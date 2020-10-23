Global Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type; Indication; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global late stage chronic kidney disease drugs market is expected to reach US$ 11,096.9 million by 2027 from US$ 4,680.0 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global late stage chronic kidney disease drugs market, and the drivers and deterrents pertaining to its growth.



Based on product type, the late stage chronic kidney disease drugs market is segmented into calcimimetics, vitamin D, potassium binders, calcium-based phosphate binders, and others. The calcimimetics segment held the highest share of the late stage chronic kidney disease drugs market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.1% in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as high prevalence of hyperparathyroidism, increased research studies on calcimimetics are some of the impacting factors which drive the segment growth. For instance, in February 2017, Amgen received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Parsabiv, an etelcalcetide, for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with late stage chronic kidney disease receiving hemodialysis. Parsabiv is the first therapy approved for HPT in ESRD in 12 years. It is the only calcimimetic that is used for intravenous administration by the dialysis health care team thrice a week to the ending of the hemodialysis session.



The market growth is also attributed to a few key factors such as high prevalence of diseases leading to chronic kidney diseases and favorable reimbursement policy for the late stage chronic kidney disease drugs. However, delay in the diagnosis of chronic kidney disease is expected to hamper the growth of the market up to certain extent during the forecast period.



AbbVie Inc.; Amgen; AstraZeneca; Sanofi; Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Astellas Pharma Inc.; Bayer AG; Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.; and Akebia Drugs, Inc. are among the prominent players operating in the late stage chronic kidney disease drugs market. The market players are focused on organic strategies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in Jul-2020, Bayer announced positive results from the Phase III FIDELIO-DKD study, assessing the efficacy and safety of finerenone versus placebo when added to standard of care for chronic kidney disease (CKD) in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D), has met its primary endpoint.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/omykte

