Global Stainless Steel Market to Reach $255.9 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Stainless Steel estimated at US$157. 3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$255. 9 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stainless Steel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032996/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the period 2020-2027. Flat, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$176.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Long segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

The Stainless Steel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$52.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Acerinox S.A.
Aperam S.A.
ArcelorMittal S.A.
Baosteel Group
Bristol Metals, LLC
Jindal Stainless Limited
Mirach Metallurgy Co., Limited
Nippon Steel Corp.
Outokumpu Oyj
POSCO
Sandvik AB
ThyssenKrupp Stainless GmbH
Viraj Profiles Limited
Yieh United Steel Corp.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032996/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Stainless Steel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Flat by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Flat by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Long by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Long by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Industry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Heavy Industry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Industry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 200
Series by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for 200 Series by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for 200 Series by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 300
Series by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for 300 Series by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for 300 Series by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 400
Series by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for 400 Series by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for 400 Series by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Grades by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Grades by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Grades by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Stainless Steel Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Stainless Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Product - Flat and Long - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Product -
Flat and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat and Long
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Application - Building & Construction, Other
Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive &
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Application - Building & Construction, Other Applications,
Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive & Transportation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Other Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy
Industry and Automotive & Transportation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Grade - 200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series
and Other Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Grade -
200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series and Other Grades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 200 Series, 300
Series, 400 Series and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Product - Flat and Long - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Product -
Flat and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat and Long
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Application - Building & Construction, Other
Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive &
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Application - Building & Construction, Other Applications,
Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive & Transportation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Other Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy
Industry and Automotive & Transportation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Grade - 200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series
and Other Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Grade -
200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series and Other Grades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 200 Series, 300
Series, 400 Series and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
Stainless Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Product - Flat and Long - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Product -
Flat and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat and Long
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Application - Building & Construction, Other
Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive &
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Application - Building & Construction, Other Applications,
Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive & Transportation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Other Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy
Industry and Automotive & Transportation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Grade - 200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series
and Other Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Grade -
200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series and Other Grades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 200 Series, 300
Series, 400 Series and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Stainless Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Product - Flat and Long - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Product -
Flat and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat and Long
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Application - Building & Construction, Other
Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive &
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Application - Building & Construction, Other Applications,
Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive & Transportation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Other Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy
Industry and Automotive & Transportation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Grade - 200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series
and Other Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Grade -
200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series and Other Grades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 200 Series, 300
Series, 400 Series and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Stainless Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Product - Flat and Long - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Product -
Flat and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat and Long
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Application - Building & Construction, Other
Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive &
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Application - Building & Construction, Other Applications,
Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive & Transportation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Other Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy
Industry and Automotive & Transportation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Grade - 200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series
and Other Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Grade -
200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series and Other Grades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 200 Series, 300
Series, 400 Series and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

FRANCE
Stainless Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Product - Flat and Long - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Product -
Flat and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat and Long
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Application - Building & Construction, Other
Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive &
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Application - Building & Construction, Other Applications,
Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive & Transportation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Other Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy
Industry and Automotive & Transportation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Grade - 200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series
and Other Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Grade -
200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series and Other Grades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 200 Series, 300
Series, 400 Series and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
Stainless Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Product - Flat and Long - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Product - Flat and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat and Long
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Application - Building & Construction, Other
Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive &
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Application - Building & Construction, Other Applications,
Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive & Transportation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Other Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy
Industry and Automotive & Transportation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Grade - 200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series
and Other Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Grade -
200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series and Other Grades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 200 Series, 300
Series, 400 Series and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Product - Flat and Long - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Product -
Flat and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat and Long
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Application - Building & Construction, Other
Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive &
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Application - Building & Construction, Other Applications,
Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive & Transportation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Other Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy
Industry and Automotive & Transportation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Grade - 200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series
and Other Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Grade -
200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series and Other Grades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 200 Series, 300
Series, 400 Series and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Stainless Steel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Product - Flat and Long - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Product -
Flat and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat and Long
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Application - Building & Construction, Other
Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive &
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Application - Building & Construction, Other Applications,
Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive & Transportation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Other Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy
Industry and Automotive & Transportation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Grade - 200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series
and Other Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Grade -
200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series and Other Grades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by Grade -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 200 Series, 300
Series, 400 Series and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Product - Flat and Long - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Product -
Flat and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat and Long
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Application - Building & Construction, Other
Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive &
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Application - Building & Construction, Other Applications,
Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry and Automotive & Transportation
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Other Applications, Consumer Goods, Heavy
Industry and Automotive & Transportation for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Grade - 200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series
and Other Grades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Stainless Steel by Grade -
200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series and Other Grades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Grade - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 200 Series, 300
Series, 400 Series and Other Grades for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Product - Flat and Long - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Stainless Steel by
Product - Flat and Long Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Stainless Steel by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flat and Long
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 134: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stainless Steel by Application - Building & Construction, Other

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032996/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • The Steph Curry influence on Fred VanVleet's shooting evolution

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss strength's of Steph Curry and Fred VanVleet, the luxury of having point guards who are effective screeners and shooters along with fundamentals behind getting shots off quickly.

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Poulin scores late winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday. The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Pittsburgh. Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through in the clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022. Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clar

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. A

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • 'A different time:' Stoumbos remembers Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    Helen Stoumbos lined up for what would be a historic Canadian corner kick, all but swallowed up by a jersey that looked more like a red and white parachute. "We got hand-me-downs, our uniforms were all extra extra large. And the jerseys didn't have our names on them and FIFA specifications that our names had to be on the back. And actually our coaches sat the night before with a press, putting all our names on the back," Stoumbos said with a laugh. "A different time." Indeed. When Alphonso Davie

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Ovechkin scores twice, makes history as Capitals down Canucks 5-1

    VANCOUVER — Alex Ovechkin's always enjoyed playing on the road. That showed Tuesday when he hit yet another milestone, scoring twice as his Washington Capitals downed the Canucks 5-1 in Vancouver. The 37-year-old Russian now has 403 road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. “It's always nice when you beat the Great One," Ovechkin said. "It doesn't matter what kind of milestone it is. It's history.” Breaking records is nothing new for the future Hall of Famer and watching his

  • Robertson, Morrissey, Sorokin named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Dallas Stars left-wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Robertson had a league-leading six goals and added two assists over four contests last week to increase his points streak to 15 games (16 goals, 12 assists). The 23-year-old led the league with 18 goals ahead of Monday night's games, and his 35 points were one behind scoring leader Connor McDavid of the Edmont

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd