Global Structural Insulated Panels Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by Product and Region

Dublin, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Structural Insulated Panels Market Research Report by Product, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Structural Insulated Panels Market size was estimated at USD 10.65 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 11.95 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.58% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 21.69 Billion by 2026.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Structural Insulated Panels Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Structural Insulated Panels Market, including Acme Panel, Alubel SpA, Arcelormittal, Aryus Manufacturing, Balex-Metal, Dana Group, Eagle Panel Systems, Inc., Enercept, Inc., Extreme Panel Technologies, Inc., Fischersips, Foam Laminates Of Vermont, Foard Panel Inc., Greenix Panel Systems, Ics Eco-sips, Italpannelli Srl, Kingspan Group plc, Korwall Industries, M-sips, Inc., Owens Corning, Pfb Corporation, Porter Corp., Premier Building Systems, Premier Sips, R-control, Rautaruukki Corporation, Structural Panels Inc., T. Clear Corporation, The Murus Company, Inc., and Thermocore Structural Insulated Panel Systems.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Structural Insulated Panels Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Structural Insulated Panels Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Structural Insulated Panels Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Structural Insulated Panels Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Structural Insulated Panels Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Structural Insulated Panels Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Structural Insulated Panels Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Product Outlook

3.4. Application Outlook

3.5. Geography Outlook

3.6. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing need for the construction of green buildings

5.1.1.2. Increasing regulations for the deployment of building insulation materials to alleviate energy consumption

5.1.1.3. Rising investments in cold storage applications globally

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Fluctuations in raw material prices

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing e-commerce sector demand construction of warehouses with structural insulated panels

5.1.3.2. Emerging applications owing to its durability, superior surface finish, and fireproof property

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Reduced awareness on the flexibility, sustainability and recyclability of these panels

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Structural Insulated Panels Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Glass Wool

6.3. Polystyrene

6.4. Polyurethane



7. Structural Insulated Panels Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cold Storage

7.3. Roofs

7.4. Walls and Floors



8. Americas Structural Insulated Panels Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States

8.6.1. California

8.6.2. Florida

8.6.3. Illinois

8.6.4. New York

8.6.5. Ohio

8.6.6. Pennsylvania

8.6.7. Texas



9. Asia-Pacific Structural Insulated Panels Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. China

9.3. India

9.4. Indonesia

9.5. Japan

9.6. Malaysia

9.7. Philippines

9.8. South Korea

9.9. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Structural Insulated Panels Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Acme Panel

12.2. Alubel SpA

12.3. Arcelormittal

12.4. Aryus Manufacturing

12.5. Balex-Metal

12.6. Dana Group

12.7. Eagle Panel Systems, Inc.

12.8. Enercept, Inc.

12.9. Extreme Panel Technologies, Inc.

12.10. Fischersips

12.11. Foam Laminates Of Vermont

12.12. Foard Panel Inc.

12.13. Greenix Panel Systems

12.14. Ics Eco-sips

12.15. Italpannelli Srl

12.16. Kingspan Group plc

12.17. Korwall Industries

12.18. M-sips, Inc.

12.19. Owens Corning

12.20. Pfb Corporation

12.21. Porter Corp.

12.22. Premier Building Systems

12.23. Premier Sips

12.24. R-control

12.25. Rautaruukki Corporation

12.26. Structural Panels Inc.

12.27. T. Clear Corporation

12.28. The Murus Company, Inc.

12.29. Thermocore Structural Insulated Panel Systems



13. Appendix

Story continues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4n785q

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



