Global Sprockets Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sprockets estimated at US$4. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6. 8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
8% over the period 2020-2027. Standard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Customized segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

The Sprockets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -
ABL Products
B&B Manufacturing
G&G Manufacturing
Linn gear
Martin Sprocket & Gea
Precision Gears
Ravi Transmission
Renold
Tsubaki
WM Berg
Zhengzhou Guoyun;


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sprockets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
