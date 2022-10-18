Global STATCOM Market Size Worth USD 941.2 Million, by 2029 at 5.8% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global STATCOM market size is projected to grow from USD 603.3 million in 2021 to USD 941.2 million in 2029, at CAGR of 5.8% during forecast period;

Pune, India, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global STATCOM market size was USD 603.3 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 941.2 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2029. The growth can be attributed to a substantial increase in the development of smart grid infrastructure and smart meter roll-outs. This information is cited by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled “STATCOM Market, 2022-2029”.

Key Industry Development:

September 2021 – Siemens Energy announced plans for the provision of four STATCOM installations for LS Power Grid California’s substation projects. The step would be vital toward ensuring the reliability of the power grid as renewable sources get online.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/statcom-market-102160





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 To 2029 CAGR 5.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 941.2 million Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 603.3 million Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 214 Segments covered Type, End-user, and Region Growth Drivers Increased Focus on Voltage Stability to Drive the STATCOM Market Growth Promising Transmission & Distribution Network Expansions to Boost Market Growth





COVID-19 Impact:

Frozen Steel Production and Decreasing Railway Electrification During the Pandemic Impacted the Market

The global impact of COVID-19 on the market is moderate, as it hampered the growth rate of STATCOM and power grid installation due to supply chain disruption of raw materials and hindrance in activities due to social distancing norms. The imposition of travel restrictions hampered the rail sector, affecting the progress of electrification projects. The slowdown of industrial activity hampered steel demand, affecting steel production, affecting the market for STATCOMs in the steel manufacturing sector. Amid increasing efforts for renewable energy development over the COVID-19 period, the requirement for robust power grids became evident.

Story continues





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/statcom-market-102160





Segments:

Medium Voltage Segment to Record Substantial Adoption Due to Rising Demand for Voltage Stabilization

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into low voltage (less than 20 Mvar), medium voltage (20-100 Mvar), and high voltage (greater than 100 Mvar). The medium voltage segment is poised to register commendable expansion over the forecast period. The rise can be attributed to the growing support for poor power factor in utility transmission and distribution and the soaring demand for voltage stabilization.

Utility Segment to Register Notable Growth Owing to Surging Product Adoption for Voltage Stability

Based on end-user, the market is fragmented into steel manufacturing, renewable energy, railway, utility, and others. The utility segment is estimated to hold a substantial share in the market. The surge can be credited to the increasing product adoption for voltage stability.

On the basis of region, the market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, North America, and Europe.





Quick Buy - STATCOM Market Size Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102160





Report Coverage:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the significant trends that are expected to register market expansion over the estimated period. The report further gives an overview of the prominent factors that are anticipated to impel revenue growth over the forthcoming years. Some of the additional aspects of the report comprise the major steps taken by leading industry participants for consolidating their market position.

Drivers and Restraints:

Industry Revenue to Surge Driven by Increasing Adoption of Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Devices

The global STATCOM market growth can be attributed to the escalating adoption of FACTS devices for maintaining voltage stability in power systems. The devices are being made from technologies that are capable of altering phase angle, impedance, and voltage at specific points in power systems.

However, the industry expansion is likely to be hindered by the surging usage of Static Var Compensator, a substitute product. STATCOM has greater effectiveness in the improvement of transmission limit and transient stability and damping low-frequency oscillation.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Register Lucrative Growth Driven by Rising Consumption & Electricity Production

The Asia Pacific STATCOM market share held substantial expansion over the estimated period. This is attributed to the fact that the region accounted for a commendable share in the production and consumption of electricity. Besides, the region has the largest capacity for the generation of renewable energy and is home to several global and regional steel manufacturers.

The European region held an appreciable share in the global market. The surge can be credited to the escalating demand for renewable electricity and a rise in the development of smart grid infrastructure.





Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/statcom-market-102160





Competitive Landscape:

Industry Players Enter into Collaborations & Partnership Agreements to Strengthen Market Position

Major market participants are entering into partnership agreements and collaborations for strengthening their industry presence. Further, many companies are focusing on a series of initiatives including mergers, acquisitions, and product developments for consolidating their market position. Some of the additional steps comprise surging participation in trade conferences.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Jema Energy (Spain)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Sieyuan (China)

Ingeteam SA (Spain)

Hyosung Heavy Industries Corporation (South Korea)

ABB (Switzerland)

American Superconductor (U.S.)

Siemens (Germany)

GE (U.S.)

Hitachi Energy (Switzerland)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on STATCOM Market

Global STATCOM Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Low Voltage Medium Voltage High Voltage Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Utility Railway Steel Manufacturing Renewable Energy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America STATCOM Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Low Voltage Medium Voltage High Voltage Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Utility Railway Steel Manufacturing Renewable Energy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Utility Railway Steel Manufacturing Renewable Energy Others Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Utility Railway Steel Manufacturing Renewable Energy Others



Continued…





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/statcom-market-102160





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

CONTACT: https://pr.globenewswire.com/SelfService/Edit/5860881#distribution



