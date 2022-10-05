Global Stethoscopes Market to Reach $531.3 Million by 2027
Global Stethoscopes Market to Reach $531.3 Million by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Stethoscopes estimated at US$403.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$531.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$271.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronic Stethoscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $129.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
- The Stethoscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$129.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$58.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.9 Million by the year 2027.
- Esophageal Stethoscopes Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR
- In the global Esophageal Stethoscopes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured)
3M Company
American Diagnostic Corporation
Cardionics, Inc.
GF Health Products, Inc.
Medline Industries Inc.
NISCO (INDIA)
Rudolf Riester GmbH & Co. KG
Suzuken Co., Ltd.
Welch Allyn, Inc.
Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Auscultation: The Age-Old Art Continues to Remain Popular
Stethoscopes to Retain Relevance in the Age of Emerging
Alternatives
Developing Markets to Uncover True Potential
China: Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
The Rise of Electronic/Digital Stethoscopes
Electronic Stethoscopes Continue to Grow Despite Limitations
Competitive Scenario
3M: An Ace in the Global Stethoscopes Arena
Leading Players in the Stethoscope Market
Littmann Stethoscopes Designed for Medical Students
Leading Electronic Stethoscopes Models in the Market
A Review of Select Stethoscopes
Select Stethoscope for Nurses
Distribution Dynamics of Stethoscopes
Product Overview
Stethoscopes: Hearing Hearts Speak
Invention of Stethoscopes
Classification by Technology
Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes
Electronic Stethoscopes
Esophageal Stethoscopes
Fetal Stethoscopes
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
Stethoscopes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth
Global Emphasis on Reducing Infant Mortality Augurs Well for
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
Global Infant Mortality Rate (per 1,000 Live Births) for the
Years 2010 through 2018
Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth
Opportunities
World Population (in Million) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2025, 2035 & 2050
Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Million for
the Years 1990, 2019 & 2050
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
Demographics Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market
Potential
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Thousands: 2019 & 2030
Percentage Share of Population Aged 65 & Above of the Overall
Population for Select Countries: 2019 & 2030
Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
Healthcare Spending Stats
World Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)
Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Select Country: 2018
Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries: 2018
Surging Demand for Physicians Augur Well for the Stethoscopes
Market
Density of Physicians in Select Countries: 2018
Technological Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Technological Developments Help Create Single-Head Acoustic
Stethoscopes
Electronic, Wireless Stethoscope to Bring Child Care to Homes
ViScope, an Innovative Visual Stethoscope Featuring ECG Benefits
Taal, An India-made Low-cost Stethoscope Making Waves
Heartbuds Electronic Stethoscope Enables Remote Diagnoses
Eko Core, a Smart Stethoscope Attachment for Accurate and
Virtual Diagnoses
Mobile Stethoscope: Putting iPhones and iPads to Medical Use
Bluetooth Enabled Stethoscope: A Major Stethoscope Innovation
from 3M
Bluetooth® Stethoscopes Combines with Digital Wireless Hearing
Aids
CardioSleeve: A Unique Accessory for Stethoscopes
TACTILE Designs New Smartphone Stethoscope Case
Optical Stethoscopes: A Major Technological Breakthrough
Stethoscope Apps on Smartphones: The Way of the Future
Advanced Diagnostic Techniques and Contamination Concerns
Relegate Importance of Stethoscopes
Advanced Alternative Systems: A Threat to Conventional
Stethoscopes?
Hand-held Ultrasound Devices Gain Prominence among Health
Professionals
Adoption of Portable Ultrasound Systems Favorable in Future
Biomedical Radar System: A Superior Alternative to Traditional
Stethoscopes
Growing Smartphone Sales: A Business Case for Stethoscope Apps
World Market for Smartphones: Shipments in Million Units for
the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
Smartphone Adoption Rate by Geograpahic Region: 2018 & 2025
Digital Stethoscope Concept Faces Challenges
Online Marketing and Online Sales Increases Market Competition
Stethoscope Regulations: Rules for Classification and Marketing
Approval
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stethoscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Stethoscopes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Stethoscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Electronic Stethoscopes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Stethoscopes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Esophageal Stethoscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Esophageal Stethoscopes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Esophageal Stethoscopes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fetal Stethoscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Fetal Stethoscopes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Fetal Stethoscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Fetal Heart Rate
Detectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Stethoscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Ageing Baby Boomers to Drive Medical Devices Market in the US
US Population by Age Group in Million for the Years 2000, 2010,
2020, 2030, 2040 & 2050
Electronic Stethoscopes Grow in Popularity
Infant Mortality Rates: Basis for Fetal Stethoscopes and Heart
Rate Detectors
Digital Technology Boosts Patient Outcomes
Growing Popularity of Litmann Classic II S.E Stethoscope
Target Market Potential - Physician Numbers in the US
Percentage Breakdown of Active Physician Volume by Role: 2019
Percentage Breakdown of Active Physician Volume by Medical
Specialty: 2019
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes,
Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual &
Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal
Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
A Review of the Canadian Home Healthcare Market
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes,
Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes,
Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart
Rate Detectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Stethoscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Japanese Medical Device Industry: A Macro Perspective
Percentage Share Breakdown of Japanese Population by Age Group:
2015 and 2020
Table 25: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes,
Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual &
Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal
Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Stethoscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare Sector
Healthcare Spending as a % of GDP in China for Years 2010,
2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes,
Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China Historic Review for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual &
Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal
Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Stethoscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Rising Life Expectancy to Trigger Medical Device Sales across
Europe
Percentage Population Breakup by Age Group for Select EU
Countries: 2020
Target Market Potential - Physician Numbers in Europe
Number of Active Physicians per 100,000 People for Select
European Countries: 2018
Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stethoscopes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Stethoscopes by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes,
Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes,
Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart
Rate Detectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Stethoscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 37: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes,
Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France Historic Review for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes,
Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart
Rate Detectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Stethoscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes,
Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes,
Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart
Rate Detectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes,
Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual &
Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal
Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Stethoscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes,
Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: UK Historic Review for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual &
Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal
Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes,
Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual &
Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal
Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes,
Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes,
Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart
Rate Detectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes,
Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Stethoscopes by
Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes,
Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart
Rate Detectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Stethoscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Asia-Pacific: Market Offers Huge Potential for Future Growth
Aging Populace Offers Potential Opportunities
Population of 65 Years and Above Individuals in Thousands in
Select Asia-Pacific Countries: 2019
Healthcare Spending on the Rise
An Insight into the Asia-Pacific Healthcare Sector
India Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stethoscopes by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stethoscopes by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes,
Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stethoscopes by
Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes,
Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart
Rate Detectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Stethoscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes,
Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes,
Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart
Rate Detectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Stethoscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
A High Potential Market
A Growing Indian Healthcare Market Bodes Well for Medical
Device Suppliers
Table 67: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes,
Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: India Historic Review for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual &
Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal
Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes,
Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Stethoscopes by
Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes,
Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart
Rate Detectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual &
Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal
Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Stethoscopes
by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes,
Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal
Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Stethoscopes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 76: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stethoscopes by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Stethoscopes by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes,
Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Stethoscopes by
Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes,
Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart
Rate Detectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stethoscopes by Product Segment - Manual & Mechanical
Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes,
Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for Stethoscopes by Product
Segment - Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic
Stethoscopes, Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and
Fetal Heart Rate Detectors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Stethoscopes by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes,
Esophageal Stethoscopes, Fetal Stethoscopes and Fetal Heart
Rate Detectors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
