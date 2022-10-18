Global STATCOM Market Size Worth USD 941.2 Million, by 2029 at 5.8% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global STATCOM market size is projected to grow from USD 603.3 million in 2021 to USD 941.2 million in 2029, at CAGR of 5.8% during forecast period;

Pune, India, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global STATCOM market size was USD 603.3 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 941.2 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2029. The growth can be attributed to a substantial increase in the development of smart grid infrastructure and smart meter roll-outs.  This information is cited by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled “STATCOM Market, 2022-2029”.

Key Industry Development:

September 2021 – Siemens Energy announced plans for the provision of four STATCOM installations for LS Power Grid California’s substation projects. The step would be vital toward ensuring the reliability of the power grid as renewable sources get online.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/statcom-market-102160


Report Highlights:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast Period 2022 To 2029 CAGR

5.8%

2029 Value Projection

USD 941.2 million

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 603.3 million

Historical Data for

2018-2020

No. of Pages

214

Segments covered

Type, End-user, and Region

Growth Drivers

Increased Focus on Voltage Stability to Drive the STATCOM Market Growth

Promising Transmission & Distribution Network Expansions to Boost Market Growth


COVID-19 Impact:

Frozen Steel Production and Decreasing Railway Electrification During the Pandemic Impacted the Market

The global impact of COVID-19 on the market is moderate, as it hampered the growth rate of STATCOM and power grid installation due to supply chain disruption of raw materials and hindrance in activities due to social distancing norms. The imposition of travel restrictions hampered the rail sector, affecting the progress of electrification projects. The slowdown of industrial activity hampered steel demand, affecting steel production, affecting the market for STATCOMs in the steel manufacturing sector. Amid increasing efforts for renewable energy development over the COVID-19 period, the requirement for robust power grids became evident.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/statcom-market-102160


Segments:

Medium Voltage Segment to Record Substantial Adoption Due to Rising Demand for Voltage Stabilization

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into low voltage (less than 20 Mvar), medium voltage (20-100 Mvar), and high voltage (greater than 100 Mvar). The medium voltage segment is poised to register commendable expansion over the forecast period. The rise can be attributed to the growing support for poor power factor in utility transmission and distribution and the soaring demand for voltage stabilization.

Utility Segment to Register Notable Growth Owing to Surging Product Adoption for Voltage Stability

Based on end-user, the market is fragmented into steel manufacturing, renewable energy, railway, utility, and others. The utility segment is estimated to hold a substantial share in the market. The surge can be credited to the increasing product adoption for voltage stability.

On the basis of region, the market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, North America, and Europe.


Quick Buy - STATCOM Market Size Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102160


Report Coverage:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the significant trends that are expected to register market expansion over the estimated period. The report further gives an overview of the prominent factors that are anticipated to impel revenue growth over the forthcoming years. Some of the additional aspects of the report comprise the major steps taken by leading industry participants for consolidating their market position.

Drivers and Restraints:

Industry Revenue to Surge Driven by Increasing Adoption of Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Devices

The global STATCOM market growth can be attributed to the escalating adoption of FACTS devices for maintaining voltage stability in power systems. The devices are being made from technologies that are capable of altering phase angle, impedance, and voltage at specific points in power systems.

However, the industry expansion is likely to be hindered by the surging usage of Static Var Compensator, a substitute product. STATCOM has greater effectiveness in the improvement of transmission limit and transient stability and damping low-frequency oscillation.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Register Lucrative Growth Driven by Rising Consumption & Electricity Production

The Asia Pacific STATCOM market share held substantial expansion over the estimated period. This is attributed to the fact that the region accounted for a commendable share in the production and consumption of electricity. Besides, the region has the largest capacity for the generation of renewable energy and is home to several global and regional steel manufacturers.

The European region held an appreciable share in the global market. The surge can be credited to the escalating demand for renewable electricity and a rise in the development of smart grid infrastructure.


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/statcom-market-102160


Competitive Landscape:

Industry Players Enter into Collaborations & Partnership Agreements to Strengthen Market Position

Major market participants are entering into partnership agreements and collaborations for strengthening their industry presence. Further, many companies are focusing on a series of initiatives including mergers, acquisitions, and product developments for consolidating their market position. Some of the additional steps comprise surging participation in trade conferences.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Jema Energy (Spain)

  • Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

  • Sieyuan (China)

  • Ingeteam SA (Spain)

  • Hyosung Heavy Industries Corporation (South Korea)

  • ABB (Switzerland)

  • American Superconductor (U.S.)

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • GE (U.S.)

  • Hitachi Energy (Switzerland)

  • Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • Impact of COVID-19 on STATCOM Market

  • Global STATCOM Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Low Voltage

      • Medium Voltage

      • High Voltage

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Utility

      • Railway

      • Steel Manufacturing

      • Renewable Energy

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America STATCOM Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Low Voltage

      • Medium Voltage

      • High Voltage

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Utility

      • Railway

      • Steel Manufacturing

      • Renewable Energy

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

        • Utility

        • Railway

        • Steel Manufacturing

        • Renewable Energy

        • Others

      •  Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

        • Utility

        • Railway

        • Steel Manufacturing

        • Renewable Energy

        • Others

Continued…


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/statcom-market-102160


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

CONTACT: https://pr.globenewswire.com/SelfService/Edit/5860881#distribution


Latest Stories

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Arctic Sports could be included in the 2027 Canada Winter Games

    The Canada Winter Games could include Arctic Sports like the high kick and the knuckle hop — that's if Whitehorse is chosen as the Games' next host city. Members of the Canada Games Council's bid evaluation committee were in Yukon's capital assessing the territory's bid to host the games in 2027. The bid, launched in Sep. 2021 by the City of Whitehorse and the Government of Yukon, proposed including Arctic Sports and Dene Games in the Games lineup. This would be the first time the northern sport

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Alouettes clinch playoff berth with 34-30 victory over Redblacks

    OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes turned a sluggish start to the season into a post-season berth. Dominique Davis' late rushing touchdown lifted the Alouettes to a playoff-clinching 34-30 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. Montreal (8-8), which started the year 2-6, is now set to host a post-season game in the coming weeks. “It’s a character-building win. I keep mentioning that we want to bring a championship home and we want to keep stacking our bricks. We’re one step closer with

  • Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss season finale with spleen injury

    Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius is set to miss the team's season finale due to a spleen injury, the team announced Monday. Cornelius suffered the injury on Saturday in the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was sent to the hospital that evening and remains there for observation. The team says the Oklahoma State product is expected to make a full recovery. Cornelius, 27, is in his second season with Edmonton, having signed a two-year contract extension with the tea

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.