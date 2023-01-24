The Global Stair Lift Market is forecast to grow by $252.51 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Stair Lift Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the stair lift market and is forecast to grow by $252.51 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stair Lift Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379382/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the stair lift market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of disabilities, technological advances, and the increasing number of healthcare facilities.

The stair lift market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Straight
• Curved

By End-user
• Residential
• Healthcare
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the rising demand for stair lifts from the aging population as one of the prime reasons driving the stair lift market growth during the next few years. Also, growing business strategies and growing investment in developing countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the stair lift market covers the following areas:
• Stair lift market sizing
• Stair lift market forecast
• Stair lift market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stair lift market vendors that include Acorn Stairlifts Inc., Bruno Independent Living Aids Inc., Electra Taamal, Gruppo Millepiani S.p.a, Harmar Mobility LLC, HIRO LIFT Hillenkotter and Ronsieck GmbH, Lehner Lifttechnik GmbH, Lifeway Mobility, Otolift Stairlifts Ltd., Platinum Stairlifts Ltd., Prism UK Medical Ltd., Qingdao Sinofirst Machinery Co. Ltd., Savaria Corp., Secom Co. Ltd., Stannah Group of Co., SUGIYASU Co. Ltd., Symax Lift Holding Co. Ltd., and TK Elevator GmbH. Also, the stair lift market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379382/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Matthews scores twice, Samsonov makes 37 saves as Maple Leafs down Jets 4-1

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov kept his team in the fight early. Auston Matthews — looking more and more like last season's 60-goal man — took control from there. The sniper scored twice early in the second period and Samsonov was stellar in making 37 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night. "Sammy was dialed in," Matthews said. "It's a big win for us, but the game could have definitely been a lot closer had it not been for him." And a lot closer if not for Tor

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark earned the shutout and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. Ullmark, named a first-time All Star, made 17 saves and improved his record to 24-2-1. He had a relatively e

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • You Can Play defends Ivan Provorov in controversial statement

    The You Can Play Project, a social activism campaign dedicated to the eradication of homophobia in sports, defended "those who do not wish to participate" as allies in hockey on Thursday.

  • Anderson-Dolan scores 2, Kings beat Blackhawks 2-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Sunday night. Kevin Fiala had two assists and Pheonix Copley stopped 18 shots to help the Kings snap a four-game losing streak. Defenseman Ian Mitchell scored his first goal of the season for Chicago, spoiling Copley's shutout bid with 3:15 remaining. Petr Mrazek finished with 25 saves. The Blackhawks had won three straight and six of their previous seven. Anderson-Dolan had an open net

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Educators call for federal inquiry into "widespread abuse" in Canadian sports

    Dozens of Canadian and global sport scholars have joined the chorus in calling for an independent inquiry into sport in Canada, saying Canadian athletes deserve better. In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, Scholars Against Abuse in Canadian Sport urgently asked for the inquiry amid "widespread reports of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse of athletes throughout the nation’s sport system." The letter was signed by 91 individuals from 30 Canadian and 17 international inst

  • Hachimura scores 30 to lead Wizards over Magic 138-118

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura equaled a career high with 30 points and Kyle Kuzma added 25 to lift the Washington Wizards to a 138-118 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Bradley Beal scored 17 points in his second game back from a hamstring injury, although Kristaps Porzingis left the game in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain. Porzingis scored 17 points. Washington has won seven straight against the Magic. The Wizards never trailed in this one. A dunk by Daniel Gafford

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Bucks get Antetokounmpo and Middleton back against Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton in their lineup together for the first time in more than a month. Both forwards played the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Antetokounmpo had missed five straight games with a sore left knee. Middleton hadn’t played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee. Milwaukee selected Antetokounmpo No. 15 overall a decade ago. The native of Greece was the NBA's Most Improved Player award in hi

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D