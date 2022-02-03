Global Sterile Tubing Welder Market to Garner a Revenue of USD 3463658.4 Thousand by 2030; Growing Need for Platelets Amongst Coronavirus Infected Patients and Surge in the Number of Blood Transfusions to Drive Market Growth

Key Companies Covered in the Sterile Tubing Welder Market Research Report Are Genesis BPS, TERUMO BCT, INC., Wuhan bms Medicaltech Co., Ltd., Sartorius AG, MGA Technologies, Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC (Cytiva), Vante Biopharm/Sebra, Pall Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Sentinel Process Systems Inc., and other key market players.

New York, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, chronic diseases were estimated to account for around three-quarters of all deaths globally in the year 2020. Additionally, by the end of the same year, the proportion of the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) was projected to grow to 57%. Moreover, according to the statistics by the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH), between January 2018 and December 31, 2020, the number of people amongst 33 countries globally, who registered to have hemophilia was 7208 numbers. This included 812 numbers in Africa, 311 numbers in the Americas, 1539 numbers in Eastern Mediterranean, 990 numbers in Europe, 2094 numbers in South-East Asia, and 1462 numbers in the Western Pacific.

Research Nester has recently released a report on “Sterile Tubing Welder Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030” which focuses on the growth strategies of the key market players operating in the market for the forecast period of 2021-2030. The report also includes a brief insight on the latest market trends, key market opportunities, along with the major roadblocks for the market growth.

The concern for the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and blood disorders around the globe is increasing at a significant pace. As a result, there is a growing need amongst healthcare workers to maintain a hygienic and sterile environment in laboratories, especially while handling blood samples. On the other hand, with the growing cases of coronavirus worldwide, which according to the World Health Organization (WHO), reached 236500025 confirmed cases and 4831486 deaths as of October 8th, 2021, there is a growing need for platelets as well as blood transfusions and other fluid management systems, which in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for sterile tubing welders in the coming years. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on August 23rd, 2020, announced the emergency use authorization (EUA) of investigational convalescent plasma for treating hospital patients infected by the coronavirus. The global sterile tubing welder market generated a revenue of USD 2247000.0 Thousand in the year 2020 and is further projected to touch USD 3463658.4 Thousand by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period. Moreover, by the end of 2030, the market is anticipated to attain a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.1% than the previous year.

The market is also anticipated to grow on account of the growing awareness amongst individuals for blood donations, increasing focus of the government of nations on the safety protocols during the blood transfusion process, and for the rising healthcare expenditure worldwide. In the other statistics by the WHO, around 118.4 Million blood donations are known to be collected globally, of which 40% of the collection were known to be from the high-income nations. Moreover, the statistics also stated that in the year 2018, 72% of the reporting countries had a national blood policy, while 64% of reporting countries had specific legislation covering the safety and quality of blood transfusion.

The global sterile tubing welder market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst all the markets in these regions, the market in North America generated the largest revenue of USD 1116759.0 Thousand in the year 2020 and is further anticipated to touch USD 1695833.0 Thousand by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in the United States is anticipated to generate the largest revenue by the end of 2030, and also grow with the highest CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

On the other hand, the market in Europe generated the second-largest revenue of USD 572985.0 Thousand in the year 2020 and is further predicted to reach USD 893262.0 Thousand by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period. The market in the region is further divided by country into the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe. Amongst the market in all these countries, the market in Germany generated the largest revenue of USD 92823.6 Thousand in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 154578.3 Thousand by the end of 2030, by growing with the highest CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global sterile tubing welder market is segmented on the basis of application into component pooling, quality control pooling, leukoreduction, fluid replacement, pathogen reduction, cell washing & freezing, and others, out of which, the component pooling segment generated the largest revenue of USD 538438.2 Thousand in the year 2020 and is further projected to touch USD 818010.8 Thousand by the end of 2030, by growing with the highest CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period. In North America, the segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period and further touch USD 406283.7 Thousand by the end of 2030, up from USD 273237.4 Thousand in the year 2020. Moreover, in Europe, the segment is predicted to generate the largest revenue of USD 208342.2 Thousand by the end of 2030, and further grow with a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period.

The global sterile tubing welder market is also segmented by end-user into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, research organization, and biopharmaceutical companies. Amongst all these segments, the hospitals segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.24% during the forecast period and further touch the largest revenue of USD 1065085.9 Thousand by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 707444.5 Thousand in the year 2020. In North America, the segment registered a revenue of USD 360861.7 Thousand in the year 2020 and is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period and touch USD 534187.4 Thousand by the end of 2030. Meanwhile, in Asia Pacific, the segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period. The segment in the region is further projected to reach USD 141594.8 Thousand by the end of 2030, up from USD 85561.4 Thousand in the year 2020.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global sterile tubing welder market that are included in our report are Genesis BPS, TERUMO BCT, INC., Wuhan bms Medicaltech Co., Ltd., Sartorius AG, MGA Technologies, Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC (Cytiva), Vante Biopharm/Sebra, Pall Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Sentinel Process Systems Inc., and others.

