Global Sports Tourism Market to Reach $1.7 Trillion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sports Tourism estimated at US$769. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 7 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Tourism Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960173/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Soccer Tourism, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.6% CAGR and reach US$671.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cricket Tourism segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $211.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR

The Sports Tourism market in the U.S. is estimated at US$211.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$353.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$234.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Tennis Tourism Segment to Record 10.9% CAGR

In the global Tennis Tourism segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$99.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$197.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
AQUA-TREK
BAC Sport Limited
Cap Loisirs
Damai.cn
De Aventura
em
Fanatic Sports Pvt. Ltd.
GolfSavers
Golftripz
Hollywood Bowl Group plc


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sports Tourism - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
