The global spray drying equipment market size is estimated at USD 4.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2025

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the rising consumption of processed and RTE food products and technological innovation in the field of spray drying equipment.

New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Spray Drying Equipment Market by Product Type, Application, Cycle Type, Drying Stage, Flow Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04616922/?utm_source=GNW



"The single-stage is estimated to dominate the global spray drying equipment market in terms of value."

Single-stage spray dryers help in reducing the cost in the long run and are mainly used in products where high temperature is required to dry products such as milk powders.This type of operation is also ideal where the time involved is less, and the by-product has to be obtained in a shorter time span.



The moisture content is kept at 2%–5% to ensure that the target product is processed in one single-stage.

In single-stage spray drying, the rate of evaporation is particularly high in the first part of the process, and it gradually decreases due to the falling moisture content of particle surfaces.In order to complete the drying in one stage, a relatively high outlet temperature is required during the final drying phase.



Therefore, single-stage spray dryers are suitable for heat sensitive products.

"Co-Current flow type spray dryers is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period."

The yield (fraction of product discharged from the drying chamber) is higher with this type of spray dryer.In this process, the spray-dried powder is mixed with the drying air, and there is no need to mix the two fractions externally.



This kind of spray dryer is mostly used in drying precursors for fine ceramics and the spray drying of heat-sensitive food items.It has a shorter evaporation time as compared to the other types.



The thermal degradation of the product is also reduced with the use of co-current flow spray dryers.

"Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

India is one of the largest producers of milk in the world.Hence, the market for spray drying has been consistently witnessing growth in the Indian dairy processing equipment market.



The market for infant formula and baby food has growth potential in countries such as China, Japan, and India.This would lead to an increase in demand for spray drying equipment.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2025.

The food encapsulation market has witnessed a significant rise in the Asia Pacific region in the last few years.The encapsulation finds application in the food, dietary supplements, functional food, and other related products.



The growth of this market is attributed to the rise in demand for nutritional products among consumers. The spray drying process is largely applicable for food encapsulation techniques, due to which the spray drying equipment market is projected to grow in the Asia Pacific region.



The spray drying equipment market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW (South America, Middle East, Africa).



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 40%

• By Designation: C-level - 25%, D-level - 30%, and Manager-level - 45%

• By Region: North America - 17%, Europe - 28%, Asia Pacific - 33%, and RoW – 22%



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• GEA Group AG (Germany)

• SPX Flow (US)

• Shandong Tianli Drying Technology & Equipment (China)

• European Spraydry Technologies (UK)

• Buchi Labortechnik AG (Switzerland)

• Labplant (UK)

• Advanced Drying Systems (India)

• Freund Vector Corporation (US)

• Dedert Corporation (US)

• Carrier Vibrating Equipment Inc. (US)

• Yamato Scientific America (US)

• Tetra Pak International SA (Switzerland)

• G Larsson Starch Technology AB (Sweden)

• Hemraj Enterprise (India)

• Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)



Research Coverage

This report segments the spray drying equipment market on the basis of product type, application, flow type, cycle type, drying stage, and key regions. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the spray drying equipment market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the spray drying equipment market with specific reference to the application markets

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the spray drying equipment market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04616922/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



