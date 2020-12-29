Global Stationary Fuel Cells Industry

Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market to Reach 1. 3 Thousand MW by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stationary Fuel Cells estimated at 357. 9 MW in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.

3 Thousand MW by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Prime Power, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.6% CAGR and reach 824.2 MW by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CHP segment is readjusted to a revised 22.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 106.7 MW, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR



The Stationary Fuel Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at 106.7 MW in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 221.4 MW by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 17.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.



Other Applications Segment to Record 19.9% CAGR



In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 22.1 MW in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 78.6 MW by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 147.3 MW by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 130-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ballard Power Systems, Inc.

Bloom Energy Corporation

Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc.

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Plug Power Inc.

POSCO Energy







