The global stock images and videos market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period.

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The study considers the present scenario of the global stock images & videos market and its dynamics for 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several industry growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stock Images And Videos Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05482345/?utm_source=GNW
The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The global stock images and videos market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period.

KEY POINTS

• Conversely, there has been a lot of dynamism in the market. Amidst the pandemic came a range of acquisitions by private equity firms as they seek to take advantage of the trends such as the shift to digital, online gaming, mobile media, and the opportunities presented by social media that favor the market in the near future. For instance, private equity firm EQT acquired Freepik and Great Hills Partners acquired Storyblocks.
• On September 7th, 2021, Shutterstock announced acquisition of PicMonkey, a graphic design and image editing software. This acquisition is anticipated to complement Shutterstock’s content subscriptions and expand audience reach. On October 26th, 2021, Shutterstock introduced Flex 25 Plan + Creative Workflow Tools. This is a multimedia subscription for single users that allows download of stock images, stock videos indistinctly.
• The global market in 2021 was dominated by revenue generated from macrostock holding over 60% share.
• The global RM stock images & videos held higher share in 2021 and is expected to reach over $4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

The global stock images and videos market is segmented into the following segments based on product: Stock images and Stock video. In terms of product, the market was dominated by demand generated from stock images globally. However, owing to rising penetration of OTT platforms and cinematography, demand for stock videos is anticipated to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation
• Product
o Still Images
o Videos

• License
o Royalty-Free (RF)
o Rights Managed(RM)

• Source
o Macrostock
o Microstock

• Application
o Commercial
o Editorial

• End-user
o Marketers
o TV & Film Producers
o Media & Publishing Companies
o Business & Individual Creators

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Businesses worldwide are either dealing with the effects of economic instability or trying to build a name for themselves on a global basis. Hence, the dependency on digital advertising is growing. While the value of stock photography has been affixed in developed economies, in developing and emerging economies, stock photography is just about gaining importance in the marketing mix outside the traditional channels. However, the quality of the images and their ease of access are other important factors commonly and consistently considered.

• Geography
o North America
o Europe
o APAC
o Latin America
o Middle East & Africa

VENDOR ANALYSIS
The global stock images and videos market is highly consolidated. Ever since Getty Images and Corbis imposed a consumer-facing business model (i.e., low price, high volume), the industry has not changed much. While there are several specialist agencies and mom-and-pop shops, the latter’s growth seems hazy. Specialist agencies, however, can survive provided they keep up with technology and demand developments. Major agencies, such as Getty Images, often represent smaller ones, benefitting from their exclusive content and giving them an opening. Several platforms have also come up that cater to amateurs. The four major vendors dominate the market.

Key Vendors
• Getty Images
• Visual China Group
• Shutterstock
• Adobe Stock

Other Prominent Vendors
• 123RF
• Agence France-Presse
• Agefotostock
• Alamy
• AP Images
• Artlist
• Can Stock Photo
• Coinaphoto
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05482345/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • George Springer's triple lifts Blue Jays to 3-0 win over Mariners

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have built their lineup around power hitting. But sometimes a softly hit blooper works too. George Springer had a bases-clearing triple and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Springer's game-winning hit in the second inning had an exit velocity of just 71.5 m.p.h., a virtual marshmallow, but it dropped under the glove of Mariners right-fielder Steven Souza Jr. as he dove for the catch, allowing Springer to reach third

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Leafs stars address individual narratives but collective flaws remain

    In the closely fought seven-game series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Leafs biggest stars, namely Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, finally showed that they can be playoff performers but the collective once again failed to get the job done.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sport

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm named finalist for Selke Trophy

    NEW YORK — Calgary Flames centre Elias Lindholm is one of three finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy. The annual honour is presented to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov and Boston Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron are the other finalists. Lindholm posted a plus-61 rating in 82 games and led all Calgary forwards in blocked shots and takeaways. The winners of the NHL Awards will be revealed later in the post-season. The thr

  • Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal stretches hit streak to 10 games

    TORONTO — Santiago Espinal has been putting up impressive numbers all May for the Toronto Blue Jays, including a 10-game hit streak. But does he know it? Vaguely. "No, no, no, not really. I just go out there and play," said Espinal when asked if he looks up his own stats. "Y'know, once in a while I'll go look, I'm not gonna lie to you, I mean, that's what we all do. "But basically, I'm just staying consistent with my work and making sure I'm ready for the game." That patient approach at the plat

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Game 7s go to OT on same day for 2nd time in NHL history

    No one wanted to go home in the NHL playoffs' Game 7 matchups Sunday night. The first-round elimination games between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers and Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames went to overtime, marking just the second time in league history multiple Game 7s needed extra time on the same day. Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime to lift the Rangers past the Penguins 4-3 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. New York will next play

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Second thoughts: Speedy Avs get rematch with rugged Blues

    DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog supervised his daughter’s soccer practices. Coach Jared Bednar did yardwork. Speedy forward Nathan MacKinnon planned some play time with his dogs. Just a relaxing week break before facing their arch rival: The second round. Colorado, the top seed in the West, has been eliminated in this portion of the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the last three seasons. It’s become somewhat of a mental hurdle. Standing in the way this time will be a n

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • 5 Facts about the women’s football club Olympique Lyonnais

    Get to know the strongest female club in the world ‘Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Injury bug forces Toronto Arrows to sign eighth scrum half of challenging season

    TORONTO — Add Toronto Arrows scrum halves to baby formula, semiconductor chips, aluminum and other things in short supply these days. On Thursday, the Major League Rugby team signed its eighth scrum half of the season. And to do that, it had to bring 33-year-old Jamie Mackenzie out of the broadcast booth ahead of Saturday's game against the visiting Dallas Jackals. Injuries have seen Toronto go through seven scrum halves already in Ross Braude, Chris Bell, Cole Brown, Andrew Ferguson and Sam Rei

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.