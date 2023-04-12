Global State of AI (Artificial Intelligence) 2023: AI Deployments, Key Organizational Goals of AI Implementation, Demand for Specific AI-related technologies, and the Main AI Deployment Models
The study examines technology vendors and service providers to obtain a view of AI priorities and help end users understand AI's benefits and challenges (as cited by global peers). It also gives readers an understanding of the prominent AI-related technologies that enterprises are adopting. In addition, the study offers insight into the main challenges enterprises face in their AI adoption journeys.
About 87% of enterprises believe that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is important in achieving business goals centered around growing revenue, increasing operational efficiency, and boosting customer experience. However, where are global organizations in this journey and what are their adoption drivers and restraints?
This study presents the key findings of a survey it conducted among global enterprises on their state of adoption of AI. Respondents were drawn from senior IT decision-makers across multiple verticals, including financial services, healthcare, retail, government, technology, and manufacturing.
The major themes the survey explores include the current state of AI deployment, key organizational goals of AI implementation, the demand for specific AI-related technologies, and the main AI deployment models.
State of AI
AI - A Key Technology Priority for Global Enterprises
Enterprises are Advancing in their AI Adoption Journeys
AI can Improve Operational Efficiency and Grow Revenue, which Drives its Adoption
State of AI - Key Takeaways
IT Operations and Customer Support Services are the Key Business Functions Leading AI Adoption
The High-tech, Travel and Hospitality, and Professional Services Verticals Lead AI Deployment
Key Use-Cases in Emerging Industry Verticals
The Adoption and the Convergence of Multiple Technologies Enable Innovative AI Application
The PS
Growth Success Factors
The Way Forward
Build a Compelling Value Proposition
Strengthen IT Software Services and Advisory Capabilities
Focus on CXO and Business Stakeholders
