Global Sports Tourism Market to Reach $1.7 Trillion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sports Tourism estimated at US$769. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 7 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Soccer Tourism, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.6% CAGR and reach US$671.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cricket Tourism segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $211.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR
The Sports Tourism market in the U.S. is estimated at US$211.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$353.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$234.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Tennis Tourism Segment to Record 10.9% CAGR
In the global Tennis Tourism segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$99.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$197.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
AQUA-TREK
BAC Sport Limited
Cap Loisirs
Damai.cn
De Aventura
em
Fanatic Sports Pvt. Ltd.
GolfSavers
Golftripz
Hollywood Bowl Group plc
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sports Tourism - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Sports Tourism Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Soccer Tourism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Soccer Tourism by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Soccer Tourism by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cricket Tourism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Cricket Tourism by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Cricket Tourism by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tennis Tourism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Tennis Tourism by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Tennis Tourism by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Categories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Categories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Categories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Domestic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Domestic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Domestic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
International by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for International by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for International by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Passive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Passive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Active by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Active by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sports Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Tourism by Type - Domestic and International - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and
International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis
Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Category -
Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other
Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Tourism by Application - Passive and Active - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Application -
Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and
International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism,
Tennis Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Category -
Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other
Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
JAPAN
Sports Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and
International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism,
Tennis Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Category -
Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other
Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
CHINA
Sports Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and
International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism,
Tennis Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Category -
Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other
Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
EUROPE
Sports Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and
International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism,
Tennis Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Category -
Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other
Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
FRANCE
Sports Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and
International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism,
Tennis Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Category -
Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other
Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
GERMANY
Sports Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and
International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism,
Tennis Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and
Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and
International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism,
Tennis Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Category -
Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other
Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Sports Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Tourism by Type - Domestic and International - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and
International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis
Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Category -
Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other
Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports
Tourism by Application - Passive and Active - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Application -
Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and
International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism,
Tennis Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Category -
Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other
Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Sports Tourism by Type -
Domestic and International Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic and
International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism,
Tennis Tourism and Other Categories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and
Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soccer
Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Tourism by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and
International - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Type - Domestic and International Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports
Tourism by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Domestic and International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sports Tourism by Category - Soccer Tourism,
Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other Categories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Category - Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and
Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 136: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports
Tourism by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Soccer Tourism, Cricket Tourism, Tennis Tourism and Other
Categories for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 137: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sports Tourism by Application - Passive and Active -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 138: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
Application - Passive and Active Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 139: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports
Tourism by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Passive and Active for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Sports Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2020 (E)
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sports Tourism by Type - Domestic and International -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Tourism by
