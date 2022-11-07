Global Sports Tourism Market to Reach $1.7 Trillion by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sports Tourism estimated at US$769. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 7 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Tourism Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960173/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Soccer Tourism, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.6% CAGR and reach US$671.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cricket Tourism segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $211.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR



The Sports Tourism market in the U.S. is estimated at US$211.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$353.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$234.5 Billion by the year 2027.







Tennis Tourism Segment to Record 10.9% CAGR



In the global Tennis Tourism segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$99.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$197.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

AQUA-TREK

BAC Sport Limited

Cap Loisirs

Damai.cn

De Aventura

em

Fanatic Sports Pvt. Ltd.

GolfSavers

Golftripz

Hollywood Bowl Group plc





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960173/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Sports Tourism - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Sports Tourism Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Soccer Tourism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Soccer Tourism by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Soccer Tourism by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cricket Tourism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Cricket Tourism by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Cricket Tourism by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tennis Tourism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Tennis Tourism by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Tennis Tourism by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Categories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Categories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Categories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Domestic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Domestic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Domestic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

International by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for International by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for International by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Passive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Passive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Active by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Active by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sports Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Tourism by Type - Domestic and International - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -

Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and

International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis

Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Category -

Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other

Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer

Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Tourism by Application - Passive and Active - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Application -

Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive

and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -

Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and

International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism,

Tennis Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Category -

Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other

Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer

Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Sports Tourism by

Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive

and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



JAPAN

Sports Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -

Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and

International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism,

Tennis Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Category -

Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other

Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer

Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Sports Tourism by

Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive

and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



CHINA

Sports Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -

Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and

International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism,

Tennis Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Category -

Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other

Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer

Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Sports Tourism by

Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive

and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



EUROPE

Sports Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -

Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and

International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism,

Tennis Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Category -

Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other

Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer

Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by

Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive

and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



FRANCE

Sports Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -

Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and

International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism,

Tennis Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Category -

Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other

Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer

Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Sports Tourism by

Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive

and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



GERMANY

Sports Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -

Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and

International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism,

Tennis Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Sports Tourism by

Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and

Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer

Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Sports Tourism by

Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive

and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



ITALY

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -

Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and

International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism,

Tennis Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Category -

Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other

Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer

Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Sports Tourism by

Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive

and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Sports Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)

Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Tourism by Type - Domestic and International - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -

Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and

International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis

Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Category -

Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other

Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer

Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Tourism by Application - Passive and Active - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Application -

Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive

and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -

Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and

International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism,

Tennis Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Category -

Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other

Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer

Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Sports Tourism by

Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive

and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -

Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and

International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism,

Tennis Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Sports Tourism by

Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and

Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer

Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Sports Tourism by

Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive

and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by

Type - Domestic and International Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports

Tourism by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Domestic and International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism,

Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by

Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and

Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 136: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports

Tourism by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other

Categories for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 137: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 138: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by

Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 139: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports

Tourism by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passive and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Sports Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2020 (E)

Table 140: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Tourism by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960173/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



