding machine market sales.

Story continues

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global stud welding machine market based on type of arc ignition, material, stud diameter, operation, end-use industry, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type of arc ignition, the drawn arc stud welding segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global stud welding machine market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the capacitor discharge stud welding segment.

Buy This Research Report (218 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/68a435ab9c95f01e4b74034e13609758

In terms of material, the steel segment captured the largest market share of more than one-third of the global stud welding machine market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the aluminium segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 5.7% through 2031. The report also offers an analysis of the brass and copper segments.

In terms of stud diameter, the 3-12 mm segment captured the largest market share of more than one-third of the global stud welding machine market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The same segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 5.6% through 2031. The report also studies the 3 mm, 12-18 mm, and 18 mm and above segments.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for over one-third of the global stud welding machine market in 2021 and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same market is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe and LAMEA.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32360

Leading Market Players:

Leading players of the global stud welding machine market analyzed in the research include Stanley Engineered Fastening, Midwest Fasteners Inc., Bolte GmbH, KÖSTER & CO. GMBH, ChangZhou Jinda Welding Co., Ltd., HBS Bolzenschweiss-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG, Taylor Studwelding Systems Ltd., Heinz Soyer Bolzenschweisstechnik GmbH, Cruxweld Industrial Equipments Private Limited, and TFP Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players of the global stud welding machine market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.





Trending Reports in Stud Welding Machine Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Welding Helmets Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

Submerged arc welding Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

Seam Welding Machine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

Welded Pipes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/construction-and-manufacturing



