Global Stretch Wrap Machines Industry

Global Stretch Wrap Machines Market to Reach $1. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stretch Wrap Machines estimated at US$791 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Turntable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$555.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary Arm segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $214 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR



The Stretch Wrap Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$214 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$262.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Robotic Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR



In the global Robotic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$118 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$167.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$164.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 392-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aetna Group SpA

Arpac LLC

Berran Industrial Group, Inc.

Cousins Packaging Inc.

G.G. Macchine S.r.l.

Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

Italdibipack S.p.A.

Krishna Engineering Works

Lantech

Maillis Strapping Systems USA Inc.

Packway Inc.

ProMach, Inc.

Signode Industrial Group LLC

Technowrapp Srl

Webster Griffin Ltd.







