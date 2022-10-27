Stocks gain ground on Wall Street, Facebook parent slumps

·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks mostly rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, but major indexes remained unsettled as more big companies report earnings.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:50 a.m. Eastern. More than 80% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground, but a slide from several big technology stocks with outsized valuations offset some of those gains.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.5%. Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms plummeted 22.1% after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue decline amid falling advertising sales and stiff competition from TikTok. It joins other tech and communications stocks, such as Google's parent company, Alphabet, and Microsoft, in reporting weak results and worrisome forecasts over advertising demand.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 452 points, or 1.4%, to 32,299. Construction equipment maker Caterpillar rose 10% and contributed greatly to the index's gains after it handily beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts.

Long-term Treasury yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 3.94% from 4.01% late Wednesday. The two-year yield fell to 4.37% from 4.42%.

Earnings have been the big focus for Wall Street this week, but markets got some encouraging economic news Thursday as the government reported the U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%. That marks a turnaround after the economy contracted during the first half of the year.

The economy has been under pressure from stubbornly hot inflation and the Federal Reserve's efforts to raise interest rates in order to cool prices. The central bank is trying to slow economic growth through rate increases, but the strategy risks going too far and brining on a recession.

The rising interest rates have made borrowing more difficult, particularly with mortgage rates. Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week.

The latest economic data is being closely watched for any signs of a slowdown or that inflation might be easing as Wall Street tries to determine if and when the Fed might pull back on its interest rate increases.

The central bank is expected to raise interest rates another three-quarters of a percentage point at its upcoming meeting in November. But traders have grown more confident that it will dial down to a more modest increase of 0.50 percentage points in December, according to CME Group.

Central banks around the world have also been raising interest rates in an effort to tame inflation. The European Central Bank piled on another outsized interest rate hike on Thursday. Markets in Europe were mixed.

Wall Street has more earnings to review later Thursday. Internet retail giant Amazon and iPhone maker Apple report results after the market closes. Exxon Mobil will report its latest financial results on Friday.

___

Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Damian J. Troise, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Analysis-Airbus widens A350 cabin in mile-high real estate war

    Airbus has unveiled a wider and longer cabin for its A350 in a battle for wide-body sales against Boeing - while quietly ditching the slogan on which it waged a fierce dispute over elbow space with its arch-rival a decade ago. Airbus said in a blog it was introducing a New Production Standard (NPS) to make A350s lighter and more flexible. "It increases comfort in all classes," said Anais Marzo, head of cabin interiors marketing.

  • Ford CFO talks full self-driving, inflation, and shifting demand

    Ford CFO John Lawler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Q3 earnings, the Argo AI unit, the outlook for full self-driving vehicles, inflation, supply chains, cutting vehicles from the lineup, and more.

  • US stocks climb after GDP shows economy returning to growth, while Big Tech earnings continue to disappoint

    US GDP climbed 2.6% last quarter after the economy had contracted for the previous two quarters.

  • A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.

    Meta stock plunged 23% on Thursday morning after the company's earnings miss Wednesday, further hammering Zuckerberg's wealth.

  • U.S. lawmakers slam Wall Street bankers' plan to attend Hong Kong summit

    Two U.S. lawmakers on Thursday urged top American bankers to cancel their planned attendance at a Hong Kong financial summit next week, saying their participation would contribute to Chinese government rights abuses. The heads of some of the world's top banks and asset managers, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO David Solomon, Morgan Stanley boss James Gorman and BlackRock Inc President Rob Kapito, are scheduled to attend the Chinese city's Nov. 2 Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit. Hong Kong officials hope the event will signal a re-opening from COVID-19 border restrictions, but it has raised the ire of Hong Kong activists after authorities used a national security law to stifle dissent in the former British colony.

  • TotalEnergies income hits $6.6 billion despite Russia loss

    PARIS (AP) — France's TotalEnergies on Thursday reported third-quarter net income rose to $6.6 billion despite losses from pulling out of a venture in Russia, with huge oil and gas company profits raising pressure on European governments to shield people from high energy bills. The company posted adjusted net earnings of $9.9 billion but notably took a charge of $3.1 billion after it sold a 49% interest in a Siberian natural gas field to Russian energy producer Novatek. Total CEO Patrick Pouyann

  • Tesla's Model Y tops new car registrations in Europe in September - report

    This is the first time that Tesla's sports utility vehicle has led the rankings in Europe, London-based JATO Dynamics said on Wednesday as 29,367 Model Y cars were registered last month, up 227% from last year. Supermini car Peugeot 208 was at the second spot and Renault's Dacia Sandero came third in the September rankings. The Model Y is one of the most successful cars from Tesla, which has produced 879,346 units so far this year compared to 906,032 units in all of last year.

  • Canadiens acquire defenceman Nicolas Beaudin from Blackhawks for centre Cam Hillis

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenceman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade for centre Cam Hillis on Wednesday. Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 NHL games with Chicago spread over three seasons. Selected 27th overall at the 2018 draft, the 23-year-old from Chateauguay, Que., has also put up seven goals and 35 assists in 137 AHL contests. Hillis, the 66th selection in 2018, made his NHL debut with Montreal last season. The Oshawa, Ont., native register

  • I was a depressed tech exec, so I took an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job during the company's busiest season. It cured my burnout and gave me a new perspective on the industry.

    A former Facebook and Microsoft exec named Philip Su said the structure and physical labor of 11-hour Amazon warehouse shifts saved his mental health.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Jets soar past Blues as Hellebuyck nets shutout

    WINNIPEG — The Jets came through for their sick head coach. Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey set up two goals as Winnipeg defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-0 before 13,936 fans at Canada Life Centre with head coach Rick Bowness nursing an illness at home on Monday. Morrissey assisted on goals by forwards Sam Gagner and Mark Scheifele. Forwards Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti, into an empty net, also scored. “I’m sure (Bowness) was happy watching that one,” Scheifele said. “Hopefully, that picks his s

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeats Sebastian Korda for European Open title

    ANTWERP, Belgium — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been on quite a roll of late. The Montreal native defeated Sebastian Korda of the United States 6-3, 6-4 to claim his second consecutive ATP Tour title win at the European Open on Sunday. Auger-Aliassime entered the tournament having won the Firenze Open last week. “It’s amazing you know, to win again, back-to-back tournaments, and to win for the first time here in Antwerp against a player like Sebi (Korda) who is a fantastic player — one of

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings