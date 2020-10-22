Global Streaming Analytics Industry

Global Streaming Analytics Market to Reach $52 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Streaming Analytics estimated at US$7. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 32.
3% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 35.4% CAGR and reach US$29.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 29.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.1% CAGR
The Streaming Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 31.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29% and 27.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 192-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Impetus Technologies, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- Software AG
- SQLstream
- Striim
- TIBCO Software, Inc.
- WSO2 Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Streaming Analytics: A Prelude
Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Region in the Streaming
Analytics Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Streaming Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Leading Providers of Streaming Analytics
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emergence of IoT Enabling Technologies Creates a Strong Base
for Streaming Analytics Market Growth
Global IoT Device Management Market: Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Global IoT Connected Devices Market: Breakdown of Installed
Base in Billion for the Years from 2015, 2018, 2021, and 2024
North American IoT Device Management Market: Revenues in US$
Million by Solution for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Increasing Demand for Competitive Insights, Enhanced Market
Competency and Accurate Customer Profiling Boosts Market
Growth
Retail Markets Account for Significant Share of Streaming
Analytics Market
Global Retail Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Trillion for
the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Global Retail Analytics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Increasing Use of Streaming Analytics Amidst Rising Focus on
Scalability and Business Agility Drives Demand
Trend towards Real-Time Accurate Forecast Propels Streaming
Analytics Market Growth
Increasing Business Interest and High Adoption Rate among Small
and Medium Size Enterprises Drives Market Growth
Rising Cloud Adoption: A Significant Growth Opportunity for
Streaming Analytics Market
Comparison of Cloud Adoption by Type between 2018 and 2020
Percentage Share of Cloud Adoption in the Years 2016, 2017 and
2018
Continuous Innovations and Advancements Drive Market Growth
Challenges
Data Security and Privacy Concerns: A Major Restraint
Lack of Appropriate Analytical Skills: Another Growth Hampering
Factor
Product Overview
Streaming Analytics: Introduction and Overview
Benefits of Streaming Analytics
Advantages and Disadvantages of Streaming Analytics
Streaming Analytics by Type
Streaming Analytics Software
Streaming Analytics Services
Streaming Analytics by Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Streaming Analytics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Streaming Analytics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Services (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Services (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Software (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Software (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Fraud Detection (Application) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Fraud Detection (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Sales and Marketing Management (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Sales and Marketing Management (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Predictive Asset Maintenance (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 12: Predictive Asset Maintenance (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Risk Management (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Risk Management (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Network Management and Optimization (Application)
Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 16: Network Management and Optimization (Application)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Location Intelligence (Application) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Location Intelligence (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Operations Management (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 20: Operations Management (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: BFSI (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 24: BFSI (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Retail & Ecommerce (Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Retail & Ecommerce (Vertical) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 27: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 28: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 29: Healthcare & Life Sciences (Vertical) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Healthcare & Life Sciences (Vertical) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 32: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: Manufacturing (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 34: Manufacturing (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: Government & Defense (Vertical) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 36: Government & Defense (Vertical) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Energy and Utilities (Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Energy and Utilities (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 39: Transportation & Logistics (Vertical) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 40: Transportation & Logistics (Vertical) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 42: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Streaming Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States Streaming Analytics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: United States Streaming Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: United States Streaming Analytics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 46: Streaming Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: United States Streaming Analytics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 48: Streaming Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Streaming Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Streaming Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 51: Canadian Streaming Analytics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 52: Canadian Streaming Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Canadian Streaming Analytics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 54: Canadian Streaming Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Streaming Analytics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Japanese Streaming Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Streaming
Analytics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: Streaming Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Streaming
Analytics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 60: Streaming Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Streaming Analytics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Chinese Streaming Analytics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 63: Chinese Demand for Streaming Analytics in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 64: Chinese Streaming Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 65: Chinese Demand for Streaming Analytics in US$ Million
by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 66: Chinese Streaming Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Streaming Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Streaming Analytics Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: European Streaming Analytics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 69: European Streaming Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 70: European Streaming Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 71: European Streaming Analytics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 72: European Streaming Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Streaming Analytics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 74: European Streaming Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 75: Streaming Analytics Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 76: French Streaming Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 77: Streaming Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 78: French Streaming Analytics Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
Table 79: Streaming Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 80: French Streaming Analytics Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 81: Streaming Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 82: German Streaming Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 83: Streaming Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 84: Streaming Analytics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Streaming Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Streaming Analytics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 87: Italian Streaming Analytics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 88: Italian Streaming Analytics Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 89: Italian Demand for Streaming Analytics in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 90: Italian Streaming Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Italian Demand for Streaming Analytics in US$ Million
by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Italian Streaming Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 93: United Kingdom Market for Streaming Analytics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 94: United Kingdom Streaming Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 95: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Streaming Analytics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 96: Streaming Analytics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Streaming Analytics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Streaming Analytics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 99: Rest of Europe Streaming Analytics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Streaming Analytics Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Streaming Analytics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 102: Rest of Europe Streaming Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Streaming Analytics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Europe Streaming Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 105: Streaming Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Streaming Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 107: Streaming Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Streaming Analytics Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
Table 109: Streaming Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Streaming Analytics Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 111: Rest of World Streaming Analytics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 112: Streaming Analytics Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 113: Rest of World Streaming Analytics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 114: Rest of World Streaming Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Rest of World Streaming Analytics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020
to 2027
Table 116: Rest of World Streaming Analytics Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
