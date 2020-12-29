Global Sterile Filtration Market to Reach $13. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sterile Filtration estimated at US$6. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.

New York, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sterile Filtration Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960185/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Membrane Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.5% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cartridges & Capsules segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR



The Sterile Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 9.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



Syringe Filters Segment to Record 11.1% CAGR



In the global Syringe Filters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$900.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

3M Company

General Electric Company

Merck KgaA

MilliporeSigma

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Porvair Filtration Group Ltd.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA

Starlab Scientific Co., Ltd

Sterlitech Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960185/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sterile Filtration Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sterile Filtration Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Sterile Filtration Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Sterile Filtration Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Membrane Filters (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Membrane Filters (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Membrane Filters (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Cartridges & Capsules (Product) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Cartridges & Capsules (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Cartridges & Capsules (Product) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Syringe Filters (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Syringe Filters (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Syringe Filters (Product) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 18: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories (End-Use)

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories (End-Use)

Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories (End-Use)

Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 22: Food & Beverage Industry (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Food & Beverage Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Food & Beverage Industry (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Water Filtration Companies (End-Use) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Water Filtration Companies (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Water Filtration Companies (End-Use) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sterile Filtration Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Sterile Filtration Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Sterile Filtration Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Sterile Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Sterile Filtration Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Sterile Filtration Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Sterile Filtration Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Sterile Filtration Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Sterile Filtration Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Sterile Filtration Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Sterile Filtration Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Sterile Filtration Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Sterile Filtration Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Sterile Filtration: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Sterile Filtration Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Sterile Filtration Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sterile

Filtration in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Sterile Filtration Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Sterile Filtration Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Sterile Filtration Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Sterile Filtration Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Sterile Filtration Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Sterile Filtration in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Sterile Filtration Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Sterile Filtration Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sterile Filtration Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Sterile Filtration Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Sterile Filtration Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Sterile Filtration Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Sterile Filtration Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 56: Sterile Filtration Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Sterile Filtration Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Sterile Filtration Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: Sterile Filtration Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Sterile Filtration Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Sterile Filtration Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Sterile Filtration Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Sterile Filtration Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Sterile Filtration Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Sterile Filtration Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Sterile Filtration Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Sterile Filtration Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Sterile Filtration Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Sterile Filtration Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Sterile Filtration Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Sterile Filtration Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Sterile Filtration Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Sterile Filtration Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Sterile Filtration Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Sterile Filtration Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Sterile Filtration in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Sterile Filtration Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Sterile Filtration Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Sterile Filtration: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Sterile Filtration Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Sterile Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Sterile Filtration in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Sterile Filtration Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Sterile Filtration Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Sterile Filtration Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 86: Sterile Filtration Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Sterile Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Sterile Filtration Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 89: Sterile Filtration Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Sterile Filtration Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Sterile Filtration Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Sterile Filtration Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Sterile Filtration Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Sterile Filtration Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Sterile Filtration Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Sterile Filtration Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Sterile Filtration Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Sterile Filtration Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: Sterile Filtration Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 100: Rest of World Sterile Filtration Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Sterile Filtration Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of World Sterile Filtration Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960185/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



