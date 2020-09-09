Global Stem Cells Industry

Global Stem Cells Market to Reach $15. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stem Cells estimated at US$9. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.4% over the period 2020-2027. Adult Stem Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Product Types segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Stem Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 162-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

apceth Biopharma GmbH

Athersys Inc.

AVIVA BioSciences Corporation

BioE Inc.

Bone Therapeutics SA

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cryo-Cell International Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

ESI BIO

Gamida Cell Ltd.

Holostem Terapie Avanzate

International Stem Cell Corp.

Kangstem Biotech. Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Mesoblast Ltd.

Neuralstem Inc.

Nuvasive Inc.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

Promethera Biosciences S.A.N.V

Reliance Life Sciences

ReNeuron Group Plc.

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc.

Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd.

Takara Bio USA Inc.

TiGenix NV

U.S Stem Cell Inc.

ViaCord







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Stem Cells - Offering Potential for Breakthrough Therapeutic

Discoveries

Recent Market Activity

Select Approved Stem Cell Products

Stem Cells Bypass Use of Animal Models in Drug Discovery Programs

Trends Related to Stem Cell Clinical Trials

Select Stem Cell Pipeline Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Stem Cell Research Funding Policies across the World

Japan and US - Pioneering Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC)

Research

Adult Stem Cells Deemed More Ethical, More Research Needed to

Increase Clinical Applications

Dental Mesenchymal Stem Cells - Emergence of a Niche Market

For-Profit, Unregulated Clinics: The Flipside of Stem Cell

Research

Unproven Therapies Do Online Rounds as Effective Treatment

Options - A Cause of Concern

Global Competitor Market Shares

Stem Cells Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Researchers at UCLA Successfully Develop 3D Lung Organoids

using Stem Cells

Embryonic Stem Cell Gene Nanog Found to Reverse Aging

Canadian and Dutch Scientists Finds the ?Genetic Switch? to

Increase Stem Cell Volume from Cord Blood

The Boston Program Pioneers Cell-based Personalized Diabetes

Treatment

iPSCs Provide Valuable Source for Retinal Transplants and Other

Applications

Albumin-Free Culture of Pluripotent Stem Cells Enables

Application in Cardiac Disorders

Stem Cell Therapy - An Alternative to Orthopedic Surgery in

Younger Patients?

Application of Plant Stem Cells in Cosmetic Treatments - Myths

Busted

Adverse Reactions of Stem Cell-Face Lift Therapy

Stem Cell-Breast Enhancement

Other Innovations Using Stem Cells

New Stem Cell Software & Products



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 66

